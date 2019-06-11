Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Hydrogen Station Explodes, Toyota Halts Sales of Hydrogen Cars In Norway (electrek.co) 203

Posted by BeauHD from the cause-and-effect dept.
Socguy writes: The Uno-X hydrogen station in Sandvika in Baerum exploded on Monday and resulted in two injuries in a nearby non-fuel cell vehicle. The company operating the station has suspended operation at its other locations following the explosion. With the refueling network crippled, Toyota and Hyundai have announced that they are temporarily halting sales of fuel cell vehicles. Jon Andre Lokke, CEO of Nel Hydrogen, the company operating those hydrogen refueling stations, commented: "It is too early to speculate on the cause and what has gone wrong. Our top priority is the safe operation of the stations we have delivered. As a precaution, we have temporarily put ten other stations in standby mode in anticipation of more information."

Here's what Toyota Norway manager Espen Olsen had to say: "We don't know exactly what happened on the Uno-X drive yet, so we don't want to speculate. But we stop the sale until we have learned what has happened, and for practical reasons, since it is not possible to fill fuel now." He added: "This does not change our view of hydrogen, and it is important for us to point out that hydrogen cars are at least as safe as ordinary cars. The hydrogen tanks themselves are so robust that you can shoot them with a gun without knocking them."

  • Hydrogen! (Score:1, Offtopic)

    by Narcocide ( 102829 )

    Nothing will excite gasoline lovers like this news of unwarranted destruction. I predict a sudden surge in demand for hydrogen cars.

    • nah, we're not fans of diesel nor gasoline explosions either.

      be funny if this explosion was the result of sabotage by big oil, eh?

      • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

        by Mr. Dollar Ton ( 5495648 )

        Since it is Norway, whatever it is, it is "big oil" by definition. Big oil is how Norway is making the money to pay for its "eco-friendly" image. https://cdn.theculturetrip.com... [theculturetrip.com]

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Big oil is the big backer of hydrogen technology. They know oil's days are numbered, so they are looking for alternate energy sources. One of those, hydrogen, is perfect for them because they have the know-how for the source of most commercial hydrogen (stripped from complex hydrocarbons, like petroleum), the network of distributors in place, and ownership of many of the larger points of sale.

        • I do believe you are correct that the oil industry is a supporter of new sources of hydrogen but hydrogen is not an energy source. Where is this energy coming from? I have my guesses but I'd like to hear where others believe this energy for hydrogen production is coming from.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by Talla ( 95956 )

            I do believe you are correct that the oil industry is a supporter of new sources of hydrogen but hydrogen is not an energy source. Where is this energy coming from? I have my guesses but I'd like to hear where others believe this energy for hydrogen production is coming from.

            I believe it's imported from Germany, at least that's where the gas driven ferries get their gas. To the best of my knowledge there is currently no production of liquid hydrogen in Norway.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by JBMcB ( 73720 )

        nah, we're not fans of diesel nor gasoline explosions either.

        be funny if this explosion was the result of sabotage by big oil, eh?

        Diesel doesn't explode unless you aerosolize it somehow. Vapor point is too high.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Mashiki ( 184564 )

          Diesel doesn't explode unless you aerosolize it somehow. Vapor point is too high.

          Diesel doesn't need to be an aerosol to explode, that just makes it easier. A very high air to fuel ratio, and high compression is needed to make it explode - and even at that when the temperature starts hitting -20C the air gets cold enough(in turn dense enough) that it won't explode without a helper mixed in(glow plugs, ether injector, etc). To even make it burn you need a high-voltage arc or plasma arc(like with modern boilers/furnace boxes) to get it going. Unlike gasoline which will pool in low lyin

      • Uno X is an oil company brand.

      • be funny if this explosion was the result of sabotage by big oil, eh?

        It'd be certainly be odd, considering hydrogen-based is a nonstarter and thus no threat to any incumbents.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by G00F ( 241765 )

        Funny sure, but not true. hydrogen is largely produced from splitting up hydrocarbons, IE fossil fuel.

        A energy + methane (can substitute with other hydrocarbons including coal) to get your H (H2) for use in your green hydrogen powered. Oh and CO, CO2 and anything else mixed in all being released into the envionment.

        What, you think they dump a crap ton of energy into splitting water? How wasteful, best you can hope to recover that energy cost is 60%.

