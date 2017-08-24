Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Data Storage Businesses Cloud The Internet

A User Archived Nearly 2 Million Gigabytes of Porn to Test Amazon's 'Unlimited' Cloud Storage (vice.com) 67

Posted by msmash from the pushing-the-limits dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: Reddit user beaston02 was determined to find the true ceiling of Amazon's cloud storage plan, which was killed off in June. He decided to push its limits with a petabyte of porn. For reference, a petabyte is one million gigabytes. "It is nearly entirely porn," he told me in a Reddit message. "Ever since I got into computers, I found myself learning more, and faster when it was something more interesting. Call me crazy, but women interest me more than most other things on the internet and there is a huge amount of data being created daily, so it was a good fit for the project." He said it took five or six months to collect one petabyte of porn, and he stopped collecting just shy of 1.8 petabytes. How long would it take one to consume 1.8 petabytes of porn? 1.8 petabytes is about 23.4 years of HD-TV video, but webcam streams are nowhere near that quality. A few good folks crunched the numbers: 720p is about two gigabytes per hour, and at 900,000 hours, that's 102 years of straight calendar time. If the videos are even lower quality, say, 480p, that's around 0.7 gigabytes per hour, or 293 years and six months.

A User Archived Nearly 2 Million Gigabytes of Porn to Test Amazon's 'Unlimited' Cloud Storage More | Reply

A User Archived Nearly 2 Million Gigabytes of Porn to Test Amazon's 'Unlimited' Cloud Storage

Comments Filter:

  • 2 million gigabytes of porn (Score:5, Funny)

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Thursday August 24, 2017 @08:02PM (#55079483)
    or as a /. user would call it, a good Tuesday night.

    • Re: 2 million gigabytes of porn (Score:4, Funny)

      by fubarrr ( 884157 ) on Thursday August 24, 2017 @08:23PM (#55079609)

      Rephrasing one guy - if 90% of internet is porn, nobody forces you to watch it all

      • Rephrasing a guy rephrasing one guy - if 90% of internet is porn and kittens [youtube.com], nobody forces you to watch it all

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by rtb61 ( 674572 )

          Forget the kittens, pity the tax payers, they have to pay taxes to protect all that porn, why, just why? When by constitutional law, that protection is against the letter and the principles of that constitution, porn based upon the US Constitution which so many Americans prattle on about, should not be protected by copyright. If content does not pass a value to society test, which under user pays system, the person applying for copyright protection should pay, then that would should under law being denied c

      • Remember the time when the Internet fit onto 4736 DVDs, or 3 DVD without the porn?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      There is no way this was 2 petabytes. Cloud companies use de-duping tech. So if two people upload identical files, only one copy is stored. Likely 99.99% of these files are dupes.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        You honestly don't think there's 2 petabytes of porn on the internet? Just the first page of results on empornium sorted by torrent size gives you close to 50 TB. Given infinite bandwidth and storage I bet I could find 2 petabytes of porn in an afternoon.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by grub ( 11606 )
        Deduping correctly is a fine balance of resource use. At such a grand scale, the overhead might well sink it.

        At work I found things Just Ran Better when I applied lz4 compression on large ZFS pools. Space is cheap, if more storage is needed, just buy it. At home I've experimented on a relatively small 2 TB mirror with lz4 and ZFS' dedupe enabled. It took some tweaking to eliminate most of the 'bursty-ness' associated with it. The other ~24 TB is simply lz4 with no dedupe and it has never needed any real
      • Wow ... that shows an incredible dearth of knowledge in both the math and porn domains. I would tell you to turn in your need card, but there is no chance one has ever been issued to you.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by MouseR ( 3264 )

      I suppose we should be glad they didn't measure that in football fields.

      How many is that in Library Of Congress? /rhetorical

  • Uh (Score:2)

    by Ayano ( 4882157 )
    Well I guess they did say have goals in life.
  • Gee, I would need to get my glasses checked.

