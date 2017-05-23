Microsoft's New Surface Pro Features Faster Intel Kaby Lake Processor, 13.5 Hours of Battery Life (thurrott.com) 17
On the sidelines of Windows 10 China Government Edition release, Microsoft also announced a new Surface two-in-one laptop. The latest addition to company's hybrid computing line up, the "new Surface Pro" sports an improved design, and houses a newer processor from Intel. From an article: The new Surface Pro features the same 3:2 12.3-inch PixelSense display as its predecessor, providing a resolution of 2736 x 1824 (267 ppi) and 10 point multi-touch capabilities. Surface Pro is based on faster and more reliable Intel "Kaby Lake" chipsets in Core m3-7Y30 with HD Graphics 615, Core i5-7300U with HD Graphics 620, and Core i7-7660U with Iris Plus Graphics 640 variants, which should make for a better experience. As with the previous version, the Core m3 version of the new Surface Pro is fanless and thus silent. But this is new: The Core i5 versions of the new Surface Pro are also fanless and silent. And a new thermal design helps Microsoft claim that the i7 versions are quieter than ever, too. The new Surface Pro is rated at 13.5 hours of battery life (for video playback), compared to just 9 hours for Surface Pro 4. That's a 50 percent improvement. urface Pro can be had with 4, 8, or 16 GB of 1866Mhz LPDDR3 RAM. The new Surface Pro is built around the USB 3-based Surface Connect connector and features one full-sized USB 3 port and one miniDisplayPort port. Microsoft also announced a new Surface Pen (sold separately), and claims that the new pen is twice as accurate (compared to the previous version). No word on the pricing but it will be available in all major global markets in the "coming weeks." The new Surface ships with Windows 10 Pro. (Side note: Earlier Microsoft used to market the Surface Pro devices as tablets that could also serve as laptops. The company is now calling the Surface Pro laptops that are also tablets.)
There's a history of installing Linux on many Windows-based laptops only to receive better battery life.
My used (to me) Surface Pro 3 surpasses my expectations, and I'm used to Dell Latitude top of line laptops. Screen is lovely, touch works, i5/8GB/256GB model does all I want. KVM, Virtual PC, etc all work. Really. Battery life is fine, even for a used unit.3rd party chargers are weak, but heh.
If only I could justify the $.
The only complaints, big ones, they still don;t put a keyboard (Type Cover, $129+) in the box, purchased separately, and now no Surface Pen ($60). Cheap.
Too bad, was expecting some sort of overhaul (Score:2)
Well, like Windows Operating system, MS has accustomed us to overhaul every two version so I thought the Surface Pro (5?) would have move changes. Sadly, it's simply a Surface Pro 3 v3 (and the Surface Pro 4 was the v2). Talking about this, scapping the numbering is dumb and now I will have a lot of trouble to find support for my "old" Surface Pro (the first). Well, not as dumb that Surface Pro One at least.
Better battery and CPU/GPU are to be expected, nothing amazing there.
