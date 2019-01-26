Party Is Over For Dirt-Cheap Solar Panels, Says China Executive (reuters.com) 124
The president of a top-10 maker of solar panels said the global solar power industry is about to lose a major competitive windfall as prices of Chinese-made solar panels begin to recover after a collapse last year. "The party is definitely over," said Eric Luo, president of China's GCL System Integration Technology Co. Reuters reports: Solar panel prices tumbled around 30 percent last year after China, the world's largest producer, cut subsidies to shrink its bloated solar industry, pushing smaller manufacturers to the brink of collapse. To raise cash and stay afloat, manufacturers cleared inventory and diverted sales offshore, sending prices into a downward spiral - offering up a windfall for solar power generators and investors in solar farms.
Luo, speaking to Reuters at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss ski resort of Davos this week, said GCL's vertically integrated business model cushioned it from the downturn in prices as its solar farms benefited from cheaper panels. The pain will mostly be felt by smaller Chinese producers, which lack international supply chains, triggering industry consolidation or forcing them to close, he added. Luo said solar panel prices were already stabilizing and he expected them to rebound by 10 to 15 percent as the Chinese industry consolidates over the next year or two. Luo also said that China was getting to the point where the solar industry could operate without any form of subsidy. Northwest China, where the sun is more plentiful and land is less expensive, has already reached that point, he said.
And they generate anywhere with sunlight so that's not really a super big issue derp.
Tell that to the people running the machines in the mine in Kiruna.
Well the point was really that 1) it's above the polar circle so in the winter there are no daylight whatsoever for some time and kinda more importantly though of course not making it impossible 2) the latest(?) level they are mining at is at 1.3+ km depth so not much sun light is getting there
I've never got how "4x worse" make any mathematical sense without a reference.
If some other region was say 10% away from the best then 4x as much would be 40% away and sure that work.
4x worse than the best one though? What?
You're not the only one who say it like that but it seem completely retarded, why not say 1/4 as good or 3/4 less instead?
She actually talks about using direct solar heating to replace an immersion heater for heating a cup of water.
Yeah deer no worries, have your tea ready in a trice, let me just sight the Fresnel Lens on the sun and the water will be hot in a jiffy.
Then she complains nuclear doesn't have a sufficient energy profit and we should directly generate and employ motive power from intermittent sources. Yeah be real nice having a band saw directly powered by the wind or hooked up to a Stirling Engine in a concentrati
Parabolic heliostat leading to a large thermal mass via waveguide with a mirrored hatch through which cup can be interposed into beam path. Direct heat when sunny, indirect via heat exchanger at other times. Also suitable for kinetic output with turbine (stirling a poor choice for high power).
Direct motive energy from wind to perform non time critical tasks. Flywheel in evacuated enclosure with magnetic bearings to extend availability.
Argument from incredulity rejected. Engineering knowledge and imagination
Parabolic heliostat leading to a large thermal mass via waveguide with a mirrored hatch through which cup can be interposed into beam path. Direct heat when sunny, indirect via heat exchanger at other times. Also suitable for kinetic output with turbine (stirling a poor choice for high power).
Direct motive energy from wind to perform non time critical tasks. Flywheel in evacuated enclosure with magnetic bearings to extend availability.
Argument from incredulity rejected. Engineering knowledge and imagination impugned.
Next.
That's even funnier than the crazy woman.
Perhaps you should up what "intermittent" actually means.
I'm in Thailand, Isan, since 5,5 month. There were two rainy days and two cloudy days. Sun goes up at 6:30 and sets around 17:30. Absolutely nothing "intermittent" here
... same for the Sahara or Australia.
You're under-rating concentrators...but not as much as some people overrate them. I've seen someone set up on the sidewalk using a concentrator to weld plastic. So they can be used and be useful. But she had to move as the sun moved. Inconvenient, at best.
I think concentrators could be quite useful in places where there's a lot of unshaded space to do something requiring focused moderate heat with someone already present to do the stuff...because someone's going to need to adjust the angles every so oft
The number of batteries I would need (I already have ~ $9k worth, a couple tons weight) - to use fewer panels but install concentrators which cost near
The lady I saw using it wasn't living off the grid. She just wanted to weld plastic where there was sun, but no source of electricity. She wasn't using it as a replacement for grid electricity, but as a specific source for a specific project in a specific place. (OTOH, to justify the investment, she must do it fairly often.)
