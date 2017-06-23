Tesla Is 'In Talks' To Build a Factory In China (qz.com) 19
Tesla confirmed yesterday that it is "in talks" with the municipal government of Shanghai to manufacture its vehicles in the country. Tesla said in a statement: "Tesla is working with the Shanghai Municipal Government to explore the possibility of establishing a manufacturing facility in the region to serve the Chinese market. As we've said before, we expect to more clearly define our plans for production in China by the end of the year. Tesla is deeply committed to the Chinese market, and we continue to evaluate potential manufacturing sites around the globe to serve the local markets. While we expect most of our production to remain in the U.S., we do need to establish local factories to ensure affordability for the markets they serve." Quartz reports: The announcement follows more than a year of speculation that the electric-vehicle maker would set up shop in China, and confirms that Tesla is altering its China strategy away from merely exporting vehicles in order to reach more Chinese consumers. Earlier this year, Musk made a stealth visit to China to visit Wang Yang, one of the nation's highest-ranking officials, to discuss Tesla's plans. Tesla has been selling vehicles in China since 2014, but to date, its share of the electric vehicle market remains marginal, at just 2% as of June 2016, according to trade blog CleanTechnica. There are several reasons for this, one of which is price. Tesla currently exports its vehicles to China, and the government places an import tax of 50% on Tesla cars. The sticker price for the most simple Model S in China is $104,972, compared to $69,500 in the US.
Honestly, after the last 20 years how can anyone think China won't steal your secrets and sell them on the cheap?
Elon would post under his name, hence you must be Chinese.
All Tessa's auto patents are free for anyone to use, have been for years.
Bad Idea. They will build a factory, steal your secrets
What secrets? Tesla has already opened all their patents [tesla.com] for anyone to use.
Elon already has his billions. He is more interested in changing the world than in increasing his pile.
They will build a factory, steal your secrets, then build several more factories using your secrets.
Maybe that's the point. [quora.com]
Lots of Tesla's there (Score:2)
I was surprised by the number of Teslas I saw on the Shanghai highways the last time I was there!
50% import tax (Score:1)
Remember when the president said he was going to fix all our bad trade deals?
