Microsoft Reports a 775 Percent Increase In Usage of Azure Cloud Services (betanews.com) 28
Mark Wilson shares a report from BetaNews: This weekend, Microsoft has given an insight into the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on its services. The company says that there has been a huge increase in Teams usage, and there are now over 44 million daily users. In regions where there are isolation and home sheltering orders in place, Microsoft says that there has been a colossal 775 percent increase in usage of its cloud services. While there have not yet been any significant service disruptions, Microsoft says it has plans to increase capacity: "We are expediting the addition of significant new capacity that will be available in the weeks ahead. Concurrently, we monitor support requests and, if needed, encourage customers to consider alternative regions or alternative resource types, depending on their timeline and requirements. If the implementation of these efforts to alleviate demand is not sufficient, customers may experience intermittent deployment related issues. When this does happen, impacted customers will be informed via Azure Service Health."
Gov working from home... (Score:2)
work from home but security says virtual desktops...
what a waste of bandwidth and tax payer money, compute at the edge would be far better
Maybe you should just be happy they're doing this now instead of using your tax money to commute across the country in private jets.
Ya, my company drank the Microsoft kool-aid. It's Azure everywhere all the time. The worst applications out there but the IT guys love it because it's from Redmond who can do no wrong. Replacing Jira with Azure DevOps is just pure insanity. Teams is a terrible program even compared to Microsoft's buggy Skype (which Microsoft seems to be trying to kill).
Lies (Score:5, Interesting)
""While there have not yet been any significant service disruptions"
Azure is basically frozen for all of Europe, Africa, and much of the rest of the world. You can't create VMs, or resize existing ones. Discs can be provisioned but they may or may not actually be available when you try to attach them.
Azure is completely fucked and has been for days.
Well,
Just look around the net. Google search much?
https://www.theregister.co.uk/... [theregister.co.uk]
And they are giving priority to emergency services, first responders,etc.
https://azure.microsoft.com/en... [microsoft.com]
If they have enough capacity, they don't have to worry who is trying to use that capacity. If they have to prioritise, they are either running out, close to running out or have some sort of bottleneck which can be an issue. So yeah, they seem to be aware that they have and may have issues.
Sorry but horseshit. We have no problem spinning up Azure instances here in Europe and none of our services have been at all disrupted although accessing them is slightly slower than usual. Everyone here is getting on with work as if nothing happened and MS currently have met all our SLAs.
Have you considered that *you* have a problem like so many organisations do under the weight of their own infrastructure not coping with their own demands?
No, we talked to MS and they told us it was known to them; it wasn't just us. They listed the regions with capacity which were all in America, Australia and Asia. They never suggested it was anything to do with our end.
We had problems this morning but we have at least been able to get some disc added. We still can't provision new VMs. We've not had problems with the ones that were already up.
You got lucky. Or something.
Just tried to deploy a little F4s:
Code="SkuNotAvailable" Message="The requested size for resource xxxx is currently not available in location 'northeurope'
WestEurope is the same at the moment. I've not tried others yet.
Just a reminder to everyone (Score:2)
When you shit on the cloud remember that if you build your own IT infrastructure to cope with a 775% increase in demand you would be fired on the spot for wasting money.
Anyone who thinks their own systems are capable of scaling the way cloud providers have in the past several weeks is severely deluded. "Someone else's computer" is much bigger than yours.
I'm Dissapointed Slashdot (Score:5, Funny)
Not a single chmod joke anywhere.
Headline wrong (Score:3, Insightful)
From BetaNews and Slashdot:
"Microsoft Reports a 775 Percent Increase In Usage of Azure Cloud Services..."
From Microsoft's site:
"We have seen a 775 percent increase in Teams' calling and meeting monthly users in a one month period in Italy..."
It took me less than 10 seconds to see that. Perhaps the editors could devote that sort of time prior to submitting?
In regions where there are isolation and home sheltering orders in place, Microsoft says that there has been a colossal 775 percent increase in usage of its cloud services.
If you read the whole sentence, it's pretty clear that this isn't everywhere.
So how does your cloud taste now, huh? (Score:2)
Rule number one: Don't go into the Cloud if you can't leave the Cloud again on the drop of a hat.
How much contingency is enough? (Score:1)
El Reg Clarified (Score:2)
It's only Teams they're talking about, and only in Italy.
https://www.theregister.co.uk/... [theregister.co.uk]