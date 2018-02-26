Tesla Model 3 Torn Down, Hacked and Set On a Dynamometer, Exposing Unusual Tech Details (electrek.co) 133
Rei writes: With an estimated 8,670 Model 3s delivered, a race is on as competitors and owners work to figure out its limits and explore the tech behind it. Many-time Tesla teardown expert "Ingineerix" has posted a series of videos and discussed his findings on Reddit. Among them: what appears to be the industry's first switched reluctance motor, a massive "smuggling compartment" allocated for a future front-wheel motor, no physical fuses (all solid-state), significant wiring harness length reductions via the use of multiple body controllers, a swappable crash energy absorption system, a liquid-cooled compute unit, and redundant controllers for all safety-related systems. He followed up by posting a screenshot of the car tricked into "factory mode" to reveal its internal specs, including a 1200A max discharge current, 370kW max discharge power, and a 76 kWh pack with 72,5kWh usable. Meanwhile, Munro and Associates tore down a Model 3 for an undisclosed, "not Tesla" client, releasing a video criticizing its build quality and for difficulty in accessing the HV cables in the event of an accident (Munroe's claims were dismissed by Ingineerix). Meanwhile, engineers from German automakers were extremely impressed by what they found during their teardown -- particularly the power electronics system, which they described as "compact, expandable, fully integrated, modular, easily accessible, well-protected, reasonably priced and astonishingly clever in many details." Other owners have been putting their cars on dynamometers to measure their power. Drag Times suffered some skid and measured a conflicting 281 / 327.6 hp with 552 lb-ft torque. Contrarily, Tesla Repair Channel found consistent readings around 250hp when starting from 30mph, but consistently around 390 hp when starting from 10mph. The reason for the discrepancy is not yet clear.
To expand a bit on the motor: it should be clarified that it's not a normal switched reluctance motor [powerelectronics.com] (SRM), but rather a PMSRM (permanent magnet switched reluctance motor).
Reluctance is used to some extent in many hybrid EV motors, in the form of "IPM" - interior permanent magnet motors [motioncontrolonline.org]. These are a hybrid of a conventional surface permanent magnet motor (SPM) and a SRM, allowing for high power at high speeds that SPMs don't allow for, as well as reducing magnet sizes (and thus rare earth consumption). By contrast, a PMSRM [ieee.org] is a SPM that incorporates permanent magnets into the stator; they don't move and are readily cooled, while sculpting and enhancing the field to increase torque density and help control torque ripple.
It's a new type of motor, combining extreme efficiency, high torque density, and reliability over that offered by an IPM. Getting a PMSRM to work smoothly is an impressive job.
One thing Musk seems really good at is hiring (Score:4, Interesting)
I have to say, that between Tesla and SpaceX Musk seems to truly be amazing for at least one thing - hiring engineering talent.
Sure Tesla has some struggle scaling up producing. But a lot of what they have built is really advanced technically, and generally works quite well.
SpaceX is even more amazing in terms of tech, getting stuff working like vertical landings that seemed like it was going to remain as science fiction, while also seeming to be very reliable tech as far as the rocket industry goes which is its own feat (even in modern times you still see rockets exploding on launch).
I'd have to imagine the Boring Company has hired some equally impressive engineers for mechanical engineering and understanding the science of tunneling...
I wonder if the secret is Musk not creating a huge layer of bureaucracy above engineering on top of a decent amount of funding, so they can really accomplish things.
So by "things that have been done before," you mean way overbroad generalizations of technology, complemented by ignoring the "improv[ed] things" that apparently have not been done before?
Analogously, every word that you've typed has been used before, and English paragraphs are so old that I guess we shouldn't be impressed by anything quoted above.
Sure - changing vertically landing a rocket from 200 km into shooting rockets into LEO isn't an overgeneralization at all. Never mind that the booster is never in an orbit.
I'm thinking he works for United Launch Alliance, go easy on him.
And you're certainly not the first grumpy old fart sitting on a barstool and griping about what other people have accomplished.
You're also not the first grumpy old fart to go all passive-aggressive as soon as they get called out about their griping.
Name one thing that has been done in the last 2000 years that wasnâ(TM)t just a step on top of previous accomplishments.
If you want to be completely pedantic, then all things come from things that came before them. We are in a causal universe, after all. But to claim that "every new advancement is built on top of previous work" is bullshit. Some people do try new things, and people do have eureka moments.
What a brain damaged comment. Name one thing that has been done in the last 2000 years that wasn't just a step on top of previous accomplishments..
I dunno, landing a booster on rocket power is pretty darn close. That was quite a quantum leap in rocketry. But point taken. Re-entry burns? Old hat. Hovering on rocket power? Done (where's my Jet Pack?!?). Steering with vanes? Probably been done. Reusing the booster? Been doing that since 1980. Boostback? I don't know anyone had tried that before but only because there wasn't a reason.
