iOS 11 Released

Today, Apple released the final version of iOS 11, its latest mobile operating system. If you have an iPhone or iPad that was released within the last few years, you should be able to download the new update if you navigate to the Settings panel and check for a software update under the General tab. The Verge reports: OS 11, first unveiled in detail back at Apple's WWDC in June, is the same incremental annual refresh we've come to expect from the company, but it hides some impressive complexity under the surface. Not only does it add some neat features to iOS for the first time, like ARKit capabilities for augmented reality and a new Files app, but it also comes with much-needed improvements to Siri; screenshot capture and editing; and the Control Center, which is now more fully featured and customizable. For iPads, iOS 11 is more of an overhaul. The software now better supports multitasking so you can more easily bring two apps into split-screen mode, or even add a third now. The new drag-and-drop features are also much more powerful on iPad, letting you manage stuff in the Files app more intuitively and even letting you drag and drop photos and text from one app to another.
You never had direct access to the file system, so why do you care?
I work on a file system -intensive commercial App and we haven't had to bat an eye lid about these changes, because we use standard APIs and dont linger on deprecated APIs.
iOS devices were automatically converted to APFS back with iOS 10.3....
Yes more Apple Hater ignorance on parade, like a giant floating turkey with the word STUPID stamped on the forehead.
So what is the problem?
Why would Apple ask you or really anyone about changing the file system?
For the most part for normal users and even most developers these changes are transparent. If you were doing something that complex where the file system mattered chances are you were doing it wrong.
Or escaped??
Pushed out...
This is Apple, you WILL take the update!
That's only for Klingon OSes
Sorry - it's crApple, so everyone loves their shiny new $1000+ (or in Uk 1000+ Pounds Sterling [slashdot still broken]) toy...
No - it's further walled gardening (of their entrapped users)
iOS may be a smooth experience, but I'm NOT getting locked into that 33% profit skimming world for software, and do not get me started on their hardware markups...
BTW When is the US going to manage to tax some of the vast sums amassed by Apple which are held offshore & achieved by NOT paying taxes anywhere e
I use Fing quite a bit for quick network scans. It's super useful because it identifies a large number of devices by brand. It does this by using MAC addresses.
Unfortunately, allowing apps to access your MAC address gives them a unique device identifier that can be sent over the network and used for tracking. Apple has removed this tracking vector. It sounds like Fing found the one useful non-tracking use for MAC addresses, and it got caught up in the security improvements.
Go find an old iPhone (you can find the 4S for $20), leave Fing and the other edge case programs on it and use as needed. OF COURSE there are going be winners and losers with significant structural changes. But the vast majority of the Apple universe would thing that Fing was some marginally obscene gesture that their kids picked up from junior high.
I have an iPad2 that is working perfectly well - except the AppStore won't let me upgrade past iOS 9.something.
Thanks Apple!
Your iPad 2 was released 6 years ago. It was supported with bug fixes and upgrades for just about 5 years. That is actually remarkable for any device in this day and age. You say it is working fine, so keep using it until it dies.
"Remarkable" if you're an Apple user. Windows 7 is supported for 11 years (at least). Windows XP was supported for 13 years.
Iâ(TM)d love for you to make that argument for Windows Mobile. Thatâ(TM)d be pretty funny.
Thanks Apple!
Apple: You're welcome! Please continue to enjoy your perfectly working 6 year old device.
Umm so. You have an older device, and you really expect the new version to run on older devices? Mobile devices are rather optimized trying to keep all old platforms compatible with a new OS, is in general a bad idea.
tbh their mistakes aren't much worse than Microsoft's or Ubuntu's though, so maybe they'll keep going for a while.
You need to post options.
But, they are literally sitting on a pile of cash larger than the money the US government just wasted on the US military in budget increases this year.
... never.
Type AAPL in to google and click "5 years" or "max" to have an idea of when Apple will be collapsing in to a heap of the past...
People are still buying it, I don't see anything out there to dethrone them.
Sure they may have good competition from Android, but at this point, either OS isn't different enough to really cause people to do a mass switch over. Unlike the release of the iPhone a decade ago where it offered a brand new device. We are now having competition of screen screens with touchscreens.
When you don't include an SDCARD and put it Live View Photos using a 20-quadrillion pixel camera, you have to do something to optimize space on the device. Hope HEIF and HVEC are good choices.
They are very good choices, HEIF offering much better than JPG [cnet.com] compression, and more importantly allowing them to store exotic metadata like depth maps with each photo.
But on top of that, if you enable pushing photos out to iCloud, over time the originals will be removed from your system and kept in the cloud until you
Aaaahhhhhh!
Sorry, it was the first thing I noticed, because I never pay for apps, so nothing broke.
You should be able to download the new update (Score:2)
...but you probably don't want to.