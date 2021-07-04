Will a Pandemic Wave of Automation Be Bad News for Workers?

The New York Times reports:"We'll look back and say why didn't we do this sooner," fast-food franchisee Shana Gonzales told the Times after implementing an automated voice-recognition system that takes customers' orders. Gonzales added that she'd gladly hire human workers instead, but she just can't find them, and says she's even tried raising their starting pay rate — from $9 an hour to $10."Ms. Gonzales acknowledged she could fully staff her restaurants if she offered $14 to $15 an hour to attract workers. But doing so, she said, would force her to raise prices so much that she would lose sales — and automation allows her to take another course."