Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
×
Power China The Almighty Buck Technology

Party Is Over For Dirt-Cheap Solar Panels, Says China Executive (reuters.com) 124

Posted by BeauHD from the back-to-normal dept.
The president of a top-10 maker of solar panels said the global solar power industry is about to lose a major competitive windfall as prices of Chinese-made solar panels begin to recover after a collapse last year. "The party is definitely over," said Eric Luo, president of China's GCL System Integration Technology Co. Reuters reports: Solar panel prices tumbled around 30 percent last year after China, the world's largest producer, cut subsidies to shrink its bloated solar industry, pushing smaller manufacturers to the brink of collapse. To raise cash and stay afloat, manufacturers cleared inventory and diverted sales offshore, sending prices into a downward spiral - offering up a windfall for solar power generators and investors in solar farms.

Luo, speaking to Reuters at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss ski resort of Davos this week, said GCL's vertically integrated business model cushioned it from the downturn in prices as its solar farms benefited from cheaper panels. The pain will mostly be felt by smaller Chinese producers, which lack international supply chains, triggering industry consolidation or forcing them to close, he added. Luo said solar panel prices were already stabilizing and he expected them to rebound by 10 to 15 percent as the Chinese industry consolidates over the next year or two. Luo also said that China was getting to the point where the solar industry could operate without any form of subsidy. Northwest China, where the sun is more plentiful and land is less expensive, has already reached that point, he said.

Party Is Over For Dirt-Cheap Solar Panels, Says China Executive More | Reply

Party Is Over For Dirt-Cheap Solar Panels, Says China Executive

Comments Filter:

  • Why you gotta harsh our vibe, China?

    • The sun is still free, and there are more companies making solar panels in the USA and Canada than ever. Some of their prices are competitive with China, too. One US company is about to open a big plant in Mexico.

      Your vibe doesn't have to be harshed.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by elrous0 ( 869638 )

        Good. More jobs for us then.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

        This only had a major effect on big commercial users like solar farms. Residential customers will be buying panels from domestic or Japanese/Korean brands most likely, complete with long warranty periods.

  • Bright side (Score:5, Informative)

    by PopeRatzo ( 965947 ) on Saturday January 26, 2019 @02:48AM (#58024988) Journal

    The good news is there are now at least 23 companies making solar panels in the USA, and their prices are becoming more competitive. It'll get even better once the dumb trade war is over.

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by LynnwoodRooster ( 966895 )
      You can thank the 30% tariff that President Trump put on Chinese panels for assisting those US manufacturers...

    • The decoder-ring for your statement is "trade war."

      That shows that when you say "panel," you only mean final assembly of the parts.

      If the trade war continues, expect old chip fabs in the US to be converted to making the whole thing.

  • commenting to take away a bad mod

  • China has a problem. Its skilled workers now want a wage.
    Everyone wants rent and their part of an export products profits.
    What to do?
    Use robots?
    Invest in a new factory in Laos? Vietnam? Indonesia?
    Stay in China and pay the rent, tax and workers?

    Communist party is not going to save the solar quota party.
    Communist party only wants the low price energy. Coal is back as they can go lower on the energy price. Real power prices. Without the past solar subsidy.
    The subsidies just stopped and the rea

    • Solar for the patsies, coal for China. China is building as much coal generating capacity as US has in its entirety ... the few PV projects are only value signalling.

      Without subsidy levelized cost for solar has to be cheaper than fuel cost for coal plants they have any way. That's less than a $0.01 per kWh, solar is getting close but it's still at least a decade off barring some technological leap AFAICS.

