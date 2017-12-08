Elon Musk Says Tesla Is Building Dedicated Chips For Autopilot (theregister.co.uk) 9
Elon Musk says Tesla is developing its own chip to run the Autopilot system in future vehicles from the firm. The news was revealed at a Tesla party that took place at the intelligence conference NIPS. Attendees at the party told The Register that Musk said, "I wanted to make it clear that Tesla is serious about AI, both on the software and hardware fronts. We are developing custom AI hardware chips." From the report: Musk offered no details of his company's plans, but did tell the party that "Jim is developing specialized AI hardware that we think will be the best in the world." "Jim" is Jim Keller, a well-known chip engineer who was lead architect on a range of silicon at AMD and Apple and joined Tesla in 2016. Keller later joined Musk on a panel discussing AI at the Tesla Party alongside Andrej Karpathy, Tesla's Director of AI and chaired by Shivon Zilis, a partner and founding member at Bloomberg Beta, a VC firm. Musk is well known for his optimism about driverless cars and pessimism about whether AI can operate safely. At the party he voiced a belief that "about half of new cars built ten years from now will be autonomous." He added his opinion that artificial general intelligence (AGI) will arrive in about seven or eight years.
Re: (Score:2)
ADHD... (Score:1)
Seriously. This fucker has projects literally falling off his plate as it is.
He just had to fire a bunch of people.
And now he's dicking around with chip manufacturing?
COME ON!
Someone give him some fucking Adderall!
Re: (Score:3)
If there are dedicated functions or custom designs it can certainly make sense to drop the investment to develop one if you expect volumes to be high.