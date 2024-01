Rust-GPU Project Now Supports SPIR-V Ray-tracing

For three years Stockholm-based games studio Embark has been working on the Rust-gpu project to make Rust "a first class language and ecosystem for GPU programming ." The project's latest announcement? rust-gpu now supports ray-tracing Their original announcement explained the rationale for this years-long dvelopment effort:Along with ray-tracing, this week they announced plans to keep rust-gpu on the same schedule as the stable Rust release, "so you can use your favorite new language features as new stable versions of Rust are being released, by just updating your rust-gpu version."Thanks to Slashdot reader guest reader for sharing the news!