Like I said, concentrators are usually oversold. But they do have some used.
I'm in Thailand
That's the problem. To manufacture solar PV cells and an adequate power grid, you need an advanced industry. You can install a small hydroelectric power plant [wikipedia.org] in the middle of Africa, or on the top of Andes and it works and everyone can maintain it for decades with a worker toolbox. The same goes for a diesel or petrol or gas power unit. But solar? You can do maintenance only if you have access to an industrially advanced society: a society that could not sustain itself on solar alone.
What is that thing where the sun is completely unavailable no matter if there is cloud cover or not ?
Oh yeah I think they call it nighttime.
What is that thing where the sun is completely unavailable no matter if there is cloud cover or not ?
Oh yeah I think they call it
... low demand hours!
Oh you people are so funny (Score:1)
Thailand at night from space
https://www.flickr.com/photos/... [flickr.com]
https://www.google.com/search?... [google.com]
Tell me how is that treehouse in the yard where you hide from your parents working out ?
Wait, you thought outdoor lighting was the main source of electrical demand?!?! LOL
Well better that (Score:2)
Than thinking people don't use power at night.
Except when you already know that that is the lowest load part of the day, then it shows that you're merely intellectually dishonest; you don't have an excuse, like the stupid guys do. You're just pure flamebait.
LOL Intellectually dishonest (Score:2)
Coming from the man who said
Wait, you thought outdoor lighting was the main source of electrical demand?!?! LOL
Yeah all that lighting is because that's the only thing going on, and that's exactly what I was saying / sarcasm
Except when you already know that that is the lowest load part of the day, then it shows that you're merely intellectually dishonest; you don't have an excuse, like the stupid guys do. You're just pure flamebait.
What's your excuse ? Pretending that people don't use power at night or that a solar thermal system at your home for heating teais anything other than ridiculous
Face it, you aren't thinking about this. You're a zealot that reacts badly whenever it's pointed out the emperor has no clothes.
On the other hand, https://weather.gc.ca/city/pag... [weather.gc.ca] note the sunrise and sunset times, about 11:45-16:30 as well as the cold temperatures.
Re: (Score:3)
That's misrepresenting what she was saying. Simply it is easier to harvest heat from solar rather than electrical energy and it's far more efficient than generating electricity and then using it to heat water.
Googling solar water heaters, a typical home can get a system for around 5 to 6000 before grants. It saves around 800 a year. If you have the money it's a good return and it does work on a cloudy winters day. If you own your own home it's a reasonable option.
Power generation pretty much is too expens
Simply it is easier to harvest heat from solar rather than electrical energy and it's far more efficient than generating electricity and then using it to heat water.
It makes plenty of sense to have both thermal and PV systems. However, the thermal systems are grossly more prone to failure, and anything likely to produce return trips to the roof has a cost, albeit a fractional one — in lives. Most of the deaths from solar involve falling off of roofs, and solar installer is a fairly dangerous job as a result.
Power generation pretty much is too expensive for individual homes,
It depends on where those homes are located. PG&E is claiming that they're going to have to significantly increase rates in order to go forward. Most PG
In Southern California, where there's a lot of air conditioner use, and in the northern central valley (ditto), it does make a lot of sense. The heavy use and the heavy generation happen at the same time. Along the coast, where air conditioner use is minor, it's a lot more problematical, as heavy use tends to happen around 5-7PM, when the sun's not helping much. If the grid couldn't port the electricity generated in midday from the coast inland and to the South, photoelectric would be a horrendous proble
No that's verbatim what she said (Score:2)
That's misrepresenting what she was saying. Simply it is easier to harvest heat from solar rather than electrical energy and it's far more efficient than generating electricity and then using it to heat water.
No that's verbatim what she said, she literally said to use solar thermal to replace a $2 immersion heater. She also literally said to use windmills for direct manufacturing.
You are actually better off from an efficiency perspective with PV and a heat pump hot water heater, unless you need higher than 120F water. Running it from the bathroom exhaust in the winter and indoor air in the summer and you are golden.
Logic being that you are decoupling hot water demand from sunshine, so both resources are fully utilized. Off-grid the math is different, as well as when you need 140F water.
