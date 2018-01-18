Google's Fuchsia OS On the Pixelbook (arstechnica.com) 40
An anonymous reader quotes a report from 9to5Google: Our early look at Fuchsia OS last May provided a glimpse into a number of new interface paradigms. Several months later, we now have an updated hands-on with Google's future operating system that can span various form factors. This look at the in-development OS eight months later comes courtesy of Ars Technica who managed to get Fuchsia installed on the Pixelbook. The Made by Google Chromebook is only the third officially supported "target device" for Fuchsia development. As our last dive into the non-Linux kernel OS was through an Android APK, we did not encounter a lockscreen. The Ars hands-on shows a basic one that displays the time at center and Fuchsia logo in the top-left corner to switch between phone and desktop/tablet mode, while a FAB (of sorts) in the opposite corner lets users bring up WiFi controls, Login, and Guest.
Only Guest is fully functioning at this stage -- at least for non-Google employees. Once in this mode, we encounter an interface similar to the one we spotted last year. The big difference is how Google has filled in demo information and tweaked some elements. On phones and tablets, Fuchsia essentially has three zones. Recent apps are above, at center are controls, and below is a mixture of the Google Feed and Search. The controls swap out the always-displayed profile icon for a Fuchsia button. Tapping still surfaces Quick Settings which actually reflect current device battery levels and IP address. Impressively, Ars found a working web browser that can actually surf the internet. Google.com is the default homepage, with users able to visit other sites through that search bar. Other examples of applications, which are just static images, include a (non-working) phone dialer, video player, and Google Docs. The Google Calendar is notable for having subtle differences to any known version, including the tablet or web app.
Operating system and kernel not the problem (Score:2)
The problem to solve is why vendors, including Google's own Nexus devices, can't manage to keep hardware support going past about 2.5 years. We're supposed to dump our devices in a landfill every 2 years because they are saddled with unresolved security flaws?
Not really funny, more like off topic. The thread here is ChromeOS and Android, and their serious issues with forking and lack of long term vendor support. iOS's 35% market share is less relevant compared to Android+Chrome's.
IPhone X has a cut in its display. That is stupid. What if somebody will place a trollish button right under the cut?
jargon-off (Score:2)
Oh boy, I love new interface paradigms.
That's it? The new interface paradigm is that they have a logo in the top left?
Thank goodness. I was worried that there wo
Could you give an example of crapware you've found on say a Chromebook? Or how about on a Nexus device?
Is there any indication that Fuchsia will be Google-only, at least in the long term?
The point about android is that it is pretty open, and can be installed on devices that are not made by Google. If you're going to limit the devices that can run Fuchsia to only those made by Google, then that's no different than Apple's iOS on it's iPhones.
Android is not open. Android is not free. Android cannot be legally installed on a non-Google approved device.
AOSP is open. AOSP is free. AOSP is not Android.
Could you give an example of crapware you've found on say a Chromebook? Or how about on a Nexus device?
I consider most of the Google apps for shit I don't want that hooks into their services that I don't use (be it their music store, their book store, their buggy calendar app, etc.) to be crapware. Don't even get me started on "Instant Apps" (instant ads), which isn't even listed as a separate app that needs to be enabled/updated - it's baked in deeeeeep, bluetooth "beacon" (more ads) shit, notifications (more ads) triggered by GPS when you're near a store, etc.
Android is an ad and spying platform for Googl
Maybe postmarketOS [postmarketos.org] is the way out, the list of supported devices is very short, but theoretically it's a community driven Linux distro rather than Android's Google driven advertising platform.
On a Nexus device? Let's see, where to start? I know:
I NEVER even use Youtube on the tablet, yet there it is. Running. Using my CPU and RAM and bandwidth. With popups continually whining about timing out or running out of resources whenever WIFI is
It's interesting you list the three of the five apps I use on an Android device.
Edge power is what matters too. I bet spectre and meltdown are the beginning, and in time we'll know a million good reasons to have separate devices rather than EVERYONE'S CODE running on the same machines, aka the cloud. Augment, backup, do whatever with the cloud, but keep the power on the individual machine, keep it robust, tough and reliable. Cowboys use Android but Google goes for hipsters to their loss.
Google is misguided, I am afraid! (Score:2)
Even with Android in a mess when it comes to duplicate apps, Google still finds it prudent to author yet another computer operating system. How this makes sense I not sure. But you tell me whether it does.
Let them fix Android first. Let them make it near flawless first. What's wrong with that approach? Why can't Google first make a credible MS Office replacement; a MS Outlook replacement on [the] existing platform then bother with this Fuchsia?
Fuchsia was the escape plan in case Oracle won/wins.
Fuschia and Concerns about the Future of Linux. (Score:5, Interesting)
The fact that Linux is the underlying OS to Android has brought a couple of things:
1. An End to the hardware Nightmares of Linux. Linux generally is not at the mercy of Windows Drivers. Linux Drivers for Android Devices has translated well to Linux Drivers on x86 for Desktop Linux.
2. Root on our devices. Our Devices are our devices. I don't care how much I paid for the Device. If I was sold a device retail and paid for it in full, its mine. I don't care if they were sold on Amazon. We all should be entitled to have root, and unlocked bootloaders on our devices we pay for. The manufacturer can void the warranty, but thats all. So what happens when root isn't a thing because of FushciaOS?
3. I have enough trouble with the LineageOS Team and "unsupported devices running unofficial builds. I really hate LineageOS's behavior twoards GSM Phones, and MediaTek Devices. It makes me furious.
Underlying as in hosted on, not based or dependent (Score:2)
The fact that Linux is the underlying OS to Android
Its underlying in the sense that it is the host kernel, but not underlying in the sense that Android is based on or dependent upon Linux. Linux could be replaced with Fuchsia and most Android apps would not know or care. For those apps using the NDK they may not really care either, depending on Fuchsia's POSIX support.
I for one would miss having a real OS on my phone (Score:2)
One that has the mirriad of features of the Linux kernel. The many filesystems supported, iptables, so many drivers that are easily added, standard tools to monitor and control (e.g
/proc) , ability to relatively easily build standard tools and software (sshd, webservers, network utils).
Even for Google replicating all this in Fuchia with the many millions of man hours Linux has had put into it is probably impossible. But I guess most user's probably don't care about any this. But many embedded Android now i
fuschia ftw! (Score:2)
because the world needs yet another proprietary walled garden operating system that allows the manufacturer of the device to retain control over the purchaser's property.
wtf! how can anyone outside google think that this could possibly be a good thing?
fuck. that.
Taking bets on lifespan (Score:2)
With Google's rich history of axing even popular projects, I fail to see how Fuchsia will get a long life. The story is always the same: A bunch of engineers get together on an exciting project. They make some progress, get their promotions, maybe even launch a half-finished product. Now comes the hard work of finishing it, but most difficult of all is to make some kind of revenue stream from it. That's where the higher VCs and senior VC come in and start cutting. Chopping projects like that might even earn