You Can't Open the Microsoft Surface Laptop Without Literally Destroying It (vice.com) 61
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Motherboard: Microsoft's latest Surface Laptop may have earned glowing reviews from certain sections of the tech press, but don't tell that to iFixit. The company, which provides repair tools and manuals for popular gadgets like the iPhone and PlayStation, has handed the Surface Laptop a score of 0 out of 10 in terms of user repairability, stating definitively that the laptop "is not meant to be opened or repaired; you can't get inside without inflicting a lot of damage." iFixit's detailed teardown illustrates just how difficult it is to open the Surface. For starters, there are no screws, proprietary or otherwise, on the outside of the laptop. Instead, the laptop is literally welded together using a type of "plastic soldering" that is rare to see in consumer electronics. Anyone hoping to get inside the "beautifully designed and crafted" computer will have to pry it open with a knife or dedicated pick in order to defeat Microsoft's plastic welding. Whether or not it's actually worth going through the trouble of defeating said welding is another matter, given that the "glue-filled monstrosity," as iFixit dubs the laptop, has none of the user-upgradeable parts you'd want to see in a PC, like memory or storage.
"It literally can't be opened without destroying it," the repair company concludes. "If we could give it a -1 out of 10, we would," iFixit said in an emailed statement on Friday. "It's a Russian nesting doll from hell with everything hidden under adhesive and plastic spot welds. It is physically impossible to nondestructively open this device."
Well, assuming the evil maid doesn't know your login password, of course.
Physical security of the device may be a blessing - leaving it in a hotel room in a politically hostile place would not enable direct access to storage components as on a conventional portable system. Not to say that it is unhackable, but denying physical access is a good first step.
good first step.
Just like having a TPM and Intel's management engine, right?
If Apple did this, there would be nothing but screeching and moaning from the death of a thousand ACs, as they fell over themselves in a big internet pile, trying to one-up each other about how HORRIBLE it was, and "Typical Apple" and "See? No Third-Party Repairs NOW", blah, blah, blah.
Tell me you wouldn't.
I doubt that Microsoft has created something that's unhackable, and since once a vulnerability is discovered it can usually be exploited through some automated process, it won't take l33t h4xx0rs to make use of stolen devices once an automated tool is in the wild.
My complaint about any device whose storage is soldered on is that if there's a physical fault, it may not be possible to retrieve the contents. And while the goal is for a "cloud" system, where the contents are backed-up, I neither trust the reli
Is there anyplace left that's not "politically hostile"?
I've worked in user support and I'd say no. Most of them have defective firmware that prevents any form of updating, even with a very large stick. Better to chuck them away and get new ones.
Even if it's not user-repairability, IT shops for sufficiently large organizations like being able to fix devices when they're damaged, or at least being able to retrieve user data.
We've basically migrated away from one vendor because they promised us portable computers that were serviceable and that there'd be parts availability. Instead we got portables that used a lot of adhesives, had a lot of integration where ports were on mainboards such that damage to ports would destroy the mainboard, and where pa
We ended up with machines with connectors on inexpensive and easily-replaced daughterboards, with modular storage, and with inexpensive replacement plastic housings. I
And the best thing is, it's only 4 inches thick, and 16 inches wide for a 13 inch version!
Surprised you could find any laptop with such antediluvian packaging. Do you realize just how much extra labor those are to build, and how much less of a computer you get, because it still have to be reasonably-priced with an assembly cost of $20 per unit?
Does it have a 486 in it, too?
Only to two people - hobbyists (where time is no issue) and iFixit's CEO.
And really, iFixit's CEO is in it for the money to sell parts and tools than any repairs. You can tell because they won't warranty their stuff. It is a big deal because if they want Joe Schmoe to repair their stuff they need to contend with stuff like warranty fraud which is already huge today. If you ever wonder why Best Buy returns desk is always so annoying, well, try dealing with people who return "it wasn't drop
Welcome to the late-to-end-stage of the throwaway economy.
For me it's not so much the muslin, but the Linen suits he's been promoting....
Price -- copied
Look -- copied
Specs -- copied
Repair-ability -- 1 upped
Usability -- WIP
I suspect most people reading a headline stating "you can't open laptop X without destroying it" will not interpret that as meaning "open the case for repair or upgrade".
I open my laptop all the time... it's the only way to type on the keyboard and view the screen.
I tried that, but I am having trouble doing anything without my head.
vnc ftw!
Did you run out of carrots?
Okay Microsoft, we get the point. You really wanna be like Apple. You can stop copying Apple now, thx.
Having one major computer vendor with a user-hostile hardware division is more than enough. We should be DIScouraging this behaviour, not encouraging it!
Incidentally, has there been any progress on those 'right to repair' lawsuits I've read about?
Bestbuy offers the i7, 16g, 512GB SSD for $2199.
Assuming the battery will last 2 years, that's 91.62/mo. with no extras or failures.
That's 200 soft tacos, or 5 cases of cheap beer. Every month, for 2 years.
I've owned a few surfaces so far. Handy tablets for taking a shit, but the AC adapters are all so horribly designed that they fail within a month or 2. A few warranted replacements before that expired. I eventually went with the cheapo Chinese off brand and its solid and 10% the price.
Within 6 months the
M$ is not stupid. They read the apple playbook and took a page out of it. All surfaces are not repairable really. You have to send them to microsoft and pay $649. they have a really slick website set up to do this making it a painless process.
I still like my work provided surface because i dont have to pay when it breaks. We have about 10 of the devices and every 6 months or so someone cracks the screen on one costing $649.
Sucks, but they are super useful when you are out and about so its just a cost of doi
Irreparably damaged == destroyed
They are describing a situation where if you open this laptop it will never go back together as a laptop again.
That would, in fact, be "literally" destroyed for any reasonable interpretation of the word.
Every device in the Surface line has scored a 1 or below on iFixit.
Then there's the guy who upgraded the SSD in his Surface Pro 3 by cutting the side of the case out.
http://surfacepro3ssdupgrade.b... [blogspot.nl]
Consumers need to know this and punish device makers like this by not buying it and telling them WHY. If you use it a lot, the battery will be shot in just a few years, rendering a very expensive device to the landfill. It is one thing to not have a "user replaceable battery", and another thing to make it difficult, but quite another universe to make it impossible to replace the battery.
First manufacturers lock things down to prevent people from installing their own OS or trying to "unlock" it so that at