Tesla Recalls 53,000 Model S, Model X Cars For Stuck Parking Brakes

Tesla has issued a voluntary recall for approximately 53,000 Model S and Model X cars, which may be susceptible to having stuck parking brakes. The company hasn't received any reports of the parking brake system failing, but decided to issue a recall for precautionary reasons. According to CNET, the recall affects 31,000 Model S and Model X cars in the U.S., "and all affected vehicles carry build dates between February and October 2016." From the report: The problem lies with the electric parking brakes that help secure the vehicles when placed in Park. The parking brakes contain a small gear that might fracture, which would prevent the parking brake from releasing. Thus, a car that enters Park may not be able to move again. This has no bearing on the vehicles' regular brakes, and Tesla has received no reports of the parking brake system failing to hold a car in place. Tesla estimates that about 2 percent of the vehicles recalled contain the improperly manufactured gear. It should be noted that the parking brake assembly is from a third-party supplier, as well.

  • Recalls are just par for the course in the auto industry. This is a tiny one. But for a company that is racking up debt and burning capital, cash flow is vital and recalls are draining $$ that are needed for growth. A large safety recall, if it were to occur, is a bigger risk for them than the large auto makers..
  • or leave out the t

  • Well there's your problem (Score:4, Insightful)

    by quonset ( 4839537 ) on Thursday April 20, 2017 @08:12PM (#54273325)

    The problem lies with the electric parking brakes. . .

    Funny, in all the decades I've driven, I've never had a single incident with a mechanical parking brake. Neither the one in the middle between the seats, or the one on the floor.

    Considering his smarts, it sure seems dumb for Musk to reinvent the wheel, especially for something the end user has no control over whether it works or not. As I have said many times before, there's a reason mechanical light switches are still around. They work every time.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Lehk228 ( 705449 )
      I had to get mine tightened to pass inspection once, cost about 35 bucks.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Cyberax ( 705495 )
      I had. The cable leading to the brakes got pulled loose from the lever and brakes couldn't be released.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by dgatwood ( 11270 )

        Rust is also a common problem with traditional cable-based parking brakes. Get a little water in the cable, and over time, it rusts and freezes up.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by djbckr ( 673156 )
      My Subaru has an electric parking brake (my wife wanted it). I can't figure out what's wrong with a mechanical parking brake. Simple, and not reliant on other systems (electrical, and who knows what else) to work. If the battery discharges, you're stuck. I know, the risk is low, but still....

    • Have you ever had an issue with electric parking breaks in all your decades of driving?

    • I could be very wrong here, but there may be a reason for having an electric parking brake: a standard (manual) transmission is very effective at stopping your car when in 1st or R, and an automatic transmission is very good when in P. But their electric drivetrain might be very lousy at stopping the car from rolling when switched off, making the parking brake *absolutely essential* when the car is parked. Total speculation of course, but the characteristics of an ICE drivetrain and an electric drivetrain a

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by nobuddy ( 952985 )

        And by making it electric, the driver does not have to worry about it. When the car is put in park, it engages.

    • Funny, in all the decades I've driven, I've never had a single incident with a mechanical parking brake.

      There are two kinds of people...

      Stick shift people. They use their parking/turning/emergency brakes. The mechanism does need occasional attention.

      Automatic people. They never use their parking brakes. This means that in the old days of drum brakes their brake self adjuster never actuated (most brands and years, exceptions exist that self adjusted in reverse or needed manual adjustment). They ended up

      • My truck has an automatic transmission and yet I use the parking brake quite regularly. Do I still fit in your two "buckets" of people?

        Someone might ask why I bother with the parking brake if I have an automatic transmission. Where I live there are quite a few hills and if I park on a hill and fail to engage the parking brake this puts pressure on the transmission such that it can take an "uncomfortable" amount of force to shift out of park. What do I mean by "uncomfortable"? I mean in that it's enough

    • One of the features is parking itself.
      How do you do that with a traditional parking brake?

      I've had problems with mechanical parking brakes. The cables stretch, so need readjusting. Drum brakes get sticky, so they don't come off smoothly.

