Qualcomm Unveils Snapdragon 850 Platform Targeted For Windows 10 PCs

MojoKid writes: Qualcomm's Always-Connected Windows 10 PC initiative with Microsoft kicks into another gear this morning with the announcement of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 Mobile Platform for Windows 10 PCs. Based on what looks to be an optimized version of the Snapdragon 845 specifically tuned for laptops and 2-in-1 convertibles, the Snapdragon 850 promises a 30 percent boost in system-wide performance versus the previous generation Snapdragon 835 platform, while its integrated Snapdragon X20 LTE modem promises peak speeds of 1.2Gbps. When it comes to battery life, Qualcomm says that PCs running the Snapdragon 850 will be able to top 25 hours of runtime. Qualcomm also notes it will have many more OEM partners and a lot more device options to choose from (hopefully at lower price points) this time around. Couple that with Microsoft's new support for the ARM64 SDK in Windows 10, and things could get interesting for this new class of machine. No word on availability just yet, beyond the note that devices will be available in market later this year.
As a matter of fact, they currently do [microsoft.com].
Unless they are going to emulate x86 on arm64, this thing is DOA
You just woke up from a one year sleep or something?
It may not interest you, and if all they run is Windows, it doesn't interest me, but I would LOVE to have an SD845 (something that is available now) laptop that runs Linux. An SD850 would just be a bonus...
I don't do graphics editing on my laptop, or compiling, or (insert computationally intensive task here). I want a laptop that can run for 20 hours.
Hopefully someone like System76 will make a laptop out of one of these.
While I certainly understand some corp dudes/dudettes are stuck, but I will NEVER run any Windows later than 7, and that only for a specific DAW software solution.
I want an OS, not a continually soul-sucking, ever-shifting, "cloud-based" system for my personal use. Apps like gmail, sure. Base OS? Nah.
