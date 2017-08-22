Ask Slashdot: What Are Some Cloud Backup Solutions That You Recommend? 117
New submitter OneHundredAndTen writes: After having used the services of CrashPlan for my backups for a few years now, I have just learned that CrashPlan is exiting the home backup business. Although this won't be happening for another 14 months, they have the chutzpah of recommending a provider (Carbonite) that does not support Linux. Looking in the net, there are not so many alternatives available -- unless you go with somebody that charges you $5/mo and up for a measly 100GB, or (occasionally) 1TB. Fine for a little phone, but not for the several TB worth of video I have shot over the years.
Anybody aware of decent cloud backup solutions that support Linux, and that offer a maximum backup capacity that is not ridiculously small? Reader cornjones asks a similar question: My use case:
Backups for several computers, both at my house and scattered family machines
Encrypted locally by a key I set, only encrypted bits are stored offsite
I have a copy of my data onsite. I primarily want to protect against lost drives or fire (or ransomware attack)
Ideally, I would be able to point it at a NAS, which I don't have now.
The plan I was on was 10 computers, unlimited data, for 4 years @ $429. Lower is better, but I am willing to pay in that range.
Across my machines, I probably have about 1TB of bulk storage and 10 or so machines w/, say, 60GB backups each.
Sounds good, but it doesn't sound like they have a Linux client which the OP mentioned they needed in the summary.
It may be overkill for a home setup, but even though it's an old (but still updated) I still really like BackupExec. I use it on my servers at work and do a combination of backups to the SAN and tape. The latest version also supports using a cloud data provider as a storage target so you can place backups off-site.
You have to have a Windows machine to act as the server but it does have agents
Why ask Slashdot when someone has already done an indepth review and provided results?
http://thewirecutter.com/reviews/best-online-backup-service/
Probably because that review says nothing about linux, which is kind of important to the original poster.
https://help.backblaze.com/hc/... [backblaze.com]
Disclaimer: No warranty expressed or implied by me, and I have never used it.
FreeNAS (Score:5, Interesting)
I'm lucky enough to manage IT and servers for a pair of businesses in physically different locations. Both are running FreeNAS for their local storage. Both cross backup to one another using ZFS SEND/RECV. This gives full snapshotted history on both physical locations of both's complete storage. Pretty handy!
Holy fuck! You put my corporate data at your other client's site?
You're fired.
Ditto other poster's sentiments. Encrypted data alone is no guarantee of security. It's more of a road-bump; another check-box on the compliance form.
Also, are the businesses fully aware of the cross-backup situation? There could be potential liability issues you've not considered. If both fully understand what's happening and accept liability, then good for you. Cheaper way of doing things, but if anything goes wrong, both businesses could be up the creek. Again, seems a risky move.
On a related note, hopef
Others point out the commercial concerns here, but as a personal strategy it could be a useful solution. Use your parents, siblings, inlaws etc. and share backup bandwidth. Set it up to replicate in the middle of the night when it's unlikely to affect folk.
Alternatively, keep local backups and dump a hard drive in a lockbox at your bank once a month. Cheap and comes with almost unlimited capacity. I guess you could even send incremental backups to the cloud, minimizing your storage requirement there.
This. I have a pair of external drives, as does a friend of mine. He brings over a drive of his data and my old drive, I put them in my gun safe. I give him his old data and my fresh data, he puts it in his gun safe.
Since we see each other every few days anyway, whenever we feel the need to back up (just backed up a phone, just took a bunch of pics, whatever) we can swap drives forth and back when ever we like.
No bandwidth restrictions to worry about, no client software to worry about, just copies of the
AWS S3 (Score:2)
Amazon is not going under. S3 will be viable for longer than you'll need it to be.
I have a Synology NAS that both acts as a central file server, and backs up my local computers' important files - various Windows, Mac, and Linux boxes on my local network. Synology has a built-in app that makes remote backups to S3 or Glacier servers.
Because I'm mostly only backup up source code, documents, and my videogame development game assets, the overall backup is pretty minimal. And because you only pay for what you use, that means I'm literally only paying pennies per month for online backup. I
Don't for get an cap free ISP as well! (Score:2)
Don't for get an cap free ISP as well!