Add it all up and it's a pretty neat trick.
That about says it all.
Well, timing is really everything in technology. Anyone can take things that have been done before and tweak them, but choosing the right time to do a particular thing is the difference between success and failure.
It's rare that the very first iteration of a thing to be made really takes off.
Re:One thing Musk seems really good at is hiring (Score:5, Funny)
I wonder if the secret is Musk not creating a huge layer of bureaucracy above engineering on top of a decent amount of funding, so they can really accomplish things.
Na, he just makes a randomly selected engineer ride up with every Falcon 9 first stage booster. Half of the engineers are hoping they get picked, the other half are scared shitless, but they all give 110%.
Is this the first time you've seen auto geeks brag about new tech?
Being able to afford something and it making sense are two very different things.
Actually, a friend of mine who lives in a 220k house owned a tesla (destroyed by Harvey) and now has a Tesla SUV.
They are not rich by any means. They just made owning a tesla a priority.
Oh, sorry--- didn't realize you were typing on a commodore 64 powered by a bicycle powered generator in your grass hut.
Perhaps I can help you with your back strain from moving the goalposts all the way from a 7,000 square foot house in your original post to a modest 2200 square foot house.
As you seem to be a bit clueless about what you were really saying in your first post...
7,000 square foot houses typically cost multiple millions of dollars.
https://www.realtor.com/news/r... [realtor.com]
I recognize that houses in Europe are more like 1,200 square feet but the lower population density in the U.S. and cheaper land plus the fact that old money doesn't own all the land means housing is less expensive here.
but...
You still moved the goal posts. It's an average size house for the U.S. (and Australia by the way).
If you want the same, move here. Or drop your population density. Or pry free some of that land owned by the wealthy in your country. 99 year *leases*? Seriously? Should be illegal
Televisions were once comparably expensive. So were solar panels. If electric cars drop as much as solar panels have in the last 20 years, they'll cost about $1,500 in inflation adjusted dollars in 20 years.
If you'd take your meds and try some of the perfectly tasty decaffeinated brands on the market, you might realize that we are in agreement on many points.
But you made a statement (7000sq ft houses) and I responded to it.
Between you and me, I think there will be a tremendous overshoot and mass die off
Between you and me, I think there will be a tremendous overshoot and mass die off in the next 50 years, probably the next 40.
Overshoot?
Re:Re, the motor: (Score:5, Interesting)
Having a private car isn't sustainable. It is a luxury for the 1% in the world. I know, you are going to get really upset by that (but "mah freedom"). Nothing is wrong with having a private car, but to say it is "sustainable" is a joke. Having it cost $75k - $150k is just more of a joke.
Sorry to burst your bad math bubble, but there's over 1 billion cars [google.ca] on the road right now, worldwide. Even if you choose to ignore the fact that many of those are shared by a family of more than one person, you're still looking at ~18% of people that have exclusive access to a car.
Perhaps what you meant to say is that the Bugatti Chiron [wikipedia.org] is a luxury for the 1%?
Re:Re, the motor: (Score:4, Informative)
Reality check: if you are living in a 220k home you ARE part of the 1% in the world.
If you earn $32,000 (or 30,000 euros or 2 million rupees), you're in the global 1%. I think that puts you at something like the 80% percentile in the US. The US is very, very rich, globally speaking. What's your point?
I just checked some home stats. The median new US house in 2015 was something like 2,400 square feet (about 220 square meters). I didn't find data on existing houses. The median price for all houses was $188,000 so a $220,000 house is above average but not outrageously so. (I think that buys a 500 square foot studio condo in SF Bay Area, where I live. I really gotta move.)
Words have meanings. Someone that lives in a $220,000 house, unless they are really out on the edge of probability and statistics, is not in the top 1% of gross earners.
You can't possibly be this stupid.
Re:Re, the motor: (Score:4, Insightful)
Indeed. None of the Tesla owners I know are wealthy.
I live in a ~150k/house neighborhood. I have neighbors making ~$50k/year driving a $86k Ford Super Duty. The base model Tesla Model S or X are less than that.
To say nothing of the guys driving Lexus, BMW, Mercedes, Infiniti, Cadillac, Jaguar, etc.
Seriously... some people just really really like their cars.
See the side conversation with me where he goes from 7000sq foot multi million dollar houses to attacking people in $220k houses (and now $150k houses).
Here's a tip! If have have a roof over your head, you are in the top 1%! and so on.
Yes, some people have 75" TV's. Some people have a new computer every year. And some people have nice cars. (for me it was computers and board games and skiing).
And some people wander into discussions about expensive stuff and just make completely bizarre comments that ha
Re: (Score:3)
I'm impressed that you obviously don't understand motor technology and still think your whining is relevant - your have a very impressive ego.
