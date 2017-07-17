Man Blames Tesla Autopilot System For Rollover Crash, Then Recants (autoguide.com) 34
According to AutoGuide, the driver of a Tesla is blaming the Autopilot system for a recent crash in Minnesota. "58-year old David Clark was approaching an intersection when he turned the Autopilot system on, causing the car to accelerate suddenly and veer off the road," reports AutoGuide. "The vehicle ended up on its roof in a marsh with all five occupants sustaining minor injuries." From the report: Tesla's Autopilot function is considered an SAE Level 2 autonomous system, meaning the car will accelerate and steer on its own, but the driver is expected to remain alert and intervene if necessary. In an emailed statement to Electrek, Tesla said it has yet to establish whether or not the Autopilot function was actually turned on at the time of the accident. The company also noted it is still the driver's responsibility to ensure the safe operation of the vehicle when Autopilot is engaged. AutoGuide's report was based off the information Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office received and reported. Now, it appears the Tesla driver is claiming the self-driving Autopilot system wasn't responsible for the crash, despite what he initially told investigators. According to ABC News, Clark said he was confused in the moments after the crash. After discussing the crash with his fellow passengers, he now believes that he disengaged Autopilot by stepping on the accelerator before the crash. "I then remember looking up and seeing the sharp left turn which I was accelerating into. I believe we started to make the turn but then felt the car give way and lose its footing like we hit loose gravel," Clark wrote in the email.
I would think their lawyers (and hopefully marketers) cringe every time they see a story like this. The name "Autopilot" (while great) implies that nothing needs to be done by the driver so any accidents will be the car's fault, basically by definition.
Keep the "Autopilot" registered mark when they have something that works at Level 4 or 5 but for now, call it something like "Lane Keeping Assist" and eliminate the headlines "Driver killed while Tesla Autopilot Active".
People using this feature freak me out when I'm riding my motorcycle into San Francisco. The normal behavior of phone-users is to brake, speed up, slow down, bounce off of the lane markers (Driving by Braille) and generally endanger those of us on two wheels.
Tesla drivers? There they are, tapping away on the fucking phone with their eyes down and the car is gliding along, centered in the lane and steady, station-keeping a safe distance form the car in front of it.
Please, more like this.
As far as people blaming cars for their own stupidity, I'll trust the engineers at Tesla, thanks. Our Audi 5000 didn't take off by itself and neither do Teslas.
I have driven level 2 cars before, they are great.. but I never let it drive me. In my opinion, they greatly reduce driving fatigue. However until every car on the road is at least level 3 or above, I will keep my hands on the wheel and my eyes on the road... just hope others do the same.
Autopilot's other closely linked connotation is what we've seen in many movies/tv/novels, "who's flying, don't worry I've got the autopilot on". People know that autopilot doesn't fly a plane from take-off to landing all by itself, the pilot is needed.
How about fully autonomous, autonomous, driver-less, self-driving. New terms will be better and more accurate I believe than trying to keep Autopilot away from autos just because they're not fully self driving even when they pretty much act just like Autopilot
The name "Autopilot" (while great) implies that nothing needs to be done by the driver
I have heard this said many many times by people that all have one thing in common: They don't own a Tesla, and have never driven one. So it doesn't matter if it is misleading to them, since they aren't actually using it. Likewise, it doesn't really matter if you misunderstand what a aircraft autopilot does if you aren't a pilot.
Meanwhile, for those of us that actually drive Teslas, there is no way that we are stupid enough to believe that it is "hands-off" just because of the name.
As one who does drive a Tesla, I find it quite infuriating to constantly have to explain (and re-explain) to people what the autopilot system actually is. They all just casually peruse headlines and assume it must be fully autonomous driving, usable from parking lot to parking lot, able to drive the car with me being asleep.
Now I do absolutely love having the system, especially on long drives. And yes, I'm also quite aware of its limitations and am not stupid enough to assume Elon will take responsibility
Autopilot Regret (Score:2)
"The car will tattle on the driver." (Score:4, Interesting)
I said it before here https://slashdot.org/comments.pl?sid=10765687&cid=54657685 and I'll say it again.
There is no more "he said/she said" with a Tesla. That car will tell investigators everything.
If you get into an accident driving one, everything you did is logged and will be submitted into court if it goes that far.
Re:"The car will tattle on the driver." (Score:5, Insightful)
Which, IMHO, is a good thing.
If I did nothing wrong, I want my car to exonerate me.
If it was my fault, then I deserve what I have coming.
He said / she said is a terrible system.
I agree. A lot of anti-surveillance and anti-logging arguments are basically "I want to do the wrong thing and get away with it".
The actual argument we should be having is about what is right or wrong, not whether you should be caught if you do the wrong thing.
