Party Is Over For Dirt-Cheap Solar Panels, Says China Executive

The president of a top-10 maker of solar panels said the global solar power industry is about to lose a major competitive windfall as prices of Chinese-made solar panels begin to recover after a collapse last year . "The party is definitely over," said Eric Luo, president of China's GCL System Integration Technology Co. Reuters reports:Luo also said that China was getting to the point where the solar industry could operate without any form of subsidy. Northwest China, where the sun is more plentiful and land is less expensive, has already reached that point, he said.