>>> How is it improving the human condition?
Uh, moving transportation from a fossil fuel basis (with all the pollution, wars, etc that involves) to a sustainable basis using Solar power?
It may not be the way that you personally are improving the human condition (you are doing that, aren't you?), but it is certainly a valid way to do so.
Re: Re, the motor: (Score:4, Interesting)
Tesla isn't doing that. They are producing $70k-$140k cars for the 1%.
The first ICE cars were also for the 1%. In 1906, Woodrow Wilson declared that gasoline powered automobiles were “a picture of the arrogance of wealth”.
Trickle down may not work in economics, but it has always worked in the automobile industry. What you see in the top-of-the-line cars today, will be mid-range in 5 years, and standard in all cars in 10 years.
The 1% are funding the R&D.
If you think that Model 3 is for the 1%, you must not have any fucking clue how much money "the 1%" actually makes.
Here's a hint: they may buy a model 3 for their kids, but they would be driving a Model X.
Re: Re, the motor: (Score:2)
The Model 3 starts at $35k and has lower fuel and maintenance costs than most of not all other vehicles. This is not a car for the 1%.
Tesla Roadster (Score:5, Funny)
Re:Tesla Roadster (Score:5, Funny)
Safe from Humans, at least.
Who knows what the Dolphins will do.
Re: (Score:3)
...much less the mice.
teardown via micrometeoroid ablation over millennia
Power discrepancy (Score:1)
The discrepancy is about power/horsepower, not torque. The low-end torque is near identical in all runs - the difference is at what speed the torque begins to drop off (~55mph vs. ~68mph)
Uhmmm..........motors produce ZERO power at stall regardless of torque.
Ding Ding Ding!!!
We have a winner:)
Re:Power discrepancy (Score:5, Interesting)
"The reason for the discrepancy is not yet clear." Uhmmm..... Electric motors display maximum torque at stall
Um... Not always.... In fact, often the maximum torque is defiantly NOT at motor stall for many common electric motor designs. Synchronous induction motors have zero torque at stall and standard induction AC motors often need help to get started by temporally adjusting the current phase of some windings to kick them forward.
DC motors tend to be highest current draw at stall and many have high torque when running slow. For Tesla's drive motors, I'm guessing the stalled torque is pretty high by design but they are not really DC driven, but are really AC motors driven by variable frequency and phases. With these motors you are able to adjust the torque in/out independently of RPM by varying the frequency and phase of the various windings.
I'm going to bet that the discrepancy really has more to do with the motor and drive electronics limits of both voltage and current and the power dissipation of the system. You will lose system efficiency at high currents because I^2 x R losses when the motor is turning slow.
Motor controllers are programmed to vary torque (horsepower) at a given motor speed and throttle input. One main reason to do this is to maintain traction during acceleration. A car that just spins the wheels isn't very useful. The same applies during dynamic braking. Slowing down shouldn't put you into a slide every time.
But I read it lacks basic quality elsewhere (Score:1)
So its a engineering marvel in terms of its electrical propulsion. But from what I have read from owners, its a mess when it comes to basics like panel alignment, door closing, interior functions and overall initial quality from a driver/passenger standpoint. For basically a 50k car which is what Tesla is shipping to customers the cheaper model comes later. For 50K I can think of a much more long term reliable car to invest in.
Re:But I read it lacks basic quality elsewhere (Score:5, Informative)
You clearly haven't been hanging out on the Model 3 Owners Club. It's amazing the disconnect between how certain individuals seems to want to portray it, and how non-selection-biased random owners describe their vehicles. Or, for that matter, photograph them [model3ownersclub.com]. I watch person after person get their invite, pick up their car, and then rave at how amazing it is... then I check out the latest article to show up about the Model 3 on Google News where they act like everyone's car is held together by gaffer tape and they're furious.
To put it another way: "I just picked up my new (insert-topic-of-interest) and it was perfect!" doesn't go viral in the same way that "I just picked up my new (insert-topic-of-interest) and there was something wrong with it!". Seriously, for example, the rash of coverage over the person who had a dead 12V battery. Literally the only dead 12V battery that's ever been reported in a Model 3, and there were dozens of articles written about it - despite the fact that Tesla sent a guy to his house to take care of his battery for him.
Or more directly: check out some of the teardown videos [youtube.com] linked in TFA. Does any of that look like poor build quality to you? One thing that's neat is you'll notice blue markings on a number of the bolts; that's common in the aerospace industry, but rarely in the automotive industry. Those are witness marks. They're used to double check that bolts were tightened to the proper tightness.
That's not to say that there haven't been some issues. Things that actually have been problems, at least over certain points in time:
* There used to be frequently a small sag in the hood, going a several millimeters out of alignment with the sides at its middle. It's been fixed in recent vehicles.
