Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. ×
XBox (Games) Microsoft Power Software Games Hardware Technology

Microsoft's Project Scorpio Will Pack Internal PSU, 4K Game DVR Capture (windowscentral.com) 9

Posted by BeauHD from the what-to-expect dept.
According to an exclusive report from Windows Central, Microsoft's upcoming "Project Scorpio" gaming console will feature an internal power supply unit (PSU), similar to the Xbox One S, and 4K game DVR and streaming at 60 frames-per-second (FPS). From the report: In Microsoft's efforts to make Project Scorpio a true 4K system, it will also feature HEVC and VP9 codecs for decoding 4K streams for things such Netflix, just like the Xbox One S. It will also leverage HEVC for encoding 2160p, 60 frame-per-second (FPS) video for Game DVR and streaming. Microsoft's Beam streaming service has been running public 4K stream tests for some time, and it's now fair to assume it will not only be PC streamers who will benefit. Project Scorpio's Game DVR will allow you to stream and record clips in 4K resolution with 60FPS, according to our sources, which is a massive, massive step up from the 720p, 30FPS you get on the current Xbox One. With every bit of information we receive about Project Scorpio, the theme of native 4K keeps appearing -- not only for games, but also console features. We now believe Scorpio will sport 4K Game DVR, 4K Blu-ray playback, and 4K streaming apps, but the real showstopper will be the 4K games Microsoft will likely flaunt at E3 2017.

Microsoft's Project Scorpio Will Pack Internal PSU, 4K Game DVR Capture More | Reply

Microsoft's Project Scorpio Will Pack Internal PSU, 4K Game DVR Capture

Comments Filter:
  • details or it didn't happen.
  • I'm perplexed as to why this is even a feature on the Scorpio.
  • I have 4k gaming now. And 4k streaming. I can play just about any game known to man on it, I can upgrade any time, and it serves many other services, In house data center, media server, game servers that I host, etc. Other than a few exclusive titles, why would I buy a console ever again?
    • Generally, because a console is a self-contained, purpose-built, standard-specced, and usually more affordable option for people who may not know how to build a computer, or be able to afford a high-end computer but still want to play high-end games. Frankly, consoles are an ideal setup for VR as the software, specs and peripherals are all standardized.

      Having said that, I have no idea why anyone would ever want a Microsoft console.

Slashdot Top Deals

Before Xerox, five carbons were the maximum extension of anybody's ego.

Close