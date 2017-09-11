Volkswagen To Build Electric Versions of All 300 Models By 2030 (bloomberg.com) 22
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Bloomberg: Volkswagen AG Chief Executive Officer Matthias Mueller announced sweeping plans to build electric versions of all 300 models in the group's lineup as the world's largest automaker accelerates the shift away from combustion engines and tries to draw a line under the emissions-cheating scandal. Speaking on the eve of the Frankfurt auto show, the CEO laid out the enormity of the task ahead, vowing to spend 20 billion euros ($24 billion) to develop and bring the models to market by 2030 and promising to plow another 50 billion euros into the batteries needed to power the cars. Volkswagen is throwing the fire power of its 12 brands behind the push, aiming to catch up with the likes of Tesla Inc. and transform from a battery-vehicle laggard into a leader. Underscoring the enormity of the shift taking place in the industry, Mueller said VW will need the equivalent of at least four gigafactories for battery cells by 2025 just to meet its own vehicle production. At 50 billion euros, the CEO announced one of the largest tenders in the industry's history for the procurement of batteries. By 2025, VW aims to have 50 purely battery-powered vehicles and 30 hybrid models in its lineup, with a goal of selling as many as 3 million purely battery-powered cars by then. The transformation will pick up speed after that to reach the 2030 goal as economies of scale and better infrastructure help bring down prices and accelerate sales.
...but by 2040 we're going to find out those plumes of black smoke coming out of the electric cars weren't actually delicious all-nature chocolate powder.
what do the HECK do they have *300 models* for?
I had the same question. That does seem like a lot, but I bet most of them are just variants of a base model that are rationalized for different countries.
But the bigger issue is that it sounds like too grandiose a statement. (Dare I say Trumpish?) I would think they would have had better impact and a better impression of credibility if they committed to making 2-3 models successfully. Do the others once you have proven yourself.
Energy storage for an electric grid on an industrial scale is a HARD and environmentally messy thing to do. Doing it efficiently, depending on what efficiency you think is good enough, is not financially viable for much more than just peak load offsetting where the spot prices of power triple or more from base load costs..
We will be keeping those fossil fueled power generators around for a long time yet, or learning to live in the dark.
They'll just have a large "lubrication oil" tank. People will just have to refill it every 300 miles or so.
I've said it before and I'll keep on saying it: batteries are a terrible energy storage medium for transportation from an efficiency, safety, and reliability viewpoint, and not because it needs more money but because it can't get out from under its fundamental physics. While electrons are easier to transport over distances,
If I were a big auto CEO, I'd go all in for synthetic fuel.
How hard can it be to make an engine compatible with burning ethanol or bio-diesel? I guess it must be more than trivial or else every new car would have it by now. Still, that's got to be easier to do than switch all of your manufacturing to a whole new kind of power plant.
Ethanol and bio-diesel are essentially trivial.
For ethanol, you just need a bit of programming and compatible rubber parts. For bio-diesel, that's essentially nothing. Older diesel engines can burn almost anything, from rocket fuel to vegetable oil and used motor oil. Newer engines may be more picky, especially about impurities, but for the rest, that's just a matter of programming again.
In France, there is already ethanol mixed with gasoline (usually 10%). I don't know about diesel but some people illegall
"In 10 plus years, we are going to have a half-baked approach to what we thought was the future more than 10 years ago and now realize _was_ the future! Dang!!"
This is really quite remarkable, and shows just how much Musk has gotten right and how much the future is falling right into his hands. The cool thing, however, is it's less about the competitiveness and his desire to "win" and beat out Volkswagen as I'm sure Musk is more than happy to have them join the push to electric. The last thing we need is only one car manufacturer going all electric, leading to a monoculture of design and a monopoly on service.
Make a lot of Chevy Volt-type cars, minimum all-electric range of 50 miles EPA & a turbocharged 2-liter engine engine.
BMW gets 230 HP out of a B38 3-cyl 1.5 L.