Backblaze (Score:3)
Yeah, Backblaze is a pretty good option for personal cloud workstation backups. However, it doesn't have a Linux client, which seems to be something the OP wants.
Re:Backblaze (Score:4, Informative)
B2 works on Linux. https://www.backblaze.com/b2/d... [backblaze.com]
Oooo, at $0.005/GB per month this is pretty competitive. They nail you on download at $0.02/GB, but honestly if I've lost my primaries, AND my backups I'll be thrilled to pay $20/TB to retrieve them!
... honestly if I've lost my primaries, AND my backups I'll be thrilled to pay $20/TB to retrieve them!...
They also have the option to copy the file(s) to a drive or thumbdrive and ship to you.
Just to add to this, when you get the backup drive/thumbdrive, you can either keep it or send it back. If you send it back, they refund you what they charged you for the drive/thumbdrive. So you can essentially restore your data for free.
You could run Backblaze in a Windows KVM on Linux. To be honest, running Backblaze in a Windows KVM on Linux will use less RAM/resources than running the standalone CrashPlan Java client anyways.
Re: (Score:1)
Some cloud backup solutions ... (Score:2)
... that my recommend does what with, exactly?
... that my recommend does what with, exactly?
I thought the submitted wanted to know what the company named "Your" recommend.
It's English As She Is Spoke.
Backblaze +1 (Score:1)
None: I run my own home cloud server. (Score:3)
Keep a copy in an outhouse. Furthermore I am not near a river, and the chance of falling into a sink hole is around 1 in 10,000,000 and even then stuff is probably retrievable.
I prefer offloading server maintenance to someone else. While I still keep copies of really important stuff myself, services like Google Nearline and Amazon's cold storage are much more reliable than anything you can run at home without it costing you a fortune. They don't just RAID stuff, they duplicate it and geographically distribute it. Plus they have datacentre grade power filtering and UPS.
I'd love to see some hard data on the chance of data loss on those cloud services vs. typical home set-ups.
AWS S3 Glacier? (Score:2)
I seem to be headed down that road. Use Time Machine / Windows Backup to basement server, sync basement server to Glacier.
Is that true? Even if you use the slowest service? It's steep, but honestly might still be worth it if you lose both your primaries AND backups. There seem to be other cheap services competing with Glacier. B2 from Backblaze looks very competitive.
Spideroak (Score:2)
If you want to go full-free-software, I recommend Tahoe-LAFS (https://tahoe-lafs.org/trac/tahoe-lafs) you can run your own version with any server provider you want, or buy their service https://leastauthority.com/ [leastauthority.com]
Multi-TB sounds like a case for self-hosting (Score:4, Interesting)
When dealing with large collections and video the last thing that you really want to deal with is the slow backup / restore process to the Cloud when something goes wrong. The Cloud is not really a good option for backups IMO.
If you have a public facing IP and a satisfactory enough upload then home-hosting sounds like a decent solution. A small Linux / Unix box like a FreeNAS or something similar running Seafile or OwnCloud can provide you a cloud server. Clients are available for every OS and even mobile devices for remote access. And for actual backups, an Archive HDD like the 8-10TB models on the market should suffice. Leave that at work, at a friend's house or in a deposit box.
This gives you:
- cross platform
- no cost
- in your house very fast access to the "cloud" (remote access speed will depend on not being in Australia an hampered with shithouse internet)
- your own in control backup strategy
- your own in control deleted file retention strategy
- the ability to share content easily as with all other services
- security of being your own small self and thus a less likely target than a big provider
That assumes you'll do this regularly. For a long time, my backup procedure was to back up all of our laptops onto one external hard drive. Then copy that drive to another drive. One external hard drive stayed in the house for easy access. The other was hidden away in a second location. In theory, this worked well. In practice, I would either not update the "off-site" backup often enough such that loss of my primary backup would be devastating or I would forget to bring the off-site backup off-site, defeati
When dealing with large collections and video the last thing that you really want to deal with is the slow backup / restore process to the Cloud when something goes wrong. The Cloud is not really a good option for backups IMO.
When dealing with backups, the last thing you want to deal with is *loss*. For a business, being able to restore mission critical data quickly is critical.
For a home user, their video library
... if it takes a week or even 6 to get it all back down, that's fine.
