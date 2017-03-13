Microsoft's Project Scorpio Will Pack Internal PSU, 4K Game DVR Capture (windowscentral.com) 21
According to an exclusive report from Windows Central, Microsoft's upcoming "Project Scorpio" gaming console will feature an internal power supply unit (PSU), similar to the Xbox One S, and 4K game DVR and streaming at 60 frames-per-second (FPS). From the report: In Microsoft's efforts to make Project Scorpio a true 4K system, it will also feature HEVC and VP9 codecs for decoding 4K streams for things such Netflix, just like the Xbox One S. It will also leverage HEVC for encoding 2160p, 60 frame-per-second (FPS) video for Game DVR and streaming. Microsoft's Beam streaming service has been running public 4K stream tests for some time, and it's now fair to assume it will not only be PC streamers who will benefit. Project Scorpio's Game DVR will allow you to stream and record clips in 4K resolution with 60FPS, according to our sources, which is a massive, massive step up from the 720p, 30FPS you get on the current Xbox One. With every bit of information we receive about Project Scorpio, the theme of native 4K keeps appearing -- not only for games, but also console features. We now believe Scorpio will sport 4K Game DVR, 4K Blu-ray playback, and 4K streaming apps, but the real showstopper will be the 4K games Microsoft will likely flaunt at E3 2017.
"...according to our sources..." (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
details or it didn't happen.
This is Microsoft's time-honored SOP - vaporware announcements. Only that, these days, they do not have the deterrent effect that they used to - although it remains a despicable organization, it does not have the same muscle as twenty years ago. As usual, Microsoft, consider yourself middle-fingered.
Internal PSU, talk about innovation.... (Score:1)
Yay.. not (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Having said that, I have no idea why anyone would ever want a Microsoft console.
Re: (Score:1)
Having said that, I have no idea why anyone would ever want a Microsoft console.
Or a Sony console for that matter.
Re: (Score:2)
Why, ten years ago they bought a company that put rootkits on its CDs! Theoretically that could have allowed computers to get hacked, although it seems that never actually happened, and anyway nobody played CDs on their computer anyway, and also nobody in Sony was involved in BMG putting rootkits on their CDs, and also isn't this getting a little old when nobody buys CDs anymore? It's like complaining that Sony released an 8-Track with gain levels set WAY too high.
Re: (Score:2)
Currently even Nvidia's GTX1080Ti can barely run current games at 4k with high settings.
PCs have a huge amount of overhead and a myriad of potential system bottlenecks that developers cannot know of in advance and even more important than a high fps is a consistent fps and it is much easier to achieve that when you know precisely the system you are targeting. Then there is the fact that the vast majority of the target audience does not have a GTX1080Ti so the game is not optimized for that GPU, it is optimized for a generic set of functionality (an OpenGL or DirectX version) that is most broad