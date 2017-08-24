A User Archived Nearly 2 Million Gigabytes of Porn to Test Amazon's 'Unlimited' Cloud Storage (vice.com) 67
An anonymous reader shares a report: Reddit user beaston02 was determined to find the true ceiling of Amazon's cloud storage plan, which was killed off in June. He decided to push its limits with a petabyte of porn. For reference, a petabyte is one million gigabytes. "It is nearly entirely porn," he told me in a Reddit message. "Ever since I got into computers, I found myself learning more, and faster when it was something more interesting. Call me crazy, but women interest me more than most other things on the internet and there is a huge amount of data being created daily, so it was a good fit for the project." He said it took five or six months to collect one petabyte of porn, and he stopped collecting just shy of 1.8 petabytes. How long would it take one to consume 1.8 petabytes of porn? 1.8 petabytes is about 23.4 years of HD-TV video, but webcam streams are nowhere near that quality. A few good folks crunched the numbers: 720p is about two gigabytes per hour, and at 900,000 hours, that's 102 years of straight calendar time. If the videos are even lower quality, say, 480p, that's around 0.7 gigabytes per hour, or 293 years and six months.
2 million gigabytes of porn (Score:5, Funny)
Re: 2 million gigabytes of porn (Score:4, Funny)
Rephrasing one guy - if 90% of internet is porn, nobody forces you to watch it all
Re: (Score:2)
Rephrasing a guy rephrasing one guy - if 90% of internet is porn and kittens [youtube.com], nobody forces you to watch it all
Re: (Score:2)
Forget the kittens, pity the tax payers, they have to pay taxes to protect all that porn, why, just why? When by constitutional law, that protection is against the letter and the principles of that constitution, porn based upon the US Constitution which so many Americans prattle on about, should not be protected by copyright. If content does not pass a value to society test, which under user pays system, the person applying for copyright protection should pay, then that would should under law being denied c
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
There is no way this was 2 petabytes. Cloud companies use de-duping tech. So if two people upload identical files, only one copy is stored. Likely 99.99% of these files are dupes.
Re: (Score:1)
You honestly don't think there's 2 petabytes of porn on the internet? Just the first page of results on empornium sorted by torrent size gives you close to 50 TB. Given infinite bandwidth and storage I bet I could find 2 petabytes of porn in an afternoon.
Re: (Score:2)
At work I found things Just Ran Better when I applied lz4 compression on large ZFS pools. Space is cheap, if more storage is needed, just buy it. At home I've experimented on a relatively small 2 TB mirror with lz4 and ZFS' dedupe enabled. It took some tweaking to eliminate most of the 'bursty-ness' associated with it. The other ~24 TB is simply lz4 with no dedupe and it has never needed any real
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
I suppose we should be glad they didn't measure that in football fields.
How many is that in Library Of Congress?
/rhetorical
Uh (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Glasses (Score:2)
Eternal Flame (Score:4, Funny)
Imagine a grave stone that instead of an eternal flame there is an eternal stream of porn on a small display. The location may be problematic for the viewer to fully enjoy though.
Re: (Score:1)
That's what those family crypts are for!
Re: (Score:2)
With tissue boxes to the left.
That.... (Score:4, Funny)
Pied Piper will compress that down big time (Score:2)
Pied Piper will compress that down big time so that real hit is way less.
Re: (Score:2)
Pied Piper compression works pretty well on gay porn video.
I've heard it's specially suited for dual jerk off material.
x's and o's (Score:2)
My collection of ASCII porn can fit on 5 double-sided floppy disks and it's lasted me 30 years.
Re: (Score:2)
I don't get it (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
why not just randomly generate various files.
Because then this wouldn't be on Slashdot. The only reason this story is interesting is the porn angle. Look at the posts so far: 90% are about porn and maybe 5% are about cloud storage.
Re: (Score:3)
That's so much porn you can't even possibly look at most of it.
And your excuse for saving years of old emails you'll never read again is what exactly?
If you wanted to test Amazon's "unlimited' storage, why not just randomly generate various files. You could probably have a computer make shitty modern art paintings much faster than you could curate a 1 petabyte porn collection, and you still get to test out how much you can store on Amazon's cloud storage service before they pull the plug. And when they invariably do, you won't lose your porn collection.
Hrm...random worthless bullshit vs. porn. No surprise which was deemed more entertaining. There's a reason porn has always been a predominant force online.
Re: (Score:2)
Last week I needed to lookup an e-mail from 2006. It happens.
Re: (Score:2)
And what happened when you wanted to look up some porn from 2006, ay?!
Yeah, thought so.
Check and mate.
Re: (Score:1)
Maybe it's mostly HD videos.
Re: (Score:2)
"That's so much porn you can't even possibly look at most of it. "
You don't have multiple monitors and split screen's for dozens of concurrent streams when looking at porn?
Fucken amateur.
Assuming there are no repeats (Score:2, Funny)
All this does is make me realize there's a lot of porn I will never see. And that makes me sad.
Re: (Score:2)
Fortunately, there are rarely surprise endings.
There goes one more nice thing (Score:2, Interesting)
Whether it's unlimited data, unlimited backups, unlimited soup, salad and breadsticks- this is why we can't have nice things. Regardless of motive, people like this ruin for the rest of us.
(Backs away slowly) (Score:2)
"But not nearly as interesting as the assorted women parts I have archived in my basement freezer," he continued.
Re: (Score:2)
So, do you deny them your essence [npr.org]?
Re: (Score:2)
Only disgusting whores do it. They are not sexy in any way, in the vast majority of cases. Only disgusting. The females you would *want* to see naked never would do such things (in public).
Dude, we get it, only gay male porn for you!
What's the dedup rate on this (Score:2)
Since many hosting services use Amazon as a backend, I'm wondering how much Amazon actually stored. 2PB in and of itself isn't that impressive anymore, you can fit it in half a rack or less with current densities.
Re: (Score:2)
Intel's new 'ruler' SSD form factor lets you put 1PB in a single 1U rack space: https://www.theverge.com/circu... [theverge.com]
Re: upload time (Score:2)
Well, (Score:2)
I guess we can figure out why they shut it down.
The inverse of Internet Rule 34 (Score:2)
If it's porn, this guy has it.
idiot (Score:2)
This is why we can't have nice things like unlimited storage on cloud servers. Some peon comes along and decides to childishly see if they can prove that the word, unlimited really isn't true by doing something inane and stupid. He satisfies his urge to say, "nay-nya-na-nay-nya," and everyone else suffers. Moreover, by loading up on content of questionable social value, he reduces what might have been a valuable resource (say, backing up the Internet Archive), to an unabashedly immature, indefensible act of
So that fucker is why they shut it down :( (Score:1)
And now I have to upload my few terabytes of backup somewhere else.. Please don`t suggest where that guy could test next, I don`t want to have to start over a third time (yeah, I was stupid enough to go for crashplan next since I had a good experience with it at work)