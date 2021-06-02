Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Bill Gates' Next Generation Nuclear Reactor To Be Built In Wyoming (reuters.com) 273

Posted by BeauHD from the path-toward-becoming-carbon-negative dept.
Billionaire Bill Gates' advanced nuclear reactor company TerraPower LLC and PacifiCorp have selected Wyoming to launch the first Natrium reactor project on the site of a retiring coal plant, the state's governor said on Wednesday. Reuters reports: TerraPower, founded by Gates about 15 years ago, and power company PacifiCorp, owned by Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway, said the exact site of the Natrium reactor demonstration plant is expected to be announced by the end of the year. Small advanced reactors, which run on different fuels than traditional reactors, are regarded by some as a critical carbon-free technology than can supplement intermittent power sources like wind and solar as states strive to cut emissions that cause climate change.

The project features a 345 megawatt sodium-cooled fast reactor with molten salt-based energy storage that could boost the system's power output to 500 MW during peak power demand. TerraPower said last year that the plants would cost about $1 billion. Late last year the U.S. Department of Energy awarded TerraPower $80 million in initial funding to demonstrate Natrium technology, and the department has committed additional funding in coming years subject to congressional appropriations.

  • Lingo change (Score:4, Informative)

    by flatulus ( 260854 ) on Wednesday June 02, 2021 @09:42PM (#61449018)
    So - if we call it Natrium, it sounds all new and cool. So does anyone think this reactor will be fueled by sodium? Looks like it's only cooled with sodium, which I do not believe is all that new of a concept. Also looks like maybe there is some ability to store peak energy in liquid sodium? Good idea I suppose. But this still looks like "good old" uranium based nuclear power to me. What's the big deal?

    To be blindingly obvious, in case my point isn't clear, sodium's chemical symbol is Na (which is short for Natrium - the old name for sodium).
    • Oh! I went to Terrapower's website and find that they have trademarked Natrium. I guess I should stop using that word now.
      • Kind of hard to trademark an established Latin word for Sodium.

        • Re:Lingo change - Oh! (Score:5, Funny)

          by alzoron ( 210577 ) on Wednesday June 02, 2021 @10:42PM (#61449142) Journal

          Yeah, what are they thinking. Might as well try to trademark the name of a common fruit.

        • Re:Lingo change - Oh! (Score:5, Informative)

          by ShanghaiBill ( 739463 ) on Wednesday June 02, 2021 @11:38PM (#61449258)

          Kind of hard to trademark an established Latin word for Sodium.

          A Trademark does not give them exclusive use of the word.

          It only grants them an exclusive right to the word for the claimed purpose, which I assume is for the name of a nuclear power company.

          So you can still make and sell "Natrium toilet bowl cleaner". You just can't sell your own "Natrium(TM) Nuclear Reactors."

          • I still don't get it. Natrium is a common world. So I could trademark Reliable (TM) Software and then anyone who mentions 'software' and 'reliable' in the same sentence when referring to their product would be in violation of my trademark?

            • So I could trademark Reliable (TM) Software

              No you can't, because there is already a company named Reliable Software [rsrit.com].

              mentions 'software' and 'reliable' in the same sentence

              No. The rule is not about "mentioning in the same sentence". It is about using it in a way that misrepresents the trademark.

            • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

              by MrKaos ( 858439 )

              I still don't get it. Natrium is a common world.

              Natrium is a way of *not* saying the reactor is cooled by sodium. Cooling a reactor with sodium is a bad idea because eventually air, and the water it carries, leaks into the reactor.

              Sodium explodes when it comes in contact with water, so keeping people from thinking about explosions with radioactive sodium is probably why they call it "Natrium".

              • Metallic sodium does not explode from water vapour in the air.

                You can put a lump on your desk and nothing much will happen.
                Cut off piece so you get a nice, clean, corrosion-free surface and still nothing happens.
                Put the piece into liquid water and things get interesting.
                There has to be enough water to react with enough sodium to release energy at an explosive rate.
                Otherwise all you get is corrosion.

                And just about anyone who knows about the dangers of metallic sodium will already know that it is the same as

          • So you can still make and sell "Natrium toilet bowl cleaner".

            Sounds fun. They could get Barry Scott [youtube.com] to do the advertising.

          • It only grants them an exclusive right to the word for the claimed purpose, which I assume is for the name of a nuclear power company.

            Except this isn't a non-related word like an Apple to a computer. This would be like Trademarking the term "keyboard" for a computer or the word "Uranium" for a nuclear power plant. Natrium is not only the latin name for sodium, it's the name actually used in most languages.

