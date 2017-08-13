Microsoft Blamed Intel For Its Own Bad Surface Drivers (thurrott.com) 20
Paul Thurrott reveals a new internal Microsoft memo from corporate vice president Panos Panay which acknowledges "some quality issues" with their launch of Surface Book and Surface Pro 4. But an anonymous reader quotes a darker story from Thurrott.com: Multiple senior Microsoft officials told me at the time that the issues were all Intel's fault, and that the microprocessor giant had delivered its buggiest-ever product in the "Skylake" generation chipsets. Microsoft, first out of the gate with Skylake chips, thus got caught up by this unreliability, leading to a falling out with Intel... Since then, however, another trusted source at Microsoft has provided me with a different take on this story. Microsoft, I'm told, fabricated the story about Intel being at fault.
The real problem was Surface-specific custom drivers and settings that the Microsoft hardware team cooked up. The Skylake fiasco came to a head internally when Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella met with Lenovo last year and asked the firm, then the world's biggest maker of PCs, how it was dealing with the Skylake reliability issues. Lenovo was confused. No one was having any issues, he was told. I assume this led to some interesting conversations between the members of the Microsoft senior leadership team. But the net result was that Microsoft had to push out some existing designs quickly to get ahead of the reliability issues.
The Surface Book ultimately had a 17% return rate after its late-2015 launch, while the Surface Pro 4's return rate was 16%. So though Microsoft later pushed to improve subsequent releases, Panay's memo claims that "These improvements were unfortunately not reflected in the results of this [Consumer Reports] survey." The memo also reiterates high customer-satisfaction metrics, which Thurrott says "supports the contention that I made two days ago... Customers who spend more on premium products tend to be more satisfied even when they are unreliable because they need to justify their own decision-making process."
"He also suggests that what Consumer Reports calls a 'failure' is perhaps overly-broad and that some incidents -- like a frozen screen or unresponsive touch -- are not 'failures' but are rather just minor incidents that are easily rectified by the user."
>like a frozen screen or unresponsive touch
Had I just bought a device worth a few grand, and the primary interaction interface spontaneously stopped working, I'd bloody well call that a failure.
Interesting insight into corp culture at microsoft, no surprises really though.
I have two surfaces, one lost touch ability completely at a hardware level, the other will not hold calibration. I had not heard of it being such a common problem until now though.
Pity, Microsoft used to make good hardware. Looks like they've already given up with the Surface 5 and based on how expensive that model is, they must be expecting a high return rate once again. Also, when you are on your fifth iteration of a system where each release has had angry mobs a
Yeah, 17% return rate is "high customer-satisfaction metrics" in MS language.
I would be fired for releasing a product with one tenth of that.
I wonder what this "customer-satisfaction metric" is onWin10...
Absolutely!!! These technocrats need to at least start acknowledging screw ups instead of trying to use ridiculous logic to cover their asses. Listen, if I buy a computer, don't fuck with it or do anything bizarre, etc.; then when it fails, whether it's a frozen screen or the damned thing catches fire, IT'S A FAILURE and shouldn't have happened. Are some failures less intrusive or serious than others? Yes. Does than mean we should live with them and 'not count' them? HELL NO!
Not sure how true that is - my linux laptop is having all sorts of issues with skylake especially in the power department
My Intel Core i7 Skylake Desktop has never had a problem with Fedora and I built it in December 2015. Now running Fedora 26 KDE spin without any problems and the machine is up 24/7 except when I get a new kernel then a reboot takes about a minute (SSD's are great).
It is important selecting "Other OS" in the BIOS and Fedora works perfectly with UEFI [wikipedia.org] although you can turn it off if your OS does not support it.
BTW. I have a base Skylake Core i7 6700 since I didn't want the "k" (overclock) version and at
Hello Apple? (Score:4, Insightful)
"Customers who spend more on premium products tend to be more satisfied even when they are unreliable because they need to justify their own decision-making process."
Apple's business plan summed up in one line
This explains a lot of things (Score:2)
Customers who spend more on premium products tend to be more satisfied even when they are unreliable because they need to justify their own decision-making process.
Yep, this is a very well-known effect. I remember discussing this in a marketing class, and it's why you can find a lot of high-status consumer goods that are not very, umm, good.
Our instructor even quipped: if you that know your product is likely to have a high return rate, you're better off seriously overpricing it and spending extra attention on styling and marketing. People generally hate to admit to being taken and will keep it to themselves. They're more likely to act like the product is everything th
Good and poseur status are two entirely different thing. Poseur status is achieved by carefully created marketing memes to convince the public of the exclusivity and not the worth of a product, only the best most exclusive people can have it and nothing to do with the qualities of the product. This is exactly how you get the rich to piss thousands of dollar bottles of wine against the wall, or stupidly coating smart phones in diamonds or what ever else the shallow dick heads are pathetically convinced they
You're having problems with your Surface Pro because you're holding it wrong.
you can find a lot of high-status consumer goods that are not very, umm, good.
Ya don't [youtube.com] say [youtube.com]?