Microsoft Exec Says Windows 10 Mobile is No Longer a 'Focus' (engadget.com) 36
From a report: Microsoft's Joe Belfiore informed Twitter users that new features and hardware for Windows 10 Mobile "aren't the focus" any more. There will be fixes and security patches, of course, but you shouldn't expect more than that. As for why the platform has been all but dropped? The executive boils it down to one main reason: the difficulty of getting developers to write apps. Microsoft tried paying companies to produce apps and even wrote them itself when creators couldn't or wouldn't get involved, but the number of users was "too low for most companies to invest." Why build an app for a relatively small bunch of Windows phone owners when there are many more Android and iOS users? Belfiore himself switched to Android for the "app/[hardware] diversity." It's a bit more complicated than that, of course. You can point to a few other factors in Windows' fate on phones, such as slowness in responding to Apple and Google as well as an inconsistent hardware strategy (you could rarely count on getting a timely sequel to a handset you liked). Whatever the reason, it's safe to say that Microsoft isn't just acknowledging that Android and iOS hold a clear lead -- it's quashing any hopes for a comeback, at least for the foreseeable future.
oh (Score:2)
words of Nelson Muntz come to mind...
In other news . . . (Score:2)
Astounding legit fact 100% true not a scam (Score:2)
win32(x86-64)+android phone will be killer (Score:2)
win32(x86-64)+android phone will be killer
Re: (Score:2)
If you mean "DOA", then I agree. Why would anyone need Win32/64 on a phone?
What about Universal Windows Platform (UWP) apps? (Score:1)
Universal Windows Platform (UWP) apps where supposed to run on Windows 10 Mobile. Do they remain relevant? Have they ever been?
Android has easy side loading and no dev fees (Score:2)
Android has easy side loading and no dev fees to put out an APK off the store.
Great, so you fucked up our UI for nothing? (Score:3, Insightful)
1. Make phone with shitty UI.
2. Make you bread and butter funtion and look like the hated phone UI. To make people like the phone.
4. Stop making phone.
5. ?
6. Profit.
"Apps"? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
The issue is that your work requirements are not everyone's work requirements. For example: email and calls. Yes. But I travel sometimes for work which means: At least a browser to book hotels, flights, rental cars. It means cab hailing apps sometimes. It also means a VPN app so I can get access to the company network when I'm on the road.
Now here's where apps help: Airline apps to check-in, book, upgrade, gate information. Hotel apps to check-in/check out, request service, get directions. Car rental apps t
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
And Windows 10 isn't spyware for Microsofr?
Sorry mate, they're all doing it, and it is very much about apps apps apps, and Microsoft could never find a way to compel developers who had been developing on iOS and Android for years to move over to another platform. Microsoft came too late to the party with too little to entice either users or developers. Now they've entered an era when Windows is not installed on a majority of consumer computing devices, so now they're going to have to pay by the Apple and Go
Re: (Score:1)
I'm still floored (Score:2)
MS was handed a built in majority in the mobile market by way of their market penetration in business desktop and productivity software, and they apparently did everything they could to piss it away. The *moment* they saw what RIM was up to with the blackberry, they should have been thinking to themselves, "We could be doing that so much better, and providing a much better experience".
Instead, they let RIM eat their lunch, then Apple, then Google. All the while kinda half-assing multiple doomed attempts i
A burn Nokia (Score:3)
Instead, they let RIM eat their lunch, then Apple, then Google. All the while kinda half-assing multiple doomed attempts in what is reminiscent of a shakespearean tragedy.
And managed to burn Nokia in the process (who were in a very strong position before Stephan Elop and Microsoft happened to them).
Re: (Score:2)
Instead, they let RIM eat their lunch, then Apple, then Google. All the while kinda half-assing multiple doomed attempts in what is reminiscent of a shakespearean tragedy.
The problem with MS is they staged a multi-front war and ignored the mobile one. They went against Google in web searches and lost while trying to fight Apple on computer OS. Java was a threat to them so
.NET had to be promoted. Then Apple started selling iPods and songs and even though they were not directly competing with MS in any way, MS had to make a competitor.
MS probably thought that mobile phones were safe. After all RIM and Symbian were making small incremental improvements that they could countera
yeah i switched to android in 2010 for that reason (Score:1)
originally I bought myself a Palm Pre. Nice phone, superior OS to Android, but the apps were lacking. Android had many times more apps. Sold the phone, got a Black Berry tho'- the same basic problem: lack of apps, but the OS itself was far superior to Android.
Been using Android for 7 years now, and it sucks. Ever use a Galaxy S7 Edge by Samsung for T-Mobile for example? When using this device, it takes the proverbial lag every time you interact with it. Menus have such high latency to appear, switching betw
They needed to focus on X86 on ARM (Score:2)
The best thing MS could've done to save the platform is to focus on running x86 on ARM. At least at that point, phones like the HP Elite x3 would have made sense.
Unfortunately, with HP pulling the plug on the x3 and no real focus on the ARM platform other than as a novelty as well as Intel threatening lawsuits over x86 emulation over ARM, The windows phone market (as well as Windows on ARM for the most part) is all but officially dead.
Birds fly backwards and donkeys speak! (Score:2)
"Microsoft Exec Says Windows 10 Mobile is No Longer a 'Focus' "
So for the first time since the Universe was a pup, Microsoft and users actually agree about something.
Truly, these must be the End Times.