        Hydrogen is nothing more than a battery, one continualy cr

    • Re: (Score:1, Interesting)

      by TigerPlish ( 174064 )

      You betcha. It overcomes what I detest about today's electrics: The ton or two worth of super-nasty-in-so-many-ways batteries that no one likes to talk about.

      The hydrogen fuel cell car solves all the problems except for the explosive stuff.

      You do realize these are electric cars, right? They don't burn the hydrogen, they turn it into electricity and you get back water you can drink.

      It's all about mass. This is the electric option with the least mass. A car with less mass will always be more fun to drive

      • Re: (Score:1, Flamebait)

        by fustakrakich ( 1673220 )

        you can have my gas car when you pry it from my cold dead fingers.

        Hope you're not driving a Pinto [autosafety.org]. Your fingers might be dead, but they won't be cold...

        It's all about mass.

        Not in the business world...

      • The hydrogen fuel cell car solves all the problems except for the explosive stuff.

        Like the summary said (or maybe it was the article), you can fire a gun as the fuel cell tanks in a car and nothing will happen... So they are really even safer than giant battery packs in terms of fire risk.

        It seems like storage for distribution is more an issue, but I figure they will get that worked out more over time. Gas stations catch fire sometimes too but we aren't getting rid of all those...

        I, for one, wish all the

        • Like the summary said (or maybe it was the article), you can fire a gun as the fuel cell tanks in a car and nothing will happen... So they are really even safer than giant battery packs in terms of fire risk.

          The problem isn't the fuel cell. THe fuel cell is the very expensive, but safe bit.

          The problem, as far as things that can go boom, is where you keep the hydrogen in the car: A heavy-ass steel cylinder. A cryo tank. It's still a lot (tons) lighter than batteries.

          • Re:It does solve for the explosive stuff, generall (Score:5, Interesting)

            by geoskd ( 321194 ) on Tuesday June 11, 2019 @10:54PM (#58748096)

            A cryo tank. It's still a lot (tons) lighter than batteries.

            Not really anymore. That was true ten years ago, but Tesla has doubled the Gravimetric Energy density of their packs in just the last ten years while metal tanks full of things reached their performance zenith 40 years ago with carbon fiber composites and have not made significant improvements since. If Tesla can maintain the current rate of improvement, within another 10 years, the batteries will be lighter than any H2 rig.

            When it comes to space, the batteries already win hands down. In order to handle the pressures involved, H2 tanks have to be cylindrical or spherical. That means they take up huge amounts of space in a car (Think the size and shape of an engine block). Batteries can be any shape at all, and Teslas flat pack model makes their cars nice and roomy. H2 is a stupid solution. It is a half baked idea that only a mechanical engineer could love.

            • Re: (Score:3)

              by gweihir ( 88907 )

              Some people are just scared of any new technology, regardless of actual risk statistics. These people will irrationally cling to something they perceive as old and irrationally denounce the new thing as "bad", "insane", etc. In the case of battery cars, there is sound risk analysis at work, or you could not even begin to sell them in Europe, were mandatory insurance coverage usually is in the millions or "unlimited". If these were significantly riskier to drive than other cars, that insurance would be far t

            • Re: (Score:2, Funny)

              by Anonymous Coward

              A cryo tank. It's still a lot (tons) lighter than batteries.

              If Tesla can maintain the current rate of improvement, within another 10 years, the batteries will be lighter than any H2 rig.

              How long before they're weightless?

            • That means they take up huge amounts of space in a car (Think the size and shape of an engine block).
              That is why you put them where in a traditional ICE car the engine block is ... problem solved.

          • The problem, as far as things that can go boom, is where you keep the hydrogen in the car: A heavy-ass steel cylinder. A cryo tank.

            You should really have some basic knowledge about a topic before you post. The tanks in FCEVs are typically made from carbon-fiber composite materials. Also, they are not cryo tanks. The hydrogen is stored as a gas under lots of pressure. Not a liquid.

            Finally, the Toyota Mirai is actually heavier than a Tesla Model 3 (4078 pounds vs. 4072 pounds).

      • Re:Hydrogen! (Score:5, Interesting)

        by blindseer ( 891256 ) <blindseer@Nospam.earthlink.net> on Tuesday June 11, 2019 @09:55PM (#58747936)

        The hydrogen fuel cell car solves all the problems except for the explosive stuff.

