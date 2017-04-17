Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! ×
Cloud Microsoft Windows Hardware

Microsoft's Rumored CloudBook Could Be Your Next Cheap Computer (venturebeat.com) 23

Posted by msmash from the shape-of-things-to-come dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: In a few weeks, at its education-oriented software and hardware event in New York, Microsoft could unveil a sub-premium laptop -- something more robust than a Surface but not as fancy as a Surface Book. And rather than run good old Windows 10, the new product could run something called Windows 10 Cloud, which reportedly will only be able to run apps that you can find in the Windows Store, unless you change a certain preference in Settings. The idea is that this will keep your device more secure. However, that does mean you won't be able to use certain apps that aren't in the Store -- like Steam -- on a Windows 10 Cloud device, such as the rumored CloudBook. Microsoft is going after Google's Chromebooks that are very popular in the education space -- so much so that they are playing an instrumental role in keeping the entire PC shipments up.

Microsoft's Rumored CloudBook Could Be Your Next Cheap Computer More | Reply

Microsoft's Rumored CloudBook Could Be Your Next Cheap Computer

Comments Filter:
  • You couldn't pay me to use a spybook like this or Chromebooks.

  • Brick by design (Score:4, Insightful)

    by xxxJonBoyxxx ( 565205 ) on Monday April 17, 2017 @10:05AM (#54248393)
    >> reportedly will only be able to run apps that you can find in the Windows Store

    So...a brick by design? The only reason to still run Windows is to run stuff that ISN'T in an app store.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Exactly. The only thing Windows is good for is running the three decades of old Windows applications that are still hanging around doing useful things. Without that you might as well use Linux. With Wine it can run more old Windows applications than Windows RT or this Cloudbook can.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Junta ( 36770 )

      Lot of uncertainty in reporting here. It would be a totally bizarre move to have an edition that by default locks to windows store but allows user to select otherwise unless it's a broad change across the board (since the editions would be equally capable, but different defaults).

      Of course it could be like 'Windows 8 with bing', where the edition was free just for having a different default browser setting guaranteed (and only through select re-sellers). Trying to lock out direct sales and third party sto

  • hope it's better than previous Cloudbook (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Bought an Acer Cloudbook (to be honest, to install Xubuntu)). It was a dog with Windows 10, not enough memory to update. Nice with Linux, $137 brand new. Unless MSoft gets W10 completely out of the way, Chromebooks are safe.

  • I'm sure all the Windows phone users will buy one.
    Both of them.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by creimer ( 824291 )
      There should be three. My friend works at Sprint Store. They have a Windows phone in the back room. No one ever asks for a Windows phone. It's not like my friend and his coworkers have financial incentives to push out Windows phone like they do for Samsung, HTC and LG.
  • I got an inexpensive Dell laptop for $250, upgraded the memory to 8GB and replaced the HDD with an SSD. Runs Windows 10 just fine. With a USB3 to Ethernet adapter, I have no problem accessing my data from my file server. No cloud required.

  • See how there are alot of education apps that will not work under the windows store rules I don't see it working to good. also what about the European Union rules about MS.

    MS trying to lock users to there IE edge and lock out steam will not fly very far there.

Slashdot Top Deals

I don't have any use for bodyguards, but I do have a specific use for two highly trained certified public accountants. -- Elvis Presley

Close