> Yeah be real nice having a band saw directly powered by the wind
You mean like this?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q6FxG3ll-lw
Try looking at a real sawmill (Score:2)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Not someone's tourist trap
She claims EROEI on PV is 3:1. Sure, in 1987 maybe. Current panels have "harmonized EROIs between 8.7 and 34.2".
"Harmonized", as in after you cook the numbers starting from ideal conditions and applying some BS reasoning?
No, as in, when confronted with data from various sources, you try to correct for the methodological differences to put the results in a meta-study on equal footing.
It is highly doubtful that solar is viable without relying on fossil energy
*This* is an actual example of "BS reasoning", seeing as manufacturing of solar equipment is primarily electricity-intensive.
and EROI also ignores materials inputs, associated mining, and eventual disposal
Of course it doesn't, why would it do that? Cradle-to-grave analysis is a thing nowadays.
Hey man, the sun is like supposed to be free, man (Score:1)
Why you gotta harsh our vibe, China?
The sun is still free, and there are more companies making solar panels in the USA and Canada than ever. Some of their prices are competitive with China, too. One US company is about to open a big plant in Mexico.
Your vibe doesn't have to be harshed.
Good. More jobs for us then.
Indeed. I have lived my dreams in fields that I loved until I started working in them. I have done many jobs and I have always been miserable eventually. I just want to be left alone and get on with life, I hate this life we have no choice in being part of.
This only had a major effect on big commercial users like solar farms. Residential customers will be buying panels from domestic or Japanese/Korean brands most likely, complete with long warranty periods.
At some point the buyer will go for a solution with mirrors and molten salt. instead.
A PV farm is lick and stick, routine maintenance and panel cleaning aside. A molten salt concentrator array needs all the same kinds of maintenance, and more besides, and if it goes wrong it can also be a serious problem. It's got more moving parts, liquids, etc. and all that has to be inspected on a regular basis.
Heliene Solar is based in Ontario and manufactures its panels in Miinnesota.
https://www.heliene.com/ [heliene.com]
No, he said 100% of the sloar panels are "rebranded Chinese garbage".
Heliene Solar is a Canadian company that makes its panels in the USA.
The good news is there are now at least 23 companies making solar panels in the USA, and their prices are becoming more competitive. It'll get even better once the dumb trade war is over.
I didn't say "US solar companies". I said companies making solar panels in the US.
Where do they get their chips, though? I thought all the foundries moved overseas.
Yeah lost 2 grand on that one with Molycorp
The decoder-ring for your statement is "trade war."
That shows that when you say "panel," you only mean final assembly of the parts.
If the trade war continues, expect old chip fabs in the US to be converted to making the whole thing.
you talk like the choice between renewable and non renewable is price.
I mean, sure, that might work just a little bit longer, but sooner or later perhaps people might wake up and realise that paying less FOR A BIT is probably not a great plan when things go completely to shit when you could have just paid a bit more from the start.
the problem with the world is in fact, everyone wants everything as cheap as possible. Its a flawed philosophy because it assumes resources are infinite.
Do yourselves a favour. Ev
The problem with renewable energy is not so much the price to do so but the cost of not running non renewable energy. Power plants are built on the basis that there is going to be a return on investment. Truth is they get paid both to produce and not to produce in order to return that investment.
Taking Ireland as an example, i work in this market, demand can vary between around 3000 MW to 6000MW typically on a daily basis, Sometimes demand can reach higher or lower. So at minimum demand there is at least
Re: (Score:2)
At one point in the future, you will overbuild the generation capacity and control load by intermittently synthesizing ammonia to replace fossil fuels used for the same purpose today. Just the current global consumption of ammonia would necessitate several hundred GW of extra average generation, so there's plenty of room for load management.
There is no way that will ever be economically efficient. Syn fuels are great but not a panacea. They have 2 basic inputs to make them: heat and fuel-stock. The fuel-stock is easier but still you need a lot of it and hopefully we can use plant material instead of coal. The real problem is that the heat needs to be consistent and of a specific temperature (at least 500C to be efficient) and getting that from electricity is very hard/inefficient/expensive. To make it efficient you really need nuclear (sp
Re: (Score:2)
The problem with renewable energy is not so much the price to do so but the cost of not running non renewable energy.