  • Eternal Flame (Score:4, Funny)

    by OrangeTide ( 124937 ) on Thursday August 24, 2017 @08:07PM (#55079527) Homepage Journal

    Imagine a grave stone that instead of an eternal flame there is an eternal stream of porn on a small display. The location may be problematic for the viewer to fully enjoy though.

  • That.... (Score:4, Funny)

    by TiggertheMad ( 556308 ) on Thursday August 24, 2017 @08:08PM (#55079537) Homepage Journal
    ...is a LOT of hand lotion.

  • Pied Piper will compress that down big time so that real hit is way less.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by orasio ( 188021 )

      Pied Piper compression works pretty well on gay porn video.
      I've heard it's specially suited for dual jerk off material.

  • 1.8 petabytes is about 23.4 years of HD-TV video

    My collection of ASCII porn can fit on 5 double-sided floppy disks and it's lasted me 30 years.

  • I don't get it (Score:3)

    by alvinrod ( 889928 ) on Thursday August 24, 2017 @08:19PM (#55079577)
    That's so much porn you can't even possibly look at most of it. If you wanted to test Amazon's "unlimited' storage, why not just randomly generate various files. You could probably have a computer make shitty modern art paintings much faster than you could curate a 1 petabyte porn collection, and you still get to test out how much you can store on Amazon's cloud storage service before they pull the plug. And when they invariably do, you won't lose your porn collection.

    • why not just randomly generate various files.

      Because then this wouldn't be on Slashdot. The only reason this story is interesting is the porn angle. Look at the posts so far: 90% are about porn and maybe 5% are about cloud storage.

    • That's so much porn you can't even possibly look at most of it.

      And your excuse for saving years of old emails you'll never read again is what exactly?

      If you wanted to test Amazon's "unlimited' storage, why not just randomly generate various files. You could probably have a computer make shitty modern art paintings much faster than you could curate a 1 petabyte porn collection, and you still get to test out how much you can store on Amazon's cloud storage service before they pull the plug. And when they invariably do, you won't lose your porn collection.

      Hrm...random worthless bullshit vs. porn. No surprise which was deemed more entertaining. There's a reason porn has always been a predominant force online.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Tablizer ( 95088 )

      Maybe it's mostly HD videos.

    • "That's so much porn you can't even possibly look at most of it. "
      You don't have multiple monitors and split screen's for dozens of concurrent streams when looking at porn?
      Fucken amateur.

  • Assuming there are no repeats (Score:2, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward

    All this does is make me realize there's a lot of porn I will never see. And that makes me sad.

  • There goes one more nice thing (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Whether it's unlimited data, unlimited backups, unlimited soup, salad and breadsticks- this is why we can't have nice things. Regardless of motive, people like this ruin for the rest of us.

  • "But not nearly as interesting as the assorted women parts I have archived in my basement freezer," he continued.

  • Since many hosting services use Amazon as a backend, I'm wondering how much Amazon actually stored. 2PB in and of itself isn't that impressive anymore, you can fit it in half a rack or less with current densities.

  • I guess we can figure out why they shut it down.

  • If it's porn, this guy has it.

  • idiot (Score:2)

    by pz ( 113803 )

    This is why we can't have nice things like unlimited storage on cloud servers. Some peon comes along and decides to childishly see if they can prove that the word, unlimited really isn't true by doing something inane and stupid. He satisfies his urge to say, "nay-nya-na-nay-nya," and everyone else suffers. Moreover, by loading up on content of questionable social value, he reduces what might have been a valuable resource (say, backing up the Internet Archive), to an unabashedly immature, indefensible act of

  • And now I have to upload my few terabytes of backup somewhere else.. Please don`t suggest where that guy could test next, I don`t want to have to start over a third time (yeah, I was stupid enough to go for crashplan next since I had a good experience with it at work)

Slashdot Top Deals

"There is no distinctly American criminal class except Congress." -- Mark Twain

Close