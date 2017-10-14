Toshiba's Fast-Charging Battery Could Triple the Range of Electric Vehicles (newatlas.com) 31
Big Hairy Ian quotes New Atlas: A key focus of electric vehicle (EV) makers is maximizing the range users can get from each charge, and for that reason new battery technologies are poised to play a huge part in driving their adoption. Toshiba has developed a new fast-charging battery it claims could allow EVs to travel three times as far as they do now, and then be fully recharged again in a matter of minutes.
Toshiba's SCiB (Super Charge ion Battery) has been around in various forms since 2007, with its chief claim to fame an ability to charge to 90 percent of capacity in just five minutes. It also boasts a life-span of 10 years and high levels of safety, and has found its way into a number of notable EVs, including Mitsubishi's i MiEV and Honda's Fit EV. The current SCiB uses lithium titanium oxide as its anode, but Toshiba says it has now come up with a better way of doing things. The next-generation SCiB uses a new material for the anode called titanium niobium oxide, which Toshiba was able to arrange into a crystal structure that can store lithium ions more efficiently. So much so, that the energy density has been doubled.
Toshiba calls the battery "a game changing advance that will make a significant difference to the range and performance of EV," and hopes to put it "into practical application" in 2019.
Toshiba's SCiB (Super Charge ion Battery) has been around in various forms since 2007, with its chief claim to fame an ability to charge to 90 percent of capacity in just five minutes. It also boasts a life-span of 10 years and high levels of safety, and has found its way into a number of notable EVs, including Mitsubishi's i MiEV and Honda's Fit EV. The current SCiB uses lithium titanium oxide as its anode, but Toshiba says it has now come up with a better way of doing things. The next-generation SCiB uses a new material for the anode called titanium niobium oxide, which Toshiba was able to arrange into a crystal structure that can store lithium ions more efficiently. So much so, that the energy density has been doubled.
Toshiba calls the battery "a game changing advance that will make a significant difference to the range and performance of EV," and hopes to put it "into practical application" in 2019.
Re: (Score:1)
But this one really is original: they figured out how to triple range by only doubling the energy density! Think of the possibilities!
Re: (Score:2)
This is almost head-smackingly bad.
LTO (like Toshiba's SCiB) has only recharge speed and durability going for it. Everything else about it is terrible, including energy density (vastly inferior to other li-ion chemistries - their best ones are something like 100Wh/kg), and the most important aspect, price. LTO is extremely expensive ($1000/kWh at present; most EVs use batteries in the ballpark of ~$150/kWh).
So now Toshiba has announced that their next generation is going to include.... niobium? A metal th
Re: (Score:2)
Well now there is interest in the area. There hadn't been much research in this area for generations, where we have been having minor incremental improvements. However knowing that products are being pushed to be using more batteries means there is more Research in the area.
The problem with these breakthrough that are getting released, is that it will take a few more years to get it out on the market, and the previous breakthroughs will get to the market earlier, so all we see is a smooth improvement over
Re: (Score:2)
Will be nice when the patents run out (Score:2)
We need either a patent unencumbered replacement for Lion which is far better, or multiple technologies which are far better. One technology which is far better will help fuck all for the next 20 years.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Basic research is something the government used to do. Then multiple companies would compete to monetize the discoveries.
Re: (Score:2)
Way to swap units there.
Nothing says political motivated manipulation like swapped units.
Re: (Score:2)
Why would you care about subsidy? There are subsidy in nearly all the food that you eat, power for your home, and nearly every industry has some way to get extra funding.
Re: (Score:2)
they cost me money. why should I pay for some californian's solar roof?
.
Range and Price Barriers (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
We don't need that, it'd just be killer. Something on the order of 200-300 miles would be adequate at a 30K or so price point for a small sedan. 10 year battery life makes it pretty close to adequate for lifespan. Adequate is of course, not ideal. Ideal would be closer to what you stated.
Re: (Score:2)
If we could achieve say a 65% efficiency and build a car body out of PV cells, there would be a rather significant number of owner/users who would never nee
Charging is a serious issue. (Score:1)
Misleading article yet again (Score:2)
Still skeptical (Score:2)
Niobium - another rare earth (Score:2)
I googled niobium rarity and...
http://www.businessinsider.com... [businessinsider.com]
Due to its relevance in aerospace and defense, Niobium is considered a “strategic metal” by the U.S. government, meaning there are few or no substitutes for the metal’s essential use. Furthermore, of all strategic metals, Niobium is regarded as one of the most highly critical. But its supplies are considered potentially at risk. This is because only a few sources throughout the world produce the metal. Almost 90% of the world
Doubled or tripled? (Score:2)
I may not be an electric rocket surgeon but last time I checked, "three times" d
Re: (Score:2)
Power Source? (Score:2)
I like being able to charge that rapidly. However it does not seem to be practical for widespread installations. The numbers just don't add up.
A cheap (Leaf, eGolf) EV has about 20-30KW battery (giving 80-130 miles range).
The current widespread commercial chargers are generally 6KW (the kind you find at parking lots, offices, etc). They will charge the car in about 4 hours from a depleted state. (The home chargers are 3KW or even 1KW but let's ignore them for the moment). To get 6KW, the charger supplies 20