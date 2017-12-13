Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
AT&T Businesses Communications Network Power Wireless Networking

AT&T Begins Testing High-Speed Internet Over Power Lines (reuters.com) 41

Posted by BeauHD from the new-methodology dept.
AT&T has started trials to deliver high-speed internet over power lines. The company announced the news on Wednesday and said that trials have started in Georgia state and a non-U.S. location. Reuters reports: AT&T aims to eventually deliver speeds faster than the 1 gigabit per second consumers can currently get through fiber internet service using high-frequency airwaves that travel along power lines. While the Georgia trial is in a rural area, the service could potentially be deployed in suburbs and cities, the company said in a statement. AT&T said it had no timeline for commercial deployment and that it would look to expand trials as it develops the technology.

"We think this product is eventually one that could actually serve anywhere near a power line," said Marachel Knight, AT&T's senior vice president of wireless network architecture and design, in an interview. She added that AT&T chose an international trial location in part because the market opportunity extends beyond the United States.

AT&T Begins Testing High-Speed Internet Over Power Lines More | Reply

AT&T Begins Testing High-Speed Internet Over Power Lines

Comments Filter:

  • Ham radio. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Ham radio interference problem solved?

    Or do we have to pay to fund for emergency communications now/screw Ham?

    • Re: (Score:2, Funny)

      by Mr D from 63 ( 3395377 )
      I didn't know that 'airwaves' could travel over powerlines. Maybe just the high frequency ones described in the summary? That's a hell of a breakthrough.

      • Re:Ham radio. (Score:4, Funny)

        by zlives ( 2009072 ) on Wednesday December 13, 2017 @06:42PM (#55734815)

        it could be that they are using wet string between cables as well.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Its the RF radiated by unshielded power lines that is the noise issue.

        Broadband over Power Line (BPL) test from 10yrs ago in Tasmainia
        https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pdcY0Eetvsw

        BPL is much like the Net Neutrality battle, it gets knocked down, then crops up again later hoping we have forgotten about it...

      • I didn't know that 'airwaves' could travel over powerlines. Maybe just the high frequency ones described in the summary? That's a hell of a breakthrough.

        Don't go slamming the ham radio.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by k6mfw ( 1182893 )

      sounds like the broadband over powerlines proposal some years ago that died. This may do the same like Ricochet, Metro (I think) and a few others that was going to be the "cat's meow" for all internet but ended up biting the dust. Yeah, higher speed internet to more customers... call me cynical but sounds much like waiting for the flying car, controlled fusion power plants, men on Mars, etc.

      Regarding emergency communications, first order of business is emergency managers (and fire chiefs, IC, others) want

  • Are they going to break power-line neutrality?

  • What a nightmare of local power utilities they'll have to negotiate with, all of them wanting various size cuts or just stealing and implementing the tech on their own.

    • Power companies should charge AT&T for use of their power lines based on bandwidth, and charge extra for certain websites/domains that want to traverse their network of power lines. That'll teach 'em.

  • In the US, there's a swath of radio band that is reserved. First for the US government (e.g. military), then for licensed amateur radio operators. I think there's a tertiary option where if $user only uses less than some-small-number-of-miliwatts. But the higher precedence one trumps the lower ones.

    If this is going to be on ham radio frequencies, hams are going to essentially be able to cite FCC regs and say "shut that shit off" due to interference. Hams are GOOD at triangulating interferance, and if th

    • Re:What frequency? WIll ATT be tertiary use of fre (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Areyoukiddingme ( 1289470 ) on Wednesday December 13, 2017 @06:58PM (#55734903)

      If this is going to be on ham radio frequencies, hams are going to essentially be able to cite FCC regs and say "shut that shit off" due to interference. Hams are GOOD at triangulating interferance, and if they discover it's coming from *all around them* they're going to speak up *quick*.

      I'd bet a pizza that AT&T has received assurances from Ajit Pai that the protests of hams will be ignored this time. Power line data has been tried before. It always makes a mess of the radio spectrum. Hams file the paperwork, and it goes away. Until the next time. This is the next time, but it might be a little different from the other times, since we have a blatantly corrupt chairman of the FCC doing what we all thought Tom Wheeler would do but didn't. I'm sure Mr. Wheeler was a great disappointment to his former employers.

  • Wouldn't there have to be bridges at substations to retransmit the signals, because they'd get filtered out by the transformers? Or is this topologically-speaking closer to DSL, where there's a 'transceiver' or some sort on local neighborhood circuits? What about at your house? X10 signals, which are comparatively low frequency, get stopped at breaker boxes. Or would there be a modem of some sort installed right where public grid power enters the building?

    I need you to power-cycle your modem; turn your entire house off, wait 15 seconds, then turn your entire house back on again

    I dunno about this.

  • This would be a hideous EMI generator. It would be insecure by design.

    Power lines are not designed to be constant impedance, and not designed to propagate high frequencies.

    Ever hear a high voltage power line insulator sizzle when it's raining? That sort of noise will wipe out any information being transmitted down the line.

  • "...high-frequency airwaves that travel along power lines."

    Did I miss the meeting where it became de rigueur to just make "science" up as you go along?
  • We managed to get electric and phone to every home and cable to most...we can get fiber to all of them. Stop screwing around with these other stupid techs.

  • AT&T has started trials to deliver high-speed internet over power lines.

    What's the competition for power lines in the average neighborhood?

Slashdot Top Deals

The world is coming to an end ... SAVE YOUR BUFFERS!!!

Close