        No it doesn't.

        Hydrogen is not an energy source, but petroleum is. We still need to figure out where this energy comes from for producing the hydrogen, then how to get it to the consumer. We have an already existing infrastructure for distributing electricity, natural gas, and liquid petroleum fuels, the infrastructure for hydrogen is still experimental. There could be an argument made that the electric car charging infrastructure still needs a lot of work but it's still much further along than hydrogen, and with hybrid electrics (gasoline, diesel, natural gas, or whatever internal combustion engine being common on board backup) the issue is largely moot. A hybrid charges up with electricity when it can, and gets a boost from some hydrocarbon when it must.

        We don't need petroleum products to run our vehicles, but hydrocarbon fuels are exceedingly convenient fuels. We don't need to drill for oil if we build the infrastructure to synthesize hydrocarbons. I realize that synthesized hydrocarbons are not an energy source either. This brings us to the same problem that hydrogen has, finding an energy source to produce it. We can simply use whatever the plan was to produce hydrogen. The advantage is that we have an already built infrastructure to store, distribute, and dispense these products to the consumers.

        Most importantly to using synthesized hydrocarbons is we don't need any new vehicles. Maybe people would like the convenience that electric cars have of being able to charge up at home. We can get that with a hybrid or taking advantage of the built up infrastructure for natural gas and distribute a synthesized stand-in for natural gas on the same lines.

        Synthesized hydrocarbon fuels close the carbon loop if the carbon is extracted from the air or from the CO2 dissolved in water. There would be hydrogen produced from cracking it off water but by attaching the hydrogen immediately to a carbon chain the problems of creating a new and separate hydrogen infrastructure evaporates.

        I believe we will see a new hydrogen economy. What I envision as this hydrogen economy differs from most because I envision that hydrogen being distributed to the consumers in the form of hydrocarbons. We can experiment a bit with passenger cars, ships at sea, trains, and such but with aircraft it's got to be a hydrocarbon fuel if it's going to be adopted widely any time soon. If we adopt synthesized hydrocarbons then we can make this switch to a carbon neutral energy infrastructure far more quickly, and not have to be concerned about the already solved problems of fuel fires.

        • Petroleum is NOT a source. It is STORED and "petrified"

      • It's all about mass. This is the electric option with the least mass.

        No, it's all about overall efficiency. Mass isn't as important in EVs because of regenerative braking. FCEVs are really FC/B hybrids because they need a battery for regenerative braking. However, with a small battery, regenerative braking will be limited to significantly less than pure BEVs.

        FCEVs are not as light as you think and there are some points of horrible inefficiencies involved.

      • Re:Hydrogen! (Score:5, Informative)

        by whoever57 ( 658626 ) on Tuesday June 11, 2019 @11:23PM (#58748194) Journal

        It's all about mass. This is the electric option with the least mass

        Really?

        Toyota Mirai: 4078 pounds
        Honda Clarity: 4134 pounds
        Tesla Model 3: 4072 pounds.

        Last time I looked, 4072 was less than 4078 and 4134.

        To put it bluntly: This is the only type of electric I will even entertain.

        I pity people who make buying decisions based on bad information. Just where are you going to buy that FCEV that is lighter than a comparable BEV?

      • Re:Hydrogen! (Score:5, Informative)

        by dgatwood ( 11270 ) on Wednesday June 12, 2019 @01:24AM (#58748428) Homepage Journal

        You betcha. It overcomes what I detest about today's electrics: The ton or two worth of super-nasty-in-so-many-ways batteries that no one likes to talk about.

        Ignoring that you're off by a factor of 2–4, lithium-ion batteries aren't really particularly nasty chemically. And they're also highly recyclable.

        It's all about mass. This is the electric option with the least mass. A car with less mass will always be more fun to drive than a heavy pig. Everything gets better. Braking, going, turning, all of it.

        That's actually not true. Even if someone built a fuel cell car that was actually lighter than a BEVs (they currently aren't), fuel cells would still have terrible weight distribution compared with BEVs. Like traditional ICE cars, much of the weight in a FCV is up in the front of the car. By contrast, with a BEV, a large chunk of the weight is in a flat pack underneath the passenger compartment. That weight placement matters a great deal in terms of stability.