... you need enough standby generation to cover those low days and they are going to get paid if they run or not.
All these guys with renewables forget they're not 100% dependable and unless you want to be in the dark you need a backup source ready to go within seconds, not construction years. And 10x overproduction is great, but at night none of the solar banks are busy. I want an average load-out with peaks, but I've got variable input that ranges from 0-200%. NOT the same thing.
It's kind of interesting what tesla is doing in Australia
THAT. Besides pushing trains or water uphill or sp
commenting to take away a bad mod
What? Commenting reverses mods? Damn, didnâ(TM)t know. Iâ(TM)m new here.
Rent, workers (Score:1)
Everyone wants rent and their part of an export products profits.
What to do?
Use robots?
Invest in a new factory in Laos? Vietnam? Indonesia?
Stay in China and pay the rent, tax and workers?
Communist party is not going to save the solar quota party.
Communist party only wants the low price energy. Coal is back as they can go lower on the energy price. Real power prices. Without the past solar subsidy.
The subsidies just stopped and the rea
Solar for the patsies, coal for China. China is building as much coal generating capacity as US has in its entirety
... the few PV projects are only value signalling.
Without subsidy levelized cost for solar has to be cheaper than fuel cost for coal plants they have any way. That's less than a $0.01 per kWh, solar is getting close but it's still at least a decade off barring some technological leap AFAICS.
>That's less than a $0.01 per kWh
Huh? "CN: Usage Price: Electricity for Industry: 35 kV & Above" from https://www.ceicdata.com/en/china/electricity-price
0.870 RMB/kWh = 13 cents USD/kWh
The US price for industrial power is lower across the board:
https://blsstrategies.com/docs/news/News_181.pdf
20 year solar PPAs are being signed for delivery this year at 1.4 cents/kWh. More realistic numbers for China are between 4 and 6 cents. That is precisely why China announced they were no longer offering any support on PV installs. Yet in spite of removing those incentives, current predictions are for ~45 GWp of installs this year in China alone.
It's not hard to see why: PV can be installed incrementally, one panel at a time. Therefore you can easily ramp up and down with supply-n-demand, labor availability, access to cash, etc. Wind and natural gas are next in line in scalability, the former ~1.5MW per install and the later around 200 kW in most cases. But for something like a reactor, it's 1 GW or nothing. This really skews the financing side toward the renewables.
They have the coal plants any way, as well as the personnel to man it.
The _levelized_ cost of solar has to compete against the _fuel_ cost of coal.
No, they have externalized costs that they already consider to be greater than any savings.
And the coal cost is higher than PV. The only reason China uses any coal is for total capacity.
Not with the real cost of solar in China to China for solar vs coal.
If coal was more expensive than solar in China then coal would not be considered.
Coal is still been considered now in 2019 so it is still cheaper energy than a new large solar project.
Coal can still be considered vs a new large solar project.
China wants the lowest cost of energy 24/7. So no factory has to pay more for energy at any time of the day/night.
A supported solar project with all its costs still allows coal to be cheaper.
Communists want low cost power to drive jobs and exports.
Coal power just keeps the energy going 24/7 at a fixed price.
Solar for the patsies, coal for China. China is building as much coal generating capacity as US has in its entirety
... the few PV projects are only value signalling.
Exactly.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/j... [forbes.com]
China pretty much has cornered production on solar panels.
Now they'll start ratcheting up the pricing.
Now is the time to buy a house in California before the solar roof prices drive everyone to live in tents in the city parks.
I wouldn't live in California if you paid me.
The government is insane there.
The regulations there are even MORE insane.
Home/property prices are even MORE insane.
Areas like SF are inundated with homeless, drug needles and piles of shit.
Aw hell naw.
This was simply dumping to dstroy competitors
Funded by China
Yep! Exactly. They tried to dump substandard quality panels on foreign markets like the USA, hoping they'd put the competition under. But ultimately, it didn't work and China is tired of paying so much to subsidize their manufacture, to keep selling them below their cost. A lot of the companies offering the "no money down solar loans/leases" were using the cheapest panels they could source from China, and people wound up with PV solar installations that degraded, only outputting 60% or so of their rated pow
IIRC, the last time I investigated solar most of the cost was installation, not materials.
This story is about the domestic prices in China, not international market prices.