I agree with you that having your data in another home via owncloud etc is a good idea, and recovery can be faster if you can drive to the other house and restore the backup 'locally'. I agree with all your points.
However, I'd still recommend a 3rd p
The questioner only has a small amount of data to back up. In fact they only have 1TB total bulk storage, and I've got about 3.4TB on SpiderOak cloud backup with a fairly crappy internet connection. It takes time to upload, but you would be surprised how much you can send out overnight and while you are at work.
I'm on a special SpiderOak unlimited deal, but I think the normal deal should fit this person's budget. The client app is pretty good and can be run headless via the command line.
Also be aware that many home fire safes are only designed/rated for paper, make sure the safe is rated for electronics/media.
To be resistant to fire problems, swap multiple disks through a fireproof safe.
people like you are LOSERS because you inevitably end up saying "oops I lost the data"
Citation ?
IDrive? (Score:2)
Anyone try IDrive? The pricing [idrive.com] seems too good to be true, and they are offering 90% off the first year for Crashplan users.
S3 be cheap (Score:2)
For Linux? Amazon S3 and duplicity
I came here to say just this, but if Backblaze really will give you unlimited backup AND there's a duplicity backend for it, if you're backing up more than 1TB or so then Backblaze will be cheaper than even S3 Glacier.
Backblaze are probably making out like gangbusters even if they're re-selling S3 capacity though, most people's backups will only be a small fraction of that.
(Carbonite) that does not support Linux (Score:3)
Not only does Carbonite not support Linux but neither Windows Home Server. One gets emails from them demanding that as a business using a server, they are cancelling the account unless it is upgraded to a business level. Trying to explain that WHS is a personal home system get only mindless "Server! Servers are for businesses! You are running a business!". Total morons.
NAS support (Score:2)
I don't know of a good cloud backup provider with a Linux client. However, you mention wanting to point it to a NAS, which opens another possibility: You could have the NAS backup directly to the cloud.
For example, if you get a Synology, it has a built in backup application that can backup to various cloud providers. I don't know any that will backup several TB for a fixed price, but you could backup to BackBlaze B2 (BackBlaze's service similar to Amazon S3) for as low as $0.005/GB. That's likely to be
Look at rclone and Duplicati (Score:2)
FreeNAS and rclone should give you all you need. If you're looking particularly at only-cloud, look at Duplicati. Then pick a storage plan, not sure what you expect as far as availability, throughput and cost but there are Google, Amazon, Box, Dropbox.
I would recommend rsync.net, not only do they have native rsync, they also have native ZFS send capacity.
Duplicati is pretty nice. I've been using it for our workplace for the last month and it works well for Windows boxes. It has a simplistic retention scheme that doesn't allow tiered retention (ie. 30 daily, 8 weekly, 6 monthly, 2 yearly). It is still a young project but is already reliable and holds a lot of promise.
Hashbackup is excellent for unix boxes. Very flexible and well thought out. I sincerely wish it were open source, but its so good that I don't mind using it while it's in beta (and free).
Duplica
... Then pick a storage plan, not sure what you expect as far as availability, throughput and cost but there are Google, Amazon, Box, Dropbox.
Also Apple iCloud, which has encrypted cloud storage for reasonable monthly rates.
For any of the above, I hope that you have a fast internet connection at home.
iDrive (Score:2)
I have had (for the moment) a good experience with iDrive. Not the cheapest, but the client is flexible, you can have several machines, and it seems to have plenty of bandwidth, I also tried the free tests of backblaze y carbonite, and found the clients sorely lacking in features, and IIRC, the allowed only one machne.
iDrive makes incremental backups, saving only the changed pieces of big files. That is interesting if you have big files that change fairly often, as it's my case. Never have had to recover fr
Safe deposit box (Score:2)
My solution is simpler.
Make sure that your backups are encrypted (with a strong encryption method and strong keys), and just keep the drives at your office.
If you suddenly leave your job, you may need to leave the drives behind, which is why the encryption is important.
Make sure that your backups are encrypted (with a strong encryption method and strong keys), and just keep the drives at your office.
You have just given me the missing piece to my backup strategy, which is now:
1) Local Linux Debian server with RAID 5.
2) Separate hard drive to backup/sync with the RAID.
3) Swap backup disk once a week with second backup disk.