        Lowering the center of gravity results in less weight transfer (changing the load on wheels during acceleration and deceleration), which significantly improves traction, whether you're accelerating, decelerating, or cornering. Also, lowering the center of gravity results in less body roll, which is why the Tesla Model X has the lowest rollover rate of any SUV, despite weighing half again more than most of the others.

        Go drive an EV for a week, and I can pretty much guarantee you won't ever want to drive anything else again. Seriously, if you want a car that's fun to drive, has incredible acceleration, great cornering, etc., you shouldn't even consider a FCV or ICE car.

      • Re:Hydrogen! (Score:5, Interesting)

        by idji ( 984038 ) on Wednesday June 12, 2019 @03:44AM (#58748686)
        What are the ton or two "of super nastys" you are talking about? Have you seen the progress being made to completely remove cobalt? See this for example from one year ago https://twitter.com/elonmusk/s... [twitter.com] . Musk wants to get the Cobalt from 2.8% in 2018 to zero. What is your concern with Nickel and Aluminium? Aren't you concerned with the Iron in your own car, or the consumable bronze powder that makes up 15% of your brake pads Why are you clamouring so hard to your noisy machine that spits out NOx, COx, & Cx, and wastes kinetic energy into the brake pads & brake fluid instead if reclaiming it? Where are you expecting the hydrogen to come from? In Norway they really are trying to produce hydrogen from hydro electricity with electrolysis, but that is not what is happening in the USA. I think the future will show us using batteries in personal vehicles and hydrogen only in massive machines like shipping and ferries, which have the size to contain the fuel at very high pressures safely, and the spare volume to carry the fuel. Even semitrailers will probably end up being on batteries. You also have to consider that hydrogen needs physically transporting to the consumer, whereas batteries can be charged anywhere, and many will enjoy the convenience of charging at home while sleeping, as well as benefiting from grid buffering. A semitrailer can be charging while loading/unloading/waiting. Danish truck ferries today are using batteries for short trips to Sweden. This new 4.3MWh e-ferry will take 5 trucks 40 km from July 2019 https://www.electrive.com/2019... [electrive.com]

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

        Super nasty? You mean long life, highly recyclable and reusable batteries that are environmentally better than fossil fuels?

      • You do realise that hydrogen fuelled electric cars use lithium-ion batteries because the fuel cell cannot supply sufficient electrical power for high acceleration. In other words, the fuel cell charges the battery which powers the electric motor(s). The hydrogen electric car is a hybrid car which uses hydrogen instead of petrol (gasoline) to charge the battery. There is a performance + cost race between a hydrogen fuel cell + small lithium-ion battery compared to a big lithium-ion battery used in a pure ele

        • Hydrogen cars use a relatively small battery, and that part of the vehicle is cost-effective, and well-understood.

          Diesel-electric locomotives were invented because nobody could build a transmission which could handle the load, the end.

          • These are very small, but still larger than an ICE hybrid. The Prius regen battery was about 0.5 KWh and it is a NiMH battery (not Lithium Ion). As such, it is fairly large. The Mirai regen battery is 1.5 KWh and is still NiMH (and about the same size as the Prius regen battery). Toyota chose NiMH because these batteries have better "endurance" (charge discharge cycles).

            In a full BEV, the regen only uses a tiny range of the battery capacity, so endurance is not determined by regen. In a hybrid, the cha

            • The "smallish" regen battery is still very effective at capturing deceleration energy.

              Your analysis ignores the peak regeneration power as an issue. With smaller batteries, the peak power rate for charging is lower, which means that a vehicle will only capture a smaller percentage of power under braking. This reduces overall efficiency.

              • That's why we normally use high-voltage lithium batteries, high charge rate. The original Honda Insight wasn't particularly high-voltage, but it has a shitload of cells just like we use today. If you use NiMH for regen, you need a lot of cells.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by vyvepe ( 809573 )

        It's all about mass. This is the electric option with the least mass.

        It is more about volume. Compressed hydrogen has about 2 times better volumetric density than lithium-ion batteries. But there are big disadvantages of compressed hydrogen when compared to batteries: it must be stored in cylindrical or spherical containers, it is a high pressure system.

