Boeing Studies Planes Without Pilots, Plans Experiments Next Year (seattletimes.com) 33
"Boeing has begun researching the possibility of commercial-passenger jets that will fly without pilots, using artificial intelligence guiding automated controls to make decisions in flight," reports Seattle Times. The company is planning experimental flights, without passengers, for next year. From the report: "The basic building blocks of the technology are clearly available," said Mike Sinnett, former chief systems engineer on the 787 Dreamliner and now vice president at Boeing responsible for innovative future technologies, at a briefing before the Paris Air Show. "There's going to be a transition from the requirement to have a skilled aviator operate the airplane to having a system that operates the vehicle autonomously, if we can do that with the same level of safety," Sinnett said. Sinnett said Boeing's research is driven by the pilot shortage worldwide that is only going to become more acute. In the next two decades, Boeing forecasts a demand for about 40,000 new commercial jets, roughly doubling the world fleet.
maybe automated-trains should be a proven tech first.
Vancouver has been living in the future since 1986. The Skytrain system is the longest automated train system in the world. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Cargo (Score:3)
I would think this would be a near no-brainer for cargo flights. Probably less so for passenger flights.
I would consider flying a robo-flight if they installed an authentic HAL 9000 eye on the cockpit door, if for no other reason just to see it.
So they claim to have invented a secure wireless computer network system that could never ever be mass hacked, remember, greedy, cheap, lowest tender and hack one, hack them all. So automated planes the perfect false flag system for endless wars, they choose who they get to blame the attack on based on current corporate profit goals ie resources that need stealing, munitions that need expending and replacing, any hint of nationalising of essential services (the perfect corporate blackmail tool).
Computer checks pilot (Score:4, Informative)
If you have a pilot at all, they need to actually fly the plane, or they will deskill. No half-smart AutoThrotle that can cause crashes like the Air Asia one.
And then we need a smart AI system to monitor the pilot and warn them if they are doing something stupid. Like trying to land the plane miles short of the runway.
If the pilot does not respond the autopilot can disconnect the controls.
It used to be said that you need a pilot and a dog. The pilot to feed the dog, and the dog to bite the pilot if they touch the controls. But the Autopilot can the job of the dog as well. Maybe electric wires in the seat.
[AutoThrotle -- when flying a small plane, one constantly monitors air speed on descent. But large planes have autothrotles that are like cruise control and do this for the pilot. But if they autothrotle is set to the wrong mode, then nothing is monitoring the air speeed. which has led to several crashes.]
which has led to several crashes
citation needed
Now imagine there were no humans who could pilot the thing on board. When that eventually happens, and it will happen, people will become far too afraid to fly in AI only flights.
I can counter that with a suicidal pilot [wikipedia.org] - something that machines don't yet aspire to. I'm betting that if we sat here all night posting examples of human vs. machine errors in aviation, you'd run out of material first unless we go waaaay back.
When that eventually happens, and it will happen, people will become far too afraid to fly in AI only flights.
Pilot error [wikipedia.org] is one of the most common reasons for crashes. AI auto-pilots don't need to be perfect, they just need to be better than humans.
So start them out in cargo planes, continue to improve the tech, and once they pass humans in reliability, no more human pilots.
Hudson River (Score:3)
Let me know when these AIs can land a plane on the Hudson River after a massive bird strike.
The Hudson river crash was due to pilot error.
They hit the birds quite high, 2,000' by memory. They took a full 30 seconds to decide to turn the bird around, by which time it was too late. Fortunately, the river happened to be nearby. (Wikipedia is your friend.)
Any computer would have got that plane back to the airport. But then now news story.
As to an actual landing on a river, not that hard. You need some moderately clever vision software to identify rough vs smooth crash sites. Tricky but doable. Or
Also, the "smart" part about landing was to do it near where the ferries are stationed so you have a chance at rescue. There isn't really a lot of empirical data on forces as you land on water...
As graceful as the landing looks in the videos, I am sure a computer would have been able to manage air speed and angle of attack better, it is the unforeseen se
Let me know when these AIs can land a plane on the Hudson River after a massive bird strike.
Most human pilots couldn't have done it. An AI pilot, if it was trained with water landings as a criteria, could.
Whenever people try to point out the weakness of AI, they always pick weird corner cases. But the thing is, these are often where an AI excels. An AI can be trained on thousands, or even millions of simulated water landing scenarios, and replay them over and over until it handles them properly. A human pilot will likely have zero experience.
Once the AI pilot is trained, then the "water landin
Surely we don't need pilots.
And don't call me Shirley.
It's always easy to automate most of a problem, but edge cases tend to be really hard to solve. Yes, the autopilot can fly the plane 99.9% of the time, but the pilots are there for the 0.1% when it can't.
The pilot of an aircraft has many legal, emergency, and crew leadership duties which go beyond the actual piloting of the aircraft.
Being a pilot has been described as long periods of boredom punctuated by seconds of sheer terror.
The pilot shortage is a red herring, like any other occupation, if you pay people commensurate to their educational investment, skills, knowledge, experience, and continue their training. The airlines