4) [new] Store newly disconnected drive in a locked, personal safe at work.
5) Goto 3.
So really, what you want to do is buy an abandoned ICBM silo, and setup an off-grid server farm powered by hidden solar panels. You'll want to install a faraday cage around the premises to protect against tempest attacks on your data. This also has the added benefit of keeping the armed guards from accidentally (Or intentionally! Remember, you'll want to vet these people carefully before hiring. NDA's are a must.) revea
Re: (Score:2)
I'd suggest backing everything up to a hard disk and sticking it in a safe deposit box at a bank. To save trips, have two disks; drop one off and pick the other one up, swapping them out again next cycle. It takes more work than an internet-based solution that runs automatically overnight, but it may be cheaper and (if you encrypt the drives) the security is hard to beat.
Yes, easiest, and within the budget of the poster. Within the budget he mentioned, he could buy two 4 TB external drives, and a safe-deposit box. Just don't get clunky 3.5" drives––get the drive-types that have laptop HDs, and are powered by the USBx/Firewire/eSATA cable. Plug and play.
Definitely that. I used it for 3-4 years without issues.
Dev Null (Score:2, Funny)
I second this option as the most reliable and easily verifiable systems. As the poster indicates it has no impact, less than zero in fact.
Tarsnap (Score:2)
Tarsnap [tarsnap.com]
hubiC (Score:2)
I just use hubiC. They give you 25 GiB for free, 10 TB is only €50/year (though I've never needed that much!). It's compatible with Openstack swift, and it works with Duplicity (which I use), rclone, etc. They have a Linux client, but it's written in Mono, hasn't been updated in years and is pretty bad.
I just realised this sounds like a marketing push, but that wasn't my intention! (I won't share my affiliate link here.) I'm very much interested in learning about other solutions that are better su
Roll your own (Score:2)
You could roll your own remote/Cloud backup with Duply/Duplicity and AWS S3. It will be a few dollars per month
http://duply.net/ [duply.net]
Strato HiDrive (Score:1)
https://www.strato.com/en_us/c... [strato.com]
They are not exactly cheap, and max out at 5TB (at the moment, it will probably grow in the future). But you don't need a special client since the support e.g. rsync (even over SSH), SFTP or SCP. This means you can use standard tools. And they back up your storage separately (so you can restore older stuff if needed).
I use them since ten years or so, and never had any issues (my Synology NAS has a HiDrive app so it can sync with the cloud storage automatically).
Easy – Old Apple AirPort = NAS (Score:2)
This is easy:
* Get a used Apple Airport 2 off of ebay.
* Replace its internal hard drive with a WD Red (or a NAS-worthy Seagate).
* Plug the Airport into your router via CAT-5 cable.
* Turn off the Airport's WiFi capability.
* Use the public IP address of the AirPort to log in and remember for each machine.
Alternatively, buy a small web-host or host package from an internet provider (like HostGator.com). Set up your backup script to do it there. I think Carbon Copy Cloner, which does scheduled backups, w
I had put a 4 TB in mine, but am upgrading to a 10 GB to completely cover needs.
It is internationally accessible for backups or use as a personal streaming media drive.
(Why 10 TB? Not a bunch of 'pirated' movies, although my family's music collection is on there. It's three people with laptops. One a scientist with huge datasets, another an artist/photographer. Those two need lots of space.)
AWS Glacier for long-term storage (Score:2)
Terabytes? (Score:2)
With that much data, I'd be tempted to spring for a high-capacity tape backup system and avoid the hit on my bandwidth.
You could get a web host and back up your own (Score:2)
I have been using hostmonster for many years, and am considering switching. I've looked a few and will make a decision when my current contract comes to an end. I've looked at InMotion and a few others.
Basically find a web host that has unlimited storage, or storage limits you are comfortable with (but check the TOS and make sure they don't have a limit on number of files [HOSTMONSTER!]).
As far as backups, some basic scripts and you should be good to go on linux. I am sure there are some free backup tool
Why not back up to a centralized computer? (Score:2)
Then use the Crashplan business offering to back up that machine?
$5/TB/mo is hard to beat (Score:1)
Onedrive (Score:1)
Backblaze B2 (Score:2)
https://www.backblaze.com/blog... [backblaze.com] has more info