* While handling has gotten extensive praise, some people who don't like a stiff "sports suspension" feel have been complaining about that. Tesla is reportedly working to soften the suspension some.
* Noise, while quiet by ICE standards, is relatively high by EV standards. Namely, road noise (connected to the aforementioned stiff suspension) and wind noise (worse than the S). But both have been reducing with recent VINs.
* There's some issues that relate to preference. Some people don't like the Aston Martin-style door handles, while others aren't bothered by them. Some people think the door and frunk hood needs to be shut too hard, while others prefer the solid feel. Etc. So whether they're "defects" depends on your personal preference.
There are some GUI issues as well, but they decrease with each over-the-air update, as well as getting new features. At the top of the most-requested features list that hasn't been implemented yet is moving cruise control speed from the GUI to the right steering wheel control (akin to volume control and station selection are on the left steering wheel control). There have also been a couple issues related to it not remembering various types of infotainment / preference settings between drives; most (but not all) of these issues have since been patched.
Probably a couple other things I'm forgetting.
Was at a showroom in late December, so I have no clue where you're coming from.
Illegal (Score:1)
"..a massive smuggling compartment..."
This is illegal in the state of California.
Just claim it's for transporting "dreamers" and instead of throwing you in prison, CA will throw you a parade.
I can't see how they'd complain about something that's factory spec. There's no door to get into it; you have to remove body panels. But the hollow is pretty massive - big enough for a child to fit inside. They clearly didn't want to have to redesign the whole platform to allow for the front motor, so just left it empty in the RWD version.
Better not drive in some states (Score:1)
Are there not still places where secret compartments are illegal?
Isn't that a paradox, or at least enforcement is paradoxical?
I mean, if it's secret, they can't bust you for it because they don't know about it.
If they DO bust you for it, it means the compartment is no longer secret, so it's also not illegal.
Just curious (Score:3)
any DMCA / IP implications here?
No I shouldn't think so. Why would you think that? I'm sure there are loads of patents involved, but patents as you know are open and accessible. Anyone can read them, and anyone skilled in the art should (theoretically) be able to reproduce the technology described by the patent. Don't confuse patents with copyright, or with trade secrets.
Nurburgring fiasco. (Score:2, Interesting)
The "impressive" performance figures are meaningless until Tesla cars can lap the world standard Nurburgring Circuit at speed. Regrettably they can't, because the system shuts down due to overheat.
Management of heating issues is the big arcanum, which electric locomotive designers know fully well. Momentary performance is meaningless, but what are the short-term (3 to 5 min) and hourly and indefinite term performance figures? Heating limits those to such an extent that solderings can melt and the usual flow
Re:Nurburgring fiasco. (Score:5, Insightful)
Completely different powertrain. The AC induction motor couldn't handle max power for more than a couple minutes because the rotor would overheat from induction currents. There's no induction currents in a PMSRM. Heating is in the stator, which is trivially cooled.
Meh, even Tesla's current induction motor fleet does that sort of stuff just fine. Watch Björn Nýland's videos, he tows huge things through mountains all the time.
Your post is well appreciated (I don't know why you were marked down to -1, that's unfair), but it's premised on obsolete technology. Motor technology is advancing fast, and Tesla has invested a huge amount of money into it.
Re:Nurburgring fiasco. (Score:5, Insightful)
[...] but what about towing a two-axle mobile stable with two horses in it, steep uphill?
I don't own any horses.
You're right--electric cars in general may suck towing heavy trailers up steep hills. So if that's something you're doing a lot of, I would not recommend buying a Tesla.
Now the other 99% of us who don't tow heavy trailers up steep hills, we'll be quite happy. And you'll be quite happy with your ICE car that does that towing with no problem.
>>> meaningless until Tesla cars can lap the world standard Nurburgring Circuit at speed.
Can't remember the last time I did that.
>>> what about towing a two-axle mobile stable with two horses in it, steep uphill?
I'm pretty sure that the bog-standard BMW 3-series wouldn't be particularly happy about that task either. I'm not quite sure where you'd mount the 5th-wheel hitch, either. That's why there are heavy-duty pickup trucks in the world. I guess we can revisit your challenge once th
Statler & Waldorf don't like new Tesla Model 3 (Score:5, Funny)
Both found that the BMW I3 the "most advance ever" with a electric range of 114 Miles and a 2 cycle generator option for extra range that gives off enough smoke "so you know it is working"
See this post [slashdot.org].
Only 18 minutes of video? (Score:1)
Please give one these to Professor John D. Kelly at Weber State University. He will will strip that Tesla down to its last bolt and show every step of the process. Take a look at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtr07mdKhsUwVJjL8Kw_q5A to see his teardowns and all sorts of vehichles.
Does that mean that the CDR was left behind here on Earth?