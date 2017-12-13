AT&T Begins Testing High-Speed Internet Over Power Lines (reuters.com) 41
AT&T has started trials to deliver high-speed internet over power lines. The company announced the news on Wednesday and said that trials have started in Georgia state and a non-U.S. location. Reuters reports: AT&T aims to eventually deliver speeds faster than the 1 gigabit per second consumers can currently get through fiber internet service using high-frequency airwaves that travel along power lines. While the Georgia trial is in a rural area, the service could potentially be deployed in suburbs and cities, the company said in a statement. AT&T said it had no timeline for commercial deployment and that it would look to expand trials as it develops the technology.
"We think this product is eventually one that could actually serve anywhere near a power line," said Marachel Knight, AT&T's senior vice president of wireless network architecture and design, in an interview. She added that AT&T chose an international trial location in part because the market opportunity extends beyond the United States.
"We think this product is eventually one that could actually serve anywhere near a power line," said Marachel Knight, AT&T's senior vice president of wireless network architecture and design, in an interview. She added that AT&T chose an international trial location in part because the market opportunity extends beyond the United States.
Re: (Score:2)
Do you have to bring the Alabama Republican candidates into every discussion? We don't want to hear your political opinions, libtard.
Ham radio. (Score:1)
Ham radio interference problem solved?
Or do we have to pay to fund for emergency communications now/screw Ham?
Re: (Score:2, Funny)
Re:Ham radio. (Score:4, Funny)
it could be that they are using wet string between cables as well.
Re: (Score:1)
Its the RF radiated by unshielded power lines that is the noise issue.
Broadband over Power Line (BPL) test from 10yrs ago in Tasmainia
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pdcY0Eetvsw
BPL is much like the Net Neutrality battle, it gets knocked down, then crops up again later hoping we have forgotten about it...
Re: (Score:2)
Don't go slamming the ham radio.
Re: (Score:2)
The emergency communication issue is irrelevant because of mobile cell towers
Yeah, sure, because machines with more moving parts and higher complexity never break down, do they, and they're always easy to fix, right? </sarcasm>
The Internet never has problems!
Cell towers are 100% reliable!
Cellular service never gets overloaded when there's an emergency!
'Old fashioned' analog radio communications is for LUDDITES, anything serious has to be NEW and SHINY, everybody knows that!
Are you trolling, or are you really this damned stupid? You are an AC, so it's a toss-up.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
Radio is an obsolete technology? And this may surprise you, but the two ends of a ham conversation may be in different places, hundreds or thousands of miles apart as they were during the recent tragedy in Puerto Rico. The electric may not be out in both locations.
Re: (Score:2)
sounds like the broadband over powerlines proposal some years ago that died. This may do the same like Ricochet, Metro (I think) and a few others that was going to be the "cat's meow" for all internet but ended up biting the dust. Yeah, higher speed internet to more customers... call me cynical but sounds much like waiting for the flying car, controlled fusion power plants, men on Mars, etc.
Regarding emergency communications, first order of business is emergency managers (and fire chiefs, IC, others) want
I have a question for AT&T. (Score:2)
Are they going to break power-line neutrality?
Re: (Score:1)
AT&T has power lines since when? (Score:2)
What a nightmare of local power utilities they'll have to negotiate with, all of them wanting various size cuts or just stealing and implementing the tech on their own.
Re: (Score:2)
What frequency? WIll ATT be tertiary use of freqs? (Score:2)
In the US, there's a swath of radio band that is reserved. First for the US government (e.g. military), then for licensed amateur radio operators. I think there's a tertiary option where if $user only uses less than some-small-number-of-miliwatts. But the higher precedence one trumps the lower ones.
If this is going to be on ham radio frequencies, hams are going to essentially be able to cite FCC regs and say "shut that shit off" due to interference. Hams are GOOD at triangulating interferance, and if th
Re:What frequency? WIll ATT be tertiary use of fre (Score:5, Insightful)
If this is going to be on ham radio frequencies, hams are going to essentially be able to cite FCC regs and say "shut that shit off" due to interference. Hams are GOOD at triangulating interferance, and if they discover it's coming from *all around them* they're going to speak up *quick*.
I'd bet a pizza that AT&T has received assurances from Ajit Pai that the protests of hams will be ignored this time. Power line data has been tried before. It always makes a mess of the radio spectrum. Hams file the paperwork, and it goes away. Until the next time. This is the next time, but it might be a little different from the other times, since we have a blatantly corrupt chairman of the FCC doing what we all thought Tom Wheeler would do but didn't. I'm sure Mr. Wheeler was a great disappointment to his former employers.
Bridges (Score:2)
I need you to power-cycle your modem; turn your entire house off, wait 15 seconds, then turn your entire house back on again
I dunno about this.
Idiotic idea (Score:2)
This would be a hideous EMI generator. It would be insecure by design.
Power lines are not designed to be constant impedance, and not designed to propagate high frequencies.
Ever hear a high voltage power line insulator sizzle when it's raining? That sort of noise will wipe out any information being transmitted down the line.
What the actual fuck? (Score:2)
Did I miss the meeting where it became de rigueur to just make "science" up as you go along?
Just run the fiber darnit! (Score:2)
Just great. (Score:2)
AT&T has started trials to deliver high-speed internet over power lines.
What's the competition for power lines in the average neighborhood?