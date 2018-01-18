Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Operating Systems Android Google Software Hardware Technology

Google's Fuchsia OS On the Pixelbook

Posted by BeauHD
An anonymous reader quotes a report from 9to5Google: Our early look at Fuchsia OS last May provided a glimpse into a number of new interface paradigms. Several months later, we now have an updated hands-on with Google's future operating system that can span various form factors. This look at the in-development OS eight months later comes courtesy of Ars Technica who managed to get Fuchsia installed on the Pixelbook. The Made by Google Chromebook is only the third officially supported "target device" for Fuchsia development. As our last dive into the non-Linux kernel OS was through an Android APK, we did not encounter a lockscreen. The Ars hands-on shows a basic one that displays the time at center and Fuchsia logo in the top-left corner to switch between phone and desktop/tablet mode, while a FAB (of sorts) in the opposite corner lets users bring up WiFi controls, Login, and Guest.

Only Guest is fully functioning at this stage -- at least for non-Google employees. Once in this mode, we encounter an interface similar to the one we spotted last year. The big difference is how Google has filled in demo information and tweaked some elements. On phones and tablets, Fuchsia essentially has three zones. Recent apps are above, at center are controls, and below is a mixture of the Google Feed and Search. The controls swap out the always-displayed profile icon for a Fuchsia button. Tapping still surfaces Quick Settings which actually reflect current device battery levels and IP address. Impressively, Ars found a working web browser that can actually surf the internet. Google.com is the default homepage, with users able to visit other sites through that search bar. Other examples of applications, which are just static images, include a (non-working) phone dialer, video player, and Google Docs. The Google Calendar is notable for having subtle differences to any known version, including the tablet or web app.

Google's Fuchsia OS On the Pixelbook

  • The problem to solve is why vendors, including Google's own Nexus devices, can't manage to keep hardware support going past about 2.5 years. We're supposed to dump our devices in a landfill every 2 years because they are saddled with unresolved security flaws?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dog77 ( 1005249 )
      Because most tech companies and most developers want to spend their time working on the new and current products. If you have to go back to older products and have to retrofit the Linux kernel for security patches or some major change it can be a lot of effort to make the change and retest it. It helps when you can have all your products on the same code base. This is very difficult with Linux. New hardware is typically only available in the newer kernels. So either you try and maintain a bunch of diff

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AHuxley ( 892839 )
      Enjoy the ads on the existing ad platform until its time to upgrade. The promotional offers, ads will the better with the next generation of hardware and a free ad supporting OS.

  • new interface paradigms

    Oh boy, I love new interface paradigms.

    The Ars hands-on shows a basic one that displays the time at center and Fuchsia logo in the top-left corner to switch between phone and desktop/tablet mode, while a FAB (of sorts) in the opposite corner lets users bring up WiFi controls, Login, and Guest.

    That's it? The new interface paradigm is that they have a logo in the top left?

    Ars found a working web browser that can actually surf the internet.

    Thank goodness. I was worried that there wo

  • Even with Android in a mess when it comes to duplicate apps, Google still finds it prudent to author yet another computer operating system. How this makes sense I not sure. But you tell me whether it does.

    Let them fix Android first. Let them make it near flawless first. What's wrong with that approach? Why can't Google first make a credible MS Office replacement; a MS Outlook replacement on [the] existing platform then bother with this Fuchsia?

  • Fuschia and Concerns about the Future of Linux. (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Zombie Ryushu ( 803103 ) on Thursday January 18, 2018 @07:46PM (#55957013)

    The fact that Linux is the underlying OS to Android has brought a couple of things:

    1. An End to the hardware Nightmares of Linux. Linux generally is not at the mercy of Windows Drivers. Linux Drivers for Android Devices has translated well to Linux Drivers on x86 for Desktop Linux.

    2. Root on our devices. Our Devices are our devices. I don't care how much I paid for the Device. If I was sold a device retail and paid for it in full, its mine. I don't care if they were sold on Amazon. We all should be entitled to have root, and unlocked bootloaders on our devices we pay for. The manufacturer can void the warranty, but thats all. So what happens when root isn't a thing because of FushciaOS?

    3. I have enough trouble with the LineageOS Team and "unsupported devices running unofficial builds. I really hate LineageOS's behavior twoards GSM Phones, and MediaTek Devices. It makes me furious.

    • The fact that Linux is the underlying OS to Android

      Its underlying in the sense that it is the host kernel, but not underlying in the sense that Android is based on or dependent upon Linux. Linux could be replaced with Fuchsia and most Android apps would not know or care. For those apps using the NDK they may not really care either, depending on Fuchsia's POSIX support.

  • One that has the mirriad of features of the Linux kernel. The many filesystems supported, iptables, so many drivers that are easily added, standard tools to monitor and control (e.g /proc) , ability to relatively easily build standard tools and software (sshd, webservers, network utils).

    Even for Google replicating all this in Fuchia with the many millions of man hours Linux has had put into it is probably impossible. But I guess most user's probably don't care about any this. But many embedded Android now i

  • because the world needs yet another proprietary walled garden operating system that allows the manufacturer of the device to retain control over the purchaser's property.

    wtf! how can anyone outside google think that this could possibly be a good thing?

    fuck. that.

  • With Google's rich history of axing even popular projects, I fail to see how Fuchsia will get a long life. The story is always the same: A bunch of engineers get together on an exciting project. They make some progress, get their promotions, maybe even launch a half-finished product. Now comes the hard work of finishing it, but most difficult of all is to make some kind of revenue stream from it. That's where the higher VCs and senior VC come in and start cutting. Chopping projects like that might even earn

