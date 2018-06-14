Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
×
Microsoft Hardware

Windows 10 is Adding SwiftKey, Laying the Groundwork For Dual-Screen Tablets (cnet.com) 2

Posted by msmash from the shape-of-things-to-come dept.
Sean Hollister, writing for CNET: Microsoft-owned SwiftKey was one of the first virtual keyboards to offer intelligent, predictive swipe-typing on Android and iOS phones, and now Microsoft has announced that it will become the default keyboard for touchscreen-equipped Windows 10 computers as well. "SwiftKey will now power the typing experience on Windows when using the touch keyboard to write in English (United States), English (United Kingdom), French (France), German (Germany), Italian (Italy), Spanish (Spain), Portuguese (Brazil), or Russian," reads a portion of Microsoft's blog post. Which could be pretty handy if the rumors are true: Microsoft is reportedly planning to ship several new Surface tablets this year, including a new low-cost Surface slate and the dual-screen "Andromeda." Dual screens were a theme among laptop manufacturers at Computex last week, too.

Windows 10 is Adding SwiftKey, Laying the Groundwork For Dual-Screen Tablets More | Reply

Windows 10 is Adding SwiftKey, Laying the Groundwork For Dual-Screen Tablets

Comments Filter:

  • How are you supposed to touch type without any feedback from the keys?

    You will be reduced to hunt and peck and very short documents.

Slashdot Top Deals

Never put off till run-time what you can do at compile-time. -- D. Gries

Close