Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
×
Earth Power

Earth is Getting Windier -- Which Helps Wind Turbines Generate More Green Energy (wbur.org) 56

Posted by EditorDavid from the answer-is-blowing-in-the-wind dept.
"The world is getting windier," reports WBUR, citing a new study published in the journal Nature Climate Change. And they add that this could actually be a boon to wind farm operators, "since faster wind means more efficient wind turbines."

Researchers analyzed decades of weather data and determined global wind speeds have risen dramatically over the past 10 years... Princeton University scholar Timothy Searchinger, one of the study's authors, says researchers expect wind speed to continue to increase, he says, which has multiple positive effects. Green energy through wind turbines will see these impacts. "When you increase the wind speed by a little bit, you still increase the power quite a lot," he says...

As a result of increasing wind speed, the average wind turbine generated roughly 17% more electricity in 2017 than it did in 2010, the study found...

Now, humans can capitalize on this change for at least the next decade, he says. "When you size wind turbines, you can size them differently to take advantage of that additional power," he says. "That's really the key point, is that if we can predict these changing patterns 10 years in advance, we can size our turbines so that they take advantage of the maximum amount of wind that is reasonable and economical."

Earth is Getting Windier -- Which Helps Wind Turbines Generate More Green Energy More | Reply

Earth is Getting Windier -- Which Helps Wind Turbines Generate More Green Energy

Comments Filter:

  • More blustery days (Score:3)

    by jfdavis668 ( 1414919 ) on Saturday November 30, 2019 @11:52AM (#59470782)
    Pooh will be happy.

  • TFS is worthless (Score:5, Informative)

    by LynnwoodRooster ( 966895 ) on Saturday November 30, 2019 @12:01PM (#59470796) Journal
    The paper found a cyclical pattern to wind (it had been dropping from the 1980s to ~2010) and is tied to the PDO/AMO processes. Guess what - much of climate is cyclical in nature, driven by natural processes. It should not be a surprise that wind starts picking up after it had been dropping for 30 years. And if it's tied to the PDO, then it'll increase for 30 years, then start falling yet again (the PDO being a ~60 year cycle).
    • TFS? Team Foundation Server?

    • So is what we are attributing to man-made climate change actually caused by the PDO cycle???

      • So is what we are attributing to man-made climate change actually caused by the PDO cycle???

        Probably, but don't worry, we'll find something else we're doing wrong to blame other problems on in the future and forget all about climate change. We won't have time to worry about climate change when we've got the fancy new, far more dangerous thing to consider.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      30 years of increasing wind power doesn't sound useless. In fact it sounds like a timely boost to a rapidly developing market.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by caseih ( 160668 )

      The summary did not include this point explicitly, true, but it did point out that knowing the cycles can lead to building more and better windmills to capture the benefit from the part of the cycle. Windmills don't have that great of a lifespan. Many wind farms are not going to last more than a couple of decades before they will have to be replaced. Mainly the blades are wearing out rather quickly (mentioned on slashdot in the past [slashdot.org]). This gives opportunity to adapt to changes in wind cycles if only we

    • Actually, it was not surprising to see wind drop and now increase. China's pollution was such that it was changing light into heat, in the air. Oddly, iirc, that does not increase wind esp since particles were being evened out. Instead, with china finally running some pollution controls, the large particles are cleaning up. That means more light hitting the ground, which the uneven heating will produce stronger winds.

    • Based on this trend, if we extrapolate into the future, the wind will be a million miles an hour by the end of the century and we'll all be blown away. It's not just a wind change, it's a wind crisis. We need to start a student march, elect someone who will have the courage to stand up to the Big Wind capitalists and start attacking Wind Deniers or we won't have a world left.

      Personally, I blame the Boomers.

  • Of course it is (Score:5, Interesting)

    by drinkypoo ( 153816 ) <martin.espinoza@gmail.com> on Saturday November 30, 2019 @12:05PM (#59470804) Homepage Journal

    Less old growth means shorter trees, even if there are more trees by number, so that means less to slow winds down locally. And more heat energy in the atmosphere means more energy to push winds around.

    Solution, build an arseload of windmills, and replace CO2-emitting power with them, solving both problems :)

    Though seriously, we need more old growth.

    A serious place trees have come out recently has been in between crop lands, because the big businesses that buy the crops require them to be removed specifically in order to reduce habitat because they blame e.coli breakouts on animals crapping in the fields. But mostly it's because of humans crapping in the fields, because either they don't have time to go to the toilet, or because employers don't provide enough toilets. Those trees are needed to slow down winds and catch airborne soil, which winds up getting blown into creeks and rivers where it causes oversilting.

    • No I got it: build taller turbines! That way those pesky trees don't get in the way.

    • Though seriously, we need more old growth [trees].

      Just wait a bit ...

    • Uh no. heating of the atmosphere is far more even than heating of the ground. China remains a terribly polluted nation, but, they are running more of their pollution controls and scrubbing large particles and items like sulfur out. As that happens, we will see more light hitting earth. That produces stronger winds. And I suspect that trees of say 10 m vs 20m, probably does not impact wind towers that are 50-100m tall.

    • E.coli in the fields can only come from using pig and cow manure as fertilizer.
      A single human, or even a hundred would not be able to have a significant impact if they shit on a single field.

  • So is (Score:4, Funny)

    by ArchieBunker ( 132337 ) on Saturday November 30, 2019 @12:18PM (#59470842) Homepage

    SuperKendall. Put a turbine in front of that guy's mouth and you can mine bitcoins all day!

  • Only takes a little extra windspeed, too. (Score:5, Informative)

    by Ungrounded Lightning ( 62228 ) on Saturday November 30, 2019 @12:55PM (#59470888) Journal

    Also: It only takes a little extra windspeed to get a lot of extra power.

    Wind power is proportional to the CUBE of the wind speed, so a 26% wind speed increase doubles the available energy.

  • Wind is ugly. (Score:4, Interesting)

    by backslashdot ( 95548 ) on Saturday November 30, 2019 @02:25PM (#59471174)

    We need solar or nuclear .. I mean FFS I flew across the country and there is so much desert in this country! And no I am not in Mongolia, I am in the US. Why the hell aren't we putting solar panels out there? Are we dumb?

    To power the entire of the USA's energy needs, we only need to cover an area smaller than West Virginia with present-day average solar panels. If we built that, our presidents will no longer have to touch balls and perform fellatio on Saudi kings. Think about that, and then you have to ask how much do we really need West Virginia?

    OK wait sorry I didn't know your grandma lives there .. turns out we can literally and figuratively fit like four West Virginias just in the Mojave desert .. whose grandma lives in the Mojave desert?.. Nobody's. So now why the hell don't we do that? It doesn't all have to be in the Mojave .. but I am saying we could put a big amount of them there. We also have 2000 square miles of rooftops in the US .. we spread some there.

    This is the land coverage to provide energy we need:
    https://static1.businessinside... [businessinsider.com]

    As for nuclear, yeah we should do that too btw .. stop being a wuss about it.

    • No, we need ALL of the clean energy. that means wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and nukes. Sadly we have fools on BOTH sides screaming that you can/can not use certain types of clean energy.

    • As for nuclear, yeah we should do that too btw

      Why? It's not cost-effective as renewable energy.

  • A number of studies in the 2010 - 2018 time frame predicted that wind speeds (and potential to generate energy) would *decrease* as the earth warmed. Or in this case, get faster after getting slower... Disclaimer: I am a meteorologist, but don't play one on TV

Slashdot Top Deals

How can you do 'New Math' problems with an 'Old Math' mind? -- Charles Schulz

Close