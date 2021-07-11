Ukraine Police Bust Massive Crypto Mining Operation Stealing Electricity (yahoo.com) 18
Business Insider reports: A huge underground cryptocurrency mining operation has been busted by Ukraine police for allegedly stealing electricity from the grid. Police said they'd seized 5,000 computers and 3,800 games consoles that were being used in the illegal mine, the largest discovered in the country.
The mine, in the city of Vinnytsia, near Kyiv, stole as much as $259,300 in electricity each month, the Security Service of Ukraine said. To conceal the theft, the operators of the mine used electricity meters that did not reflect their actual energy consumption, officials said.
"Such illegal activity could lead to power surges and left people without electricity," the security service said.
The theft is really quite amusing, when you stop to really think about it's nature. They were converting energy directly into a criminal currency, which enabled the theft of that energy. Only capitalism as a religion could deliver such an absurdity. The ability to steal that energy was created by the availability of a criminal currency to achieve that conversions, wasted energy turned into criminal worth, so delightful, capitalism as a religion, delivering one of it core values, the illusion of worth. They
So the way the mania can end is thru' self implosion; like how the 2k tech bubble or dutch tulip leaf (stock market bubble) imploded. Suddenly mania should set in that drive crypto currency to rock bottom to near zero. So what govt can do is aid in
I am not sure it is easy for govt to ban. Govt may be slow due to things like lobbying (surely the criminal biz nicely lines their[politicians] pockets). Also you can't ban a legal activity -- paying for electricity and doing math computation using a computer.
Computers and game consoles + paying for electricity leaves no profit. And no money for bribing anyone. Banning crypto-mining is very easy for a government. Just add one paragraph to criminal law, giving you 10 years in jail for each bitcoin minded. To enforce it, whoever turns them in gets to keep the bitcoin
The folks who want the game to go on, will surely stop any new law and it is hard to prove that xyz is causing societal harm more than good.
Seems like another lack of governmental force problem in crypto... these guys thought they could have profit with small expensive. Power is never free.
The other ones will now pay on time.
Welcome to the realities of post-USSR.