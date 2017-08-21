Microsoft Outlines the Upgrade Procedures For Xbox One X (arstechnica.com) 14
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: The easiest way to get all your games to the new system, as outlined by Microsoft Vice President Mike Ybarra, will be to just put them on an external USB hard drive and then plug that drive into the new console. "All your games are ready to play" immediately after this external hard drive move, he said, and user-specific settings can also be copied via external hard drive in the same way. If you don't have an external drive handy, "we're going to let you copy games and apps off your home network instead of having to manually move them or redownload them off the Internet," Ybarra said. It's unclear right now if Microsoft will mirror the PS4 Pro and allow this kind of system-to-system transfer using an Ethernet cable plugged directly into both consoles. For those who want to see as many pixels as possible as quickly as possible when they get their Xbox One X, Ybarra says you'll be able to download 4K updates for supported games before the Xbox One X is even available, then use those updates immediately after the system transfer. Microsoft also released a list of 118 current and upcoming games that will be optimized for the Xbox One X via updates, a big increase from the few dozens announced back at E3.
Uh, Microsoft... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
And there's three X's in "Xbox One X".
Oh yeah! 4K 3D hentai porn! Dead or Alive Xtreme Tentacles!
XBox One X (Score:2)
Anyone else notice that they made it such that it just spells XBOX when you shorten it?
Re: (Score:2)
No, it spells XOX when you shorten it. Unless you spell Xbox as X-Box...?
Xbox One X (Score:3)
What is that, 19 in pig Latin numerals?
Re: (Score:2)
Who bothers with a console? I hit steam, buy a PC game for $19.99. If I want a game on the console, I am paying $79.99 for the physical media ($79.98 if I buy it used), then have to pay another C-note just for DLC, so I have a chance of actually winning, and so the side quests are present, making the game make sense. Of course, since the saves are locked to the console, I'm hosed, where with the PC, I can do a game restore and be OK.
If you want to be an end user, who does what he/she is told, and opens the wallet when EA or Ubisoft demands more cash for the same tired old IP that hasn't changed since the early 2000s, by all means... buy a console. If you like actual gaming, PC is where it is at.
And if you want to play games with any real level of quality, you'll be shelling out for a PC -- which you skipped fully over there in your inept rant. You'll also be paying for an OS, another 100 or two there.
Also, I buy games at 59.99 -- not your 79.99, so I'm already 20 ahead of your quote. You don't shell out 100.00 for DLC unless you're an idiot. Depending on how fast you play them, you can trade them back in for at least 50% of their value -- so, now I'm down to like 25-30 worth of expense....
If you'r
Re: (Score:2)
I game on both PC and consoles and while PCs do have some advantages (run at higher framesrates/res, customization, k/b and mouse), c
Why would it be any different (Score:2)
Why would it be any different than the process from moving from an Xbox One to an Xbox One S? [xbox.com]
Kind of old news by now how to do this, and already pops up on a new console with instructions on moving from another system...
Two Smart Moves (Score:3)
Two smart moves:
1. Make it easy for your customers to upgrade.
2. Don't bog down your gaming network as 20M users all try to re-download 5TB worth of games for their new system.
I own every system since the Atari 2600, but I have been primarily using my PS4 this generation, while I used my 360 primarily last generation. Microsoft made some huge miscalculations with the Xbone and I held off buying it for several years, and since it doesn't have many exclusives, it is mainly a pass through and 360 game player. Hopefully this is more indication of putting the customer first and giving gamers what gamers want first and foremost.
Sony could learn a thing or two in this regard, as well as backwards comparability so that the customer doesn't feel ripped off buying the same game twice...