      • It overcomes what I detest about today's electrics: The ton or two worth of super-nasty-in-so-many-ways batteries that no one likes to talk about.

        Ok so you prefer hydrogen. Fair enough. Have you solved the fueling infrastructure problem yet? No? Come back and we'll discuss it when you have an economically realistic solution.

        You do realize these are electric cars, right? They don't burn the hydrogen, they turn it into electricity and you get back water you can drink.

        How do you think that hydrogen is normally obtained? It's obtained primarily by reforming/gasification of fossil fuels when they are burned. You seem to be turning a blind eye to that fact and it's not a clean process. Much dirtier than the batteries you seem to have a fixation on.

        It's all about mass. This is the electric option with the least mass. A car with less mass will always be more fun to drive than a heavy pig. Everything gets better. Braking, going, turning, all of it.

        It's not all about mass. It's all about eco

  • In other news -- Santa Clara (Score:5, Interesting)

    by whoever57 ( 658626 ) on Tuesday June 11, 2019 @09:04PM (#58747810) Journal

    https://www.sfchronicle.com/ba... [sfchronicle.com]

    SF Bay Area Toyota Mirai owners have nowhere to refuel.

    • Musk is just dealing with the competition.

    • The article only mention Hydrogen tanks. Do you have any better source to link it with Toyota's Fuel Cells distribution network ?

      • Go here:
        https://cafcp.org/stationmap [cafcp.org]

        then click on the individual stations.

        I should note that the Mountain View station to be online, but I suspect that this isn't true. Every other station in the area is offline due to lack of supply. It's unlikely that one station has its own supply.

  • Red state tested (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    "The hydrogen tanks themselves are so robust that you can shoot them with a gun without knocking them." #Red state tested

  • this is bad news (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    for all twelve people clinging desperately to the past
    hydrogen is dead

  • The ridiculous infrastructure to produce and support it is even crazier. It's Rube Goldberg at his best.

    • Re:Hydrogen is insane! (Score:5, Interesting)

      by iggymanz ( 596061 ) on Tuesday June 11, 2019 @09:52PM (#58747926)

      really? less crazy than catalytic cracking we use to make gasoline? Don't see that, even making hydrogen from hydrocarbons makes half the pollution.

    • The ridiculous infrastructure to produce and support it is even crazier. It's Rube Goldberg at his best.

      So was the gasoline infrastructure. What, you think the corner gas station just happened? Always there?

      Can't make an omelet without breaking eggs. If you people truly want to get off "fossil" and "non-renewable" then you're gonna have to start cookin'. Batteries are not the answer, they're just a cheap cop-out. A temporary phase. We'll grow out of it.

      • Please explain how Hydrogen FCEVs get society off "fossil" and "non-renewable".

        • Well, our local train company has ordered several fuel cell multiple units as a replacement of diesel ones, until the route is electrified in 15 years or so, or maybe never because there is a very low bridge on the route, so an overhead line won't fit.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by jabuzz ( 182671 )

            There are a whole range of options from track lowering, demolishing and rebuild to jacking it up even if it is a brick or stone arch bridge and track lowering is now possible.

            • Well, apparently it is more expensive and time consuming than ordering hydrogen trains.

              And yep, brick bridges and tunnels [wikipedia.org]. Very rural, these railway lines between Frankfurt am Main and small towns and villages in the Taunus mountain range to the north and west of the city. But also close to one of the largest industrial parks of Germany with its hydrogen infrastructure already on site.

              • Currently on vacation in Japan, I get the impression that the Japanese would not take any crap from a brick bridge. The train gets priority. The bridge would get adjusted to accommodate the train.

          • They could use an electric train with some battery onboard to handle short sections where there's no room for a catenary wire. The contractors are retractable.

          • Beware, battery-electric trains are soon to be a thing... again...
            https://electrek.co/2018/09/14... [electrek.co]

  • Lithium batteries rule (Score:5, Interesting)

    by knorthern knight ( 513660 ) on Tuesday June 11, 2019 @10:01PM (#58747962)

    See Youtube video https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com] tldr; Tesla Model 3 (Lithium batteries) costs between 2 to 2.4 cents per km. Toyota Mirai (Hydrogen Fuel Cell) 17.7 cents per km. The approx 15 minute video goes into deep detail backing up the calculations.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      Hydrogen is just for people who can't overcome their range anxiety or who have been brainwashed by anti-EV media. It's also great for car manufacturers who missed the EV boat and want an alternative they can patent up and develop their own tech for.