Re:"The car will tattle on the driver." (Score:4, Insightful)
Obviously you are not a lawyer, because "he said / she said" is numerous billing hours and courts and works out great for them and the justice system.
Well, yes and no.
If a driver has done "nothing wrong" then the driver has nothing to worry about, right? But what does "nothing wrong" mean?
Let's say you were driving your car into an intersection, have a green arrow, and saw the light turn yellow. You've been driving this road for decades, so you know it's a long yellow light. You don't brake because you had the arrow and you hit the front corner of a car on the other side of the intersection turning right.
Now, the physical evidence points 100% to the o
Re:"The car will tattle on the driver." (Score:4, Insightful)
You've been driving this road for decades, so you know it's a long yellow light.
So you're saying, "I could have safely stopped for the yellow light, but since I know it's a long yellow I decided I could beat it." Along with all of the other "bad stuff" you mention, not driving defensively, poor hand placement, loud music, distracted driving, are all choices you make.
You may have done nothing wrong and couldn't have prevented the accident
Not doing any one of the 5 things you mentioned in your comment may or may not prevent the accident, but which one is going to look better on paper in front of a judge? Your argument is basically, if I get in an accident I don't want my car to tell the judge if I fucked up.
Sounds like you weren't taking due care when crossing an intersection, especially so if you chose to negotiate the crossing on a non-green light. The timing will show both of you failed to correctly heed the signal & sufficiently observe your surroundings.
Re: "The car will tattle on the driver." (Score:2)
Umm... You did all sorts of things wrong, in your example.
If you get into an accident driving one, everything you did is logged and will be submitted into court if it goes that far.
The helpful engineers at VW have logged all the emissions data from my car, and the data proves that my Triple-Diesel-Turbo-Afterburner-Stinker is actually Carbon Negative! This means that the more I drive and the more diesel I burn is actually better for the environment!
I have this faint, fleeting notion that Tesla software is never going to log a problem that implicates itself.
"Well, I don't think there is any question about it. It can only be attributable to human error. This sort of thing has croppe
I've said it before, and I'll say it again: (Score:2)
Autopilot is the best excuse for a driver getting into an accident that ever was invented. "No officer, it wasn't me! My car did it on its own!"
Thankfully, it's easy for Tesla to avoid legal liability for things like this because the car logs when autopilot is actually in use and what it's doing. Unfortunately, it doesn't help with the PR aspect, as the media just blindly reports that it was Autopilot before taking the time to find out if it actually was.
, it doesn't help with the PR aspect, as the media just blindly reports that it was Autopilot before taking the time to find out if it actually was.
You could not have put it better. It reminds me of what our president has often referred to as fake news.
The media running with what appears to be the truth; often sensationalizing or distorting what actually happened in the process.
Some have called one such news outlet as the Counterfeit News Network; others have more colorful names. But I will not go there.
Memory altering medication (Score:1)
It'a amazing the changes your memory undergoes when a person with suitcase full of money and an NDA shows up on your doorstep.
Win-Win, both he and Musk are now happy, and we're all safer in our minds knowing it was driver error, right?
Why did he have to "look up"? (Score:2)
Look up from where?
At his foot to reassure himself that he was pressing the accelerator, or at at text on his phone?
Cruise Control (Score:1)
we give you a free car if you shut up ok? (Score:2)
we give you a free car if you shut up ok?
This shouldn't be news (Score:2)
I once was t-boned in an intersection, during a snowstorm, while the other driver of that white car had shut off his lights to better see through the snow. He never saw the stop sign since his lights were off, and I had no way to see that someone was incoming. My car was totalled and thrown off the road.
I hit my head pretty hard on the window. Allegedly, I kind of removed the door to get out after the accident. While I do remember some things, not much, it appear that the cop asked me what I would do once h
Autopilot might still be to blame (Score:2)
Now the guy might be lying and the autopilot was never engage, but, if we're to assume he's being honest the autopilot might still be at fault.
But in an email sent Monday afternoon to the sheriff's office, Clark said he was confused in the moments after the crash. After discussing the crash with his fellow passengers, he now believes that he disengaged Autopilot by stepping on the accelerator before the crash.
"I then remember looking up and seeing the sharp left turn which I was accelerating into. I believe we started to make the turn but then felt the car give way and lose its footing like we hit loose gravel," Clark wrote in the email.
The biggest problem with Tesla's partial autopilot is that there's a lot of situations where it's extremely difficult to switch back and forth safely. Assuming he's being truthful it sounds like this is exactly what happened, that he accidentally disengaged the autopilot at the wrong time and didn't realize he was in control of the vehicle.
Tesla's AI responds... (Score:2)