            I didn't put bicarb of soda in my cake this morning. I put Natriumwaterstofcarbonaat in. They shouldn't be allowed to trademark this, but it would seem that a sciency word was too much for the PTO in the USA to handle. I bet you a dollar

      • Well what am I supposed to do, it's not like I can use the word Sodium in my language. Heck only this morning I poured the last little bit of natriumwaterstofcarbonaat into my cake. Will I still be able to buy more at the supermarket on Saturday?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Amouth ( 879122 )

      i thought they where back on the Thorium wagon?

      • Re:Lingo change (Score:5, Interesting)

        by ShanghaiBill ( 739463 ) on Wednesday June 02, 2021 @11:52PM (#61449292)

        i thought they where back on the Thorium wagon?

        Nope. Bill's TWR uses depleted uranium, which is U-238.

        DU is plentiful and cheap. America has big stockpiles.

        A TWR can also burn spent fuel from LWRs.

        TWRs may be a big breakthrough ... if they work.

        But the only way to find out is to build one.

        TWR = Traveling Wave Reactor
        LWR = Light Water Reactor

        • Re:Lingo change (Score:5, Interesting)

          by WindBourne ( 631190 ) on Thursday June 03, 2021 @03:29AM (#61449730) Journal
          Keep in mind that this is not the TWR, though like the TWR, this IS a fast reactor.
          Fast reactors can be made to breed plutonium like China is doing now to build more nuclear bombs,
          or in this case, Gate's is taking the 'spent fuel' and completing the nuclear cycle. IOW, he is dealing with the nuclear waste that others have refused to do.

          I look forward to this reactor. It is exactly what we need.

          • Re: (Score:3)

            by ahodgson ( 74077 )

            Others didn't "refuse to do it". It was a cornerstone of America's nuclear power plan, until Jimmy Carter EO'd it and killed any future for nuclear power in the US.

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by MrKaos ( 858439 )

          i thought they where back on the Thorium wagon?

          Nope. Bill's TWR uses depleted uranium, which is U-238.

          DU is plentiful and cheap. America has big stockpiles.

          According to the natrium FAQ [natriumpower.com] it uses high-assay, low-enriched uranium (HALEU) metallic fuel. I wish you were right, this would be a big technological step for nuclear power and may have seen me supporting it however according to The DOE HALEU [energy.gov] uses hexaflouride or CFC114 in the production of the fuel and this is a potent greenhouse gas. Better than in-situ acid leech mining perhaps, but everyone is focused on greenhouse gasses and this is a really nasty one.

    • Re:Lingo change (Score:4, Informative)

      by mrclevesque ( 1413593 ) on Wednesday June 02, 2021 @10:56PM (#61449170)

      "What's the ... deal"

      "Inside the core (3) ... It's a slower and more controlled reaction than in a conventional nuclear power plant"

      https://www.intelligentliving.... [intelligentliving.co]

    • Well it's better than building the same nuclear reactor designed in the 1960's over and over and over with all the faults and flaws that are inherent in them.
      There have been a LOT of new designs of nuclear reactors, my personal favourite is the pebble bed reactor, but NONE of them have been approved for large scale production, except now.
      I'm not a fan of Gates, but I don't actually give a flying fuck who is behind this, I'm just happy to finally see new reactors being built on newer technology and safer p
      • Actually, Nuscale IS the first new approved reactor design in America since the 70s, while Natrium is STILL not approved.
        But NuScale remains a 3rd gen, while Natrium is a 4th gen and a fast reactor. And unlike NuScale, Natrium is designed to complete the nuclear fuel cycle. IOW, it is the first real solution for our nuclear waste issue, while also being part of a AGW solution.

        And yeah, I am no Gates fan, but this is the first real answer.

      • We had one of those nuclear Wankel motors in Germany, it was not a big success:

        https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wik... [wikipedia.org]

    • Cheaper and safer (Re:Lingo change) (Score:4, Interesting)

      by MacMann ( 7518492 ) on Thursday June 03, 2021 @02:40AM (#61449648)

      Sodium cooling means higher temperatures, which come with higher efficiency in the heat engine. With more energy from the same fuel we can get cheaper energy.

      Sodium cooling means that there is no hot water under pressure to flash into steam if there is a loss of pressure. There's no water to disassociate into highly flammable hydrogen and oxygen gasses. Without these things the reactor does not need a large heavy concrete dome to contain a potentially explosive water coolant. This makes the reactors safer.

      Being safer and cheaper than existing nuclear fission power does not mean existing fission power technology cannot compete in the current market on cost, or that nuclear fission is not already very safe. It means we could lower the cost of all energy, because energy is fungible to some extent. It means we can make the safest form of energy safer yet.

      • Sodium cooling means higher temperatures, which come with higher efficiency in the heat engine. With more energy from the same fuel we can get cheaper energy.