      • In reality hydrogen is for people who understand science and economics and then quickly realize that EV are just a 1%er stop-gap measure until fuel cell vehicle can become wide spread.

      • Hydrogen is for military use, if you have nuke-powered ships sitting around supporting a battle then you have assets devaluing. Might as well use them to produce fuel. If you're doing all your fighting in proxy wars in deserts, then the water output of the fuel cell becomes a significant benefit. GM produced the tech for military use (which is why their demo vehicles thus far have been mostly military vehicles - even the pickup they did got a military flavor) but there's no reason why they wouldn't try to s

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by inking ( 2869053 )
      I know that video and it’s stupid. He does not account for the cost of the battery and its recycling. He also discounts the generation of hydrogen by electrolysis at renewable sources that overproduce energy, which is the whole point of this technology.
  • It really blowed up good.

  • JUST IMAGINE A HYDROGEN FUTURE!!! (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Imagine each traffic accident causes powerful bomb-like explosions, maybe even opening craters!
    Imagine the danger from liquid hydrogen tanker trucks everywhere!
    Imagine the danger from liquid hydrogen gas stations everywhere!
    One leakage/rapture someday & maybe whole neighborhoods blowing up!

    Even current gasoline vehicles are extremely dangerous!
    Just ask people who survived an accident @ first, but burned to death alive later!

    IMHO, electric vehicles are the future, but in the meantime, switching all kinds

  • Assuming hydrogen were produced sustainably (usually it is comes as a byproduct of refining) it would something like 6x the energy to split / capture to run a car with the same range as an EV. What the hell is the point of that? Not to mention the complexity / danger of producing, transporting and storing this stuff. It's not even cheap either.

    The question is why Toyota is pursuing this techological dead end and the only reason I can think is to spread FUD. Toyota's have long said they are developing soli

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by svirre ( 39068 )

      Producing H2 by electrolysis is ~60-80% efficient. The fuel cell to convert it back to electricity is around 40-60% efficient, so the total system efficiency is ~35%*, which is worse than a battery system that has around 80% charging efficiency. We can assume the H2 system is a factor 2 or 3 less efficient than the battery system. 6x is way off.

      Hydrogen for transportation is for this reason not really in competition with batteries (Unless we just cannot produce enough batteries which is a real concern). Hyd

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by DrXym ( 126579 )
        You need approximately 50kWh of energy to produce 1Kg of hydrogen. A hydrogen car may have a 5Kg tank. So that one car's energy use is equivalent to a 250kWh EV. Throw in the cost of transporting and storing hydrogen and 6x seems a reasonable ballpark for the sake of a comment.

        BTW that 50kWh figure comes from a spokesman for Nel Hydrogen [pv-magazine.com] whose Norwegian plant just went all kablooey.

      • You should re-google your numbers, because: all are wrong.

    • it would something like 6x the energy to split / capture to run a car with the same range as an EV.
      No, it is roughly twice as much, not six.
      Electrolysis is ~70% efficient, a fuel cell is about ~70% efficient (hydrogen fuel cells actually more), that leads to ~50% efficiency. Get regenerative breaking like in a true EV and you get quite close to a EV.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by DrXym ( 126579 )
        1Kg requires about 50kWh of electricity to electrolyse. And that's just the electrolysis - then you have to compress it (another ~2-6kWh+ depending on the target pressure and compression inefficiencies) plus whatever infrastructural costs come with pumping, transportation costs and storage. A typical hydrogen car would require 5Kg of hydrogen to get a 250-300 mile range so you're looking upwards of 250kWh.

        Aside from that it doesn't scale well either. Either you electrolyse on site and produce a pathetic a

  • a Toyota Hindenburg SUV.

  • Yeah, I know. A battery and electric motor has very few moving parts and instant torque blah blah. But I like mechanical things. I like reciprocating engines for the same reason I prefer mechanical watches to battery operated quartz ones. I'm fine with the majority of people who think of cars as appliances driving BEVs, but hydrogen is probably going to be the future replacement for gasoline for people who like nice things.

    I would have loved (but could not afford) one of these a dozen years ago - https: [wikipedia.org]

