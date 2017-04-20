Tesla Recalls 53,000 Model S, Model X Cars For Stuck Parking Brakes (cnet.com) 31
Tesla has issued a voluntary recall for approximately 53,000 Model S and Model X cars, which may be susceptible to having stuck parking brakes. The company hasn't received any reports of the parking brake system failing, but decided to issue a recall for precautionary reasons. According to CNET, the recall affects 31,000 Model S and Model X cars in the U.S., "and all affected vehicles carry build dates between February and October 2016." From the report: The problem lies with the electric parking brakes that help secure the vehicles when placed in Park. The parking brakes contain a small gear that might fracture, which would prevent the parking brake from releasing. Thus, a car that enters Park may not be able to move again. This has no bearing on the vehicles' regular brakes, and Tesla has received no reports of the parking brake system failing to hold a car in place. Tesla estimates that about 2 percent of the vehicles recalled contain the improperly manufactured gear. It should be noted that the parking brake assembly is from a third-party supplier, as well.
You're serious? They only built 50,000 cars in 2015. Tesla lacks the traditional service structure as well.
This will be an interesting year for Tesla.
Well there's your problem (Score:4, Insightful)
The problem lies with the electric parking brakes. .
.
Funny, in all the decades I've driven, I've never had a single incident with a mechanical parking brake. Neither the one in the middle between the seats, or the one on the floor.
Considering his smarts, it sure seems dumb for Musk to reinvent the wheel, especially for something the end user has no control over whether it works or not. As I have said many times before, there's a reason mechanical light switches are still around. They work every time.
Rust is also a common problem with traditional cable-based parking brakes. Get a little water in the cable, and over time, it rusts and freezes up.
Have you ever had an issue with electric parking breaks in all your decades of driving?
gods yes. They stick and freeze all the time. broken cables are not uncommon either.
And by making it electric, the driver does not have to worry about it. When the car is put in park, it engages.
There are two kinds of people...
Stick shift people. They use their parking/turning/emergency brakes. The mechanism does need occasional attention.
Automatic people. They never use their parking brakes. This means that in the old days of drum brakes their brake self adjuster never actuated (most brands and years, exceptions exist that self adjusted in reverse or needed manual adjustment). They ended up
My truck has an automatic transmission and yet I use the parking brake quite regularly. Do I still fit in your two "buckets" of people?
Someone might ask why I bother with the parking brake if I have an automatic transmission. Where I live there are quite a few hills and if I park on a hill and fail to engage the parking brake this puts pressure on the transmission such that it can take an "uncomfortable" amount of force to shift out of park. What do I mean by "uncomfortable"? I mean in that it's enough
One of the features is parking itself.
How do you do that with a traditional parking brake?
I've had problems with mechanical parking brakes. The cables stretch, so need readjusting. Drum brakes get sticky, so they don't come off smoothly.
The lever you have pulled, "Brakes," is no longer in service. Please make a note of it.