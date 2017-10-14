Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Power Transportation

Toshiba's Fast-Charging Battery Could Triple the Range of Electric Vehicles

Posted by EditorDavid
Big Hairy Ian quotes New Atlas: A key focus of electric vehicle (EV) makers is maximizing the range users can get from each charge, and for that reason new battery technologies are poised to play a huge part in driving their adoption. Toshiba has developed a new fast-charging battery it claims could allow EVs to travel three times as far as they do now, and then be fully recharged again in a matter of minutes.

Toshiba's SCiB (Super Charge ion Battery) has been around in various forms since 2007, with its chief claim to fame an ability to charge to 90 percent of capacity in just five minutes. It also boasts a life-span of 10 years and high levels of safety, and has found its way into a number of notable EVs, including Mitsubishi's i MiEV and Honda's Fit EV. The current SCiB uses lithium titanium oxide as its anode, but Toshiba says it has now come up with a better way of doing things. The next-generation SCiB uses a new material for the anode called titanium niobium oxide, which Toshiba was able to arrange into a crystal structure that can store lithium ions more efficiently. So much so, that the energy density has been doubled.
Toshiba calls the battery "a game changing advance that will make a significant difference to the range and performance of EV," and hopes to put it "into practical application" in 2019.

Toshiba's Fast-Charging Battery Could Triple the Range of Electric Vehicles

  • We need either a patent unencumbered replacement for Lion which is far better, or multiple technologies which are far better. One technology which is far better will help fuck all for the next 20 years.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by CRB9000 ( 647092 )
      You are free to do the research, and then put the results out there. But, you'll have to get the backing for all the equipment and if you can't find someone to back you that isn't expecting to lock it down, don't be surprised.

      • Basic research is something the government used to do. Then multiple companies would compete to monetize the discoveries.

  • Fast charging is nice, but what we really need is long range on single charge, 600+. Lower the price. The cars must be below $30k for a middle income family.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by amiga3D ( 567632 )

      We don't need that, it'd just be killer. Something on the order of 200-300 miles would be adequate at a 30K or so price point for a small sedan. 10 year battery life makes it pretty close to adequate for lifespan. Adequate is of course, not ideal. Ideal would be closer to what you stated.

      • For me, what would be "ideal" would be this sort of massive improvement combined with an equally impressive gain in photovoltaic efficiency. IIRC, the current average efficiency for PV panels is something like 15% and there was something like an upper theoretical limit of 40%. (but I admit I do not understand the physics of why that limit is what it is)

        If we could achieve say a 65% efficiency and build a car body out of PV cells, there would be a rather significant number of owner/users who would never nee

  • One other side of the fast charge issue is the power requirement required to do so. A "five minute charge" will require a very high peak power demand and that is extremely expensive to deliver as most power companies charge based on peak demand. There will need to be some sort of battery buffering or the like to provide sufficient power at a reasonable cost...
  • The 6 minute charge time capacity is better than anything on the market or so it would seem. They say it is high energy density, but don't actually say what it is, you would think that if the specs were good they would be disclosed. Going off thier prototype cell in the link I calculate the volumetric energy density at about 540 watt hours/liter which is about 20% below the higher end of capacity on a volume basis. This battery may actually have the highest actual capacity at high discharge rates, which
  • Years of new battery announcements and still no new batteries. Still skeptical.

  • I googled niobium rarity and...
    http://www.businessinsider.com... [businessinsider.com]
    Due to its relevance in aerospace and defense, Niobium is considered a “strategic metal” by the U.S. government, meaning there are few or no substitutes for the metal’s essential use. Furthermore, of all strategic metals, Niobium is regarded as one of the most highly critical. But its supplies are considered potentially at risk. This is because only a few sources throughout the world produce the metal. Almost 90% of the world

  • Toshiba has developed a new fast-charging battery it claims could allow EVs to travel three times as far as they do now, and then be fully recharged again in a matter of minutes.

    [...]

    The next-generation SCiB uses a new material for the anode called titanium niobium oxide, which Toshiba was able to arrange into a crystal structure that can store lithium ions more efficiently. So much so, that the energy density has been doubled.

    I may not be an electric rocket surgeon but last time I checked, "three times" d

    • For a full charge with economy driving it's 80% of today's batteries. Not even more, nor twice, nor thrice.

  • I like being able to charge that rapidly. However it does not seem to be practical for widespread installations. The numbers just don't add up.

    A cheap (Leaf, eGolf) EV has about 20-30KW battery (giving 80-130 miles range).

    The current widespread commercial chargers are generally 6KW (the kind you find at parking lots, offices, etc). They will charge the car in about 4 hours from a depleted state. (The home chargers are 3KW or even 1KW but let's ignore them for the moment). To get 6KW, the charger supplies 20