      • Re:Rent, workers (Score:5, Informative)

        by Maury Markowitz ( 452832 ) on Saturday January 26, 2019 @09:30AM (#58025480) Homepage

        >That's less than a $0.01 per kWh

        Huh? "CN: Usage Price: Electricity for Industry: 35 kV & Above" from https://www.ceicdata.com/en/china/electricity-price

        0.870 RMB/kWh = 13 cents USD/kWh

        The US price for industrial power is lower across the board:

        https://blsstrategies.com/docs/news/News_181.pdf

        20 year solar PPAs are being signed for delivery this year at 1.4 cents/kWh. More realistic numbers for China are between 4 and 6 cents. That is precisely why China announced they were no longer offering any support on PV installs. Yet in spite of removing those incentives, current predictions are for ~45 GWp of installs this year in China alone.

        It's not hard to see why: PV can be installed incrementally, one panel at a time. Therefore you can easily ramp up and down with supply-n-demand, labor availability, access to cash, etc. Wind and natural gas are next in line in scalability, the former ~1.5MW per install and the later around 200 kW in most cases. But for something like a reactor, it's 1 GW or nothing. This really skews the financing side toward the renewables.

        • They have the coal plants any way, as well as the personnel to man it.

          The _levelized_ cost of solar has to compete against the _fuel_ cost of coal.

          • No, they have externalized costs that they already consider to be greater than any savings.

            And the coal cost is higher than PV. The only reason China uses any coal is for total capacity.

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by AHuxley ( 892839 )
              Re "And the coal cost is higher than PV."
              Not with the real cost of solar in China to China for solar vs coal.
              If coal was more expensive than solar in China then coal would not be considered.
              Coal is still been considered now in 2019 so it is still cheaper energy than a new large solar project.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by AHuxley ( 892839 )
          The USA is not China. Coal and solar production have fixed costs in China.
          Coal can still be considered vs a new large solar project.
          China wants the lowest cost of energy 24/7. So no factory has to pay more for energy at any time of the day/night.
          A supported solar project with all its costs still allows coal to be cheaper.
          Communists want low cost power to drive jobs and exports.
          Coal power just keeps the energy going 24/7 at a fixed price.

      • Solar for the patsies, coal for China. China is building as much coal generating capacity as US has in its entirety ... the few PV projects are only value signalling.

        Without subsidy levelized cost for solar has to be cheaper than fuel cost for coal plants they have any way. That's less than a $0.01 per kWh, solar is getting close but it's still at least a decade off barring some technological leap AFAICS.

        Exactly.

        https://www.forbes.com/sites/j... [forbes.com]

  • China pretty much has cornered production on solar panels.

    Now they'll start ratcheting up the pricing.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by PPH ( 736903 )

      Now is the time to buy a house in California before the solar roof prices drive everyone to live in tents in the city parks.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Chas ( 5144 )

        I wouldn't live in California if you paid me.

        The government is insane there.
        The regulations there are even MORE insane.
        Earthquakes.
        Home/property prices are even MORE insane.
        Areas like SF are inundated with homeless, drug needles and piles of shit.

        Aw hell naw.

  • All those subsidies/dumping that China does to steal Western manufacturing is coming home. Solar City is going to have a heyday. They are ramping up production of efficient panels as well as their tiles. Hopefully, the rest of Western solar panels makers will do ok. Also, hopefully trump/europe will impose same same tariffs on any vehicles manufactured by Chinese companies that will attempt to dump on the west
  • Disposal costs, government subsidies etc.

  • This was simply dumping to dstroy competitors
    Funded by China

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by King_TJ ( 85913 )

      Yep! Exactly. They tried to dump substandard quality panels on foreign markets like the USA, hoping they'd put the competition under. But ultimately, it didn't work and China is tired of paying so much to subsidize their manufacture, to keep selling them below their cost. A lot of the companies offering the "no money down solar loans/leases" were using the cheapest panels they could source from China, and people wound up with PV solar installations that degraded, only outputting 60% or so of their rated pow

  • If it takes more than 10 years to break even, those solar cells will not sell at all. The price will always depend on the cost of electricity.

Slashdot Top Deals

Unix is the worst operating system; except for all others. -- Berry Kercheval

Close