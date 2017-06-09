Japan To Launch Self-Navigating Cargo Ships 'By 2025' (bbc.com) 14
An anonymous reader quotes a report from BBC: Japanese shipping companies are working with shipbuilders to develop self-piloting cargo ships. The "smart ships" will use artificial intelligence to plot the safest, shortest, most fuel-efficient routes, and could be in service by 2025. The AI will also be used to predict malfunctions and other problems, which could help reduce the number of maritime incidents. The companies plan to build about 250 self-navigating ships. Shipping firms Mitsui OSK Lines and Nippon Yusen are working with shipbuilders including Japan Marine United to share both costs and expertise, according to the Nikkei Asian Review. The first ships will retain a small crew to oversee certain operations, but there are plans to develop completely autonomous vessels in the future.
poor Gilligan, no one to see his fire signal (Score:2)
Predict Malfunctions (Score:2, Funny)
The AI will also be used to predict malfunctions
"Just a moment... Just a moment... I've just picked up a fault in the AE-35 unit. It's going to go 100% failure within 72 hours."
Pirates (Score:2)
Re: Pirates (Score:2)
Less crew the worse it will be for pirates. Especially if the ship itself is armed with weapon systems that operate autonomously or semi autonomously with remote authorization. Pretty sure an armed cargo ship is no match for even a squadron of boats trying to take it over (a manned crew would perform even worse against that btw). Also, just because it is unmanned or lightly manned doesn't mean there can't be a team monitoring the ships remotely in case backup systems need to be activated.
Re: (Score:3)
I wonder how AI will handle pirates. Perhaps this is the "certain operations" why they retain a minimal crew?
Pirates usually target the crew, and hold the crew as hostage. If there is no crew, the bridge needs no windows or ventilation, so the pirates can't take over the ship unless they bring a welding torch to cut their way in. It is hard to buy acetylene in Somalia.
The real question (Score:2)
Things go wrong.. (Score:2)
Mother (Score:2)
Great, call the AI "Mother", give the ship a skeleton crew, and hope it doesn't invoke special order 937
http://alienanthology.wikia.co... [wikia.com]
Re: (Score:1)