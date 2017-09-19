Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
IOS Iphone Operating Systems Software Apple Hardware Technology

iOS 11 Released (theverge.com) 39

Posted by BeauHD from the fresh-coat-of-paint dept.
Today, Apple released the final version of iOS 11, its latest mobile operating system. If you have an iPhone or iPad that was released within the last few years, you should be able to download the new update if you navigate to the Settings panel and check for a software update under the General tab. The Verge reports: OS 11, first unveiled in detail back at Apple's WWDC in June, is the same incremental annual refresh we've come to expect from the company, but it hides some impressive complexity under the surface. Not only does it add some neat features to iOS for the first time, like ARKit capabilities for augmented reality and a new Files app, but it also comes with much-needed improvements to Siri; screenshot capture and editing; and the Control Center, which is now more fully featured and customizable. For iPads, iOS 11 is more of an overhaul. The software now better supports multitasking so you can more easily bring two apps into split-screen mode, or even add a third now. The new drag-and-drop features are also much more powerful on iPad, letting you manage stuff in the Files app more intuitively and even letting you drag and drop photos and text from one app to another.

iOS 11 Released More | Reply

iOS 11 Released

Comments Filter:

  • Or escaped??

  • I use Fing quite a bit for quick network scans. It's super useful because it identifies a large number of devices by brand. It does this by using MAC addresses. I got a notification in the app that with ios11 it would lose this capability as MAC addresses are no longer available for apps to see. The OS doesn't allow it. I remember when you could scan wifi channels with iOS. I like iPhones but I guess they just want normal people using the device, and not professionals who use it as a tool as well. Fing ment
    • It's a trap!
      Sorry - it's crApple, so everyone loves their shiny new $1000+ (or in Uk 1000+ Pounds Sterling [slashdot still broken]) toy...

      No - it's further walled gardening (of their entrapped users)

      iOS may be a smooth experience, but I'm NOT getting locked into that 33% profit skimming world for software, and do not get me started on their hardware markups...

      BTW When is the US going to manage to tax some of the vast sums amassed by Apple which are held offshore & achieved by NOT paying taxes anywhere e
    • WiFi / network scanning are one of the only things I've ever missed when using an iPhone. I guess Apple considers it somewhat suspicious behavior, things that hackers and all that lot would do.

    • I use Fing quite a bit for quick network scans. It's super useful because it identifies a large number of devices by brand. It does this by using MAC addresses.

      Unfortunately, allowing apps to access your MAC address gives them a unique device identifier that can be sent over the network and used for tracking. Apple has removed this tracking vector. It sounds like Fing found the one useful non-tracking use for MAC addresses, and it got caught up in the security improvements.

      Yaz

    • Go find an old iPhone (you can find the 4S for $20), leave Fing and the other edge case programs on it and use as needed. OF COURSE there are going be winners and losers with significant structural changes. But the vast majority of the Apple universe would thing that Fing was some marginally obscene gesture that their kids picked up from junior high.

  • How long until Apple collapses into a heap of the past?

    tbh their mistakes aren't much worse than Microsoft's or Ubuntu's though, so maybe they'll keep going for a while.

    • You need to post options.

      But, they are literally sitting on a pile of cash larger than the money the US government just wasted on the US military in budget increases this year.

      So ... never.

    • Type AAPL in to google and click "5 years" or "max" to have an idea of when Apple will be collapsing in to a heap of the past...

    • People are still buying it, I don't see anything out there to dethrone them.

      Sure they may have good competition from Android, but at this point, either OS isn't different enough to really cause people to do a mass switch over. Unlike the release of the iPhone a decade ago where it offered a brand new device. We are now having competition of screen screens with touchscreens.

  • Before today I never heard of HEIF photo format which is some sort of spinoff of HEVC video. And apparently HEVC or H265 is the video format. More confusion.

  • Aaaahhhhhh!

    Sorry, it was the first thing I noticed, because I never pay for apps, so nothing broke.

  • I'm sure glad Apple is on top of this.

  • ...but you probably don't want to.

Slashdot Top Deals

Humanity has the stars in its future, and that future is too important to be lost under the burden of juvenile folly and ignorant superstition. - Isaac Asimov

Close