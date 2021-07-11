Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
×
Power The Almighty Buck

Ukraine Police Bust Massive Crypto Mining Operation Stealing Electricity (yahoo.com) 18

Posted by EditorDavid from the yours-and-mines dept.
Business Insider reports: A huge underground cryptocurrency mining operation has been busted by Ukraine police for allegedly stealing electricity from the grid. Police said they'd seized 5,000 computers and 3,800 games consoles that were being used in the illegal mine, the largest discovered in the country.

The mine, in the city of Vinnytsia, near Kyiv, stole as much as $259,300 in electricity each month, the Security Service of Ukraine said. To conceal the theft, the operators of the mine used electricity meters that did not reflect their actual energy consumption, officials said.

"Such illegal activity could lead to power surges and left people without electricity," the security service said.

Ukraine Police Bust Massive Crypto Mining Operation Stealing Electricity More | Reply

Ukraine Police Bust Massive Crypto Mining Operation Stealing Electricity

Comments Filter:

  • Seems like another lack of governmental force problem in crypto... these guys thought they could have profit with small expensive. Power is never free.

  • This is okay, because geekmux claims this is better than some imagined future where we judge each other's electricity use.
  • The criminals forgot to pay off someone in the electricity supplier. As a result their farm was miraculously found and busted.

    The other ones will now pay on time.

    Welcome to the realities of post-USSR.

Slashdot Top Deals

Things equal to nothing else are equal to each other.

Close