Microsoft's Rumored CloudBook Could Be Your Next Cheap Computer (venturebeat.com) 23
An anonymous reader shares a report: In a few weeks, at its education-oriented software and hardware event in New York, Microsoft could unveil a sub-premium laptop -- something more robust than a Surface but not as fancy as a Surface Book. And rather than run good old Windows 10, the new product could run something called Windows 10 Cloud, which reportedly will only be able to run apps that you can find in the Windows Store, unless you change a certain preference in Settings. The idea is that this will keep your device more secure. However, that does mean you won't be able to use certain apps that aren't in the Store -- like Steam -- on a Windows 10 Cloud device, such as the rumored CloudBook. Microsoft is going after Google's Chromebooks that are very popular in the education space -- so much so that they are playing an instrumental role in keeping the entire PC shipments up.
You couldn't pay me (Score:2, Redundant)
for me (Score:1)
it's singing in the rain
Brick by design (Score:4, Insightful)
So...a brick by design? The only reason to still run Windows is to run stuff that ISN'T in an app store.
Re: (Score:1)
Exactly. The only thing Windows is good for is running the three decades of old Windows applications that are still hanging around doing useful things. Without that you might as well use Linux. With Wine it can run more old Windows applications than Windows RT or this Cloudbook can.
Re: (Score:2)
Lot of uncertainty in reporting here. It would be a totally bizarre move to have an edition that by default locks to windows store but allows user to select otherwise unless it's a broad change across the board (since the editions would be equally capable, but different defaults).
Of course it could be like 'Windows 8 with bing', where the edition was free just for having a different default browser setting guaranteed (and only through select re-sellers). Trying to lock out direct sales and third party sto
hope it's better than previous Cloudbook (Score:1)
Bought an Acer Cloudbook (to be honest, to install Xubuntu)). It was a dog with Windows 10, not enough memory to update. Nice with Linux, $137 brand new. Unless MSoft gets W10 completely out of the way, Chromebooks are safe.
Sure (Score:2)
I'm sure all the Windows phone users will buy one.
Both of them.
Re: (Score:2)
FUDget about it... (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
education space and windows store? (Score:2)
See how there are alot of education apps that will not work under the windows store rules I don't see it working to good. also what about the European Union rules about MS.
MS trying to lock users to there IE edge and lock out steam will not fly very far there.
Re: (Score:2)