        That's thermodynamics 1.0.1. (Of course, trying to say that round here will get you castigated for illiberality, or something. Meh.) It may have been invented nearly 2 centuries ago by a Frenchman, but that doesn't automatically make it irrelevant.

        Sodium cooling means that there is no hot water under pressure to flash into steam if there is a loss of

    • which I do not believe is all that new of a concept

      It's not a new concept. Also no where does anyone say it's a new concept. They said "Next Gen". In the nuclear industry when you're ready to build a "Next Gen" plant what it means is that scientists have already been mulling it over for 30 years.

  • Why not go full nuclear? (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Quackattack ( 7025236 ) on Wednesday June 02, 2021 @09:45PM (#61449028)
    If these are 0 carbon and can cover full load when solar and wind are offline (night time and no wind) then why not just run them continuously? Wouldn't we then save on the cost of land, infrastructure, building and maintaining solar/wind?

    • Re:Why not go full nuclear? (Score:5, Funny)

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by Firethorn ( 177587 )

      We could, but that would probably be too expensive. This thing benefits via the molten salt storage allowing the nuclear part to run at 100% basically all the time, but granting the plant a surge capacity of about 45% higher than normal.

      That would be enough to, for example, cover the different power demands between night and day, on average.

    • Wouldn't we then save on the cost of land, infrastructure, building and maintaining solar/wind?

      All things we will not have with this alternative.

    • The real question is how much tax payer money is going to into this money pit and then how much tax payer money is going to go into decommissioning the contaminated site and to dispose of all the nuclear waste.

      • The real question is how much tax payer money is going to into this money pit and then how much tax payer money is going to go into decommissioning the contaminated site and to dispose of all the nuclear waste.

        Probably be a rounding error compared to the fuckton of tax payer money currently going to fossil fuel industry.

      • You mean compared to how much tax payer money is going into the current crop of nuclear power stations and how much tax payer money is going to be spent decommissioning them then about the same.
        • no taxes go to decommissioning or spent fuel. This was paid for by charging .01/kwh on the electricity and putting it into a fund.

      • Re: Why not go full nuclear? (Score:4, Informative)

        by WindBourne ( 631190 ) on Thursday June 03, 2021 @03:56AM (#61449774) Journal
        No tax payer $ into this. Bill Gates is paying for this and it will be a major solution to AGW (finally).
        And tax payers do not pay for decommissioning or nuclear waste. Each reactor has a fund for decommissioning and for nuclear waste.
        Even WIPP and YUCCA MTN were paid for out of this fund.

        The good news is that this reactor takes 'spent fuel' that would have gone into YUCCA, and will finish the nuclear fuel cycle. What will remain will be about 25% of the volume or less and will be 100% safe in less that 300 years (with nearly all of it safe in less than 90 years).

    • why not just run them continuously?

      TWRs are designed to run continuously.

      The coolant is liquid sodium, which, unlike an LWR, does not need pressure containment.

      This means that a TWR can generate a large reservoir of hot liquid sodium during power demand lulls or during surges in solar or wind power production. Then this hot sodium reservoir can generate power during peaks in demand or when wind turbines are becalmed.

      So sodium-cooled TWRs can run continuously but still be used as "peakers" to complement intermittant renewables.

    • Simple answer: National security.

      We need an energy matrix. Just 20 years ago, power companies were pushing the idea of using coal everywhere and skipping nat. gas, wind, solar, and esp. Nuclear.

    by CaptainLugnuts ( 2594663 ) on Wednesday June 02, 2021 @09:58PM (#61449054)
    Can they put it right on top of the Yellowstone Caldera?

  • 70 years (Score:3)

    by michaelmalak ( 91262 ) <michael@michaelmalak.com> on Wednesday June 02, 2021 @10:04PM (#61449062) Homepage
    In the U.S. since 1950 [wikipedia.org], so not new technology.

  • Can it compete with solar on price? (Score:3)

    by u19925 ( 613350 ) on Wednesday June 02, 2021 @10:11PM (#61449078)

    I got solar in my house and invoice says cost of panel + inverter cost $2500 for 4KW (Total annual generation as calculated by my utility is 6300 kwh). The rest of the cost was installation. Assuming that utility can get the same cost including land + installation, this translates to about $3/w (continuous wattage) which is same as this proposed nuclear reactor. Nuclear reactor has higher lifetime but then its running cost is high too. Also, the decommission cost of nuclear reactor is quite high (and so is the disposal of waste).

    The only main benefit of nuclear is that it is base load plant. Since solar is becoming cheaper every year, this looks like its only benefit.

    • Re: (Score:2, Troll)

      by backslashdot ( 95548 )

      Most of the cost of nuclear is incurred by bureaucracy and having to pay off various organizations for permits and "inspection" BS. If it wasn't for the hairball of regulations, nuclear would be by far the cheapest form of energy. Nuclear material lasts for years and gets hot on its own all you need is a turbine to work spin off the hot water. It's way cheaper than even hydroelectricity because you don't have to build a massive dam, and that's assuming you have a convenient mountain river.

    • Re:Can it compete with solar on price? (Score:4, Insightful)

      by atomicalgebra ( 4566883 ) on Wednesday June 02, 2021 @11:44PM (#61449276)
      Well since solar never works at night a nuclear baseload is a great benefit.
  • The tale of a gas cooled reactor that failed: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] Problem: Water leakage and corrosion. No corrosion with molten salt, of course...

  • Higher wages is where the real philanthropy is at, Bill.

  • Mixed blessing (Score:3)

    by Amiga Trombone ( 592952 ) on Thursday June 03, 2021 @01:51AM (#61449558)

    On the one hand, it's nice to see Bill Gates attempt to do something useful with his money for a change, and he's even doing it in his own country, apparently for the novelty of it.

    Still, the idea of relying on any product developed by a company founded by Bill Gates generates not a few queasy feelings. I just hope we don't end up seeing a massive BSOD glowing over Wyoming.

    • Re: (Score:3, Informative)

      by thegarbz ( 1787294 )

      it's nice to see Bill Gates attempt to do something useful with his money for a change

      What do you mean for a change? Making rapid COVID-19 tests not useful enough for you? Don't care about vaccination? Are you against women's contraceptives which through Gate's finance has led to the development of far cheaper ones? Don't like his efforts to reduce the cost of healthcare equipment?

      And what do you mean by his own country? The overwhelming majority of his spend has been in the support of 3rd world nations such as subsidizing the polio vaccine in Africa.

      I just hope we don't end up seeing a massive BSOD glowing over Wyoming.

      Sigh, Nuclear reactors already run on Win

  • You can't build anything in this country anymore that's why it was originally being built in China. NIMBY!

  • A salient look at TerraPower (Score:5, Informative)

    by MrKaos ( 858439 ) on Thursday June 03, 2021 @09:55AM (#61450392) Journal

    I've managed to dig out Final Report for CRADA/NFE-18-07194 with TerraPower LLC [ornl.gov] and there is a lot of interesting stuff in there. Apologies in advance, I'm falling asleep, forgive my spelling or grammar errors, I'm crankning this out before I am gone.

    What is interesting about this technology.
    The main issue with sodium cooled reactors is the explosion risk from air ingress to the cooling system via air leaks. Molten sodium is highly volatile. Worse still is sodium is neutron absorber and so the coolant itself becomes sodium 24, a gamma emitter. A very deadly combination. Conventional breeders try to get around this by having a second sodium cooling loop driving the steam generators - which also increases the capital costs.

    The Terrapower concept is trying to get around this by using a molten salt loop to contain the heat and then generate electricity off the molten salt. This is a novel way of smoothing out the need for changing the power output of the reactor to meet demand, instead keeping it at a constant rate and letting the heat mass of the molten salt change. This is good because it means water and sodium don't have a chance to mix.

    It does not eliminate the potential for a soduim fire, indeed one of the characteristics is that they can use thinner metal for the pipes to reduce construction costs - this will affect the service life of the reactor.

    The catch
    There are two main issues at play here witht his technology. The first is re-fueling. It will be really hard to refuel. Terrapower seems to be trying to get around this by using by using a metal chloride fuel salt in the core. which brings us back to materials technology. IIUC fuel salts affect alloys in nasty ways so the core of the reactor is a completely new concept. This means we have zero reactor experience with this technology. It maybe better to build a smaller 150Mw reactor first.

    The next is the failure mode of this reactor. Say good bye to the negative void co-efficient argument as a fail safe. A core meltdown in certain configurations could turn one of these reactors into a bomb where you, literally, just add water to make it go off. Do not build these in flood prone areas or where there is lots of ground water.

    I can see from looking at The project team [terrapower.com] some of the safety reccomendations for PWRs, such as putting the reactor underground, have been implemented and this is a step forward.

    That said, the concept being used here is exactly the same as used for molten salt solar [earthbuddies.net] which has exactly the same capacity factor with none of the refueling issues.

    The real remaining questions for the Terrapower technology is 1. How does it address the proliferation risks and 2. what is the waste stream being produced?

    People are looking at the sodium coolant "Natrium" however the fuel technology appears to be the technology we have to scrutinise more carefully.

    I hope that lends some more information to the discussion. I'll be keeping an eye on this as more information becomes available.

  • government funding? (Score:3)

    by colonslash ( 544210 ) on Thursday June 03, 2021 @09:55AM (#61450394)

    Gates alone has plenty of money to build an initial reactor. I don't understand why we allow public funding and private profit.

