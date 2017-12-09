China Has Launched the World's First All-Electric Cargo Ship (futurism.com) 11
slash.jit writes: China has launched the world's first all-electric cargo ship. It can travel 80 kilometers (approximately 50 miles) after being charged for 2 hours. As noted by Clean Technica, 2 hours is roughly the amount of time it would take to unload the ship's cargo while docked. Oh...and Ironically, the world's first all-electric cargo ship is being used to move coal.
China Daily reports that the 230 foot long vessel is equipped with a 2,400 kWh lithium-ion battery, a cheaper and cleaner power supply. And Clean Technica notes that that battery is comprised of 1,000 individual lithium-ion packs, while "Adding enough power to carry more cargo is simply a matter of adding more battery packs."
China Daily reports that the 230 foot long vessel is equipped with a 2,400 kWh lithium-ion battery, a cheaper and cleaner power supply. And Clean Technica notes that that battery is comprised of 1,000 individual lithium-ion packs, while "Adding enough power to carry more cargo is simply a matter of adding more battery packs."
next we'll have (Score:1)
Wind powered ships with sails and shit
Re: next we'll have (Score:1)
"instead of using a turbine to charge the batteries, we've saved tons in conversion losses by using the innovative technique of powering the ship directly by wind"
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Too little power density for modern cargo transport needs - even with modern techniques such as rotosails and kite sails (although they can reduce ship consumption.
A much more plausible approach would be deepwater wind turbines and floating solar, both of which exist (but aren't currently as cheap as their onshore equivalents). Floating "gigachargers", if you will, across major sea lanes. As XKCD put it... [xkcd.com]
WOOHOO! So it can cross a river! (Score:2)
Stop the presses.
Oh for the love of... What charges the batteries? (Score:3)
Because at least check China produces about 80% of it's power generation from burning coal.
http://www.chinafaqs.org/issue/coal-electricity
Remember: never trust some bullshit click bail green washing headline when you can easily check the facts for yourself.
Re: (Score:2)
As of 2016, it was down to 2/3rds [nrdc.org]. Like everywhere else, China's grid is changing fast.
And inronically, it carries coal (Score:1)
The article should have mentioned that.
Batteries Wear Out (Score:2)
Not only do batteries need charging but they also wear out. Li are no exception.