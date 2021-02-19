NVIDIA Limits RTX 3060 Crypto Speeds As it Introduces Mining Cards (engadget.com) 20
Worried that the GeForce RTX 3060 will be sold out as cryptocurrency miners snap up every GPU in sight? NVIDIA thinks it has a simple way to help: make the new card unattractive to the crypto crowd. From a report: The company has revealed that it's cutting the hash rate (mining efficiency) of the RTX 3060 in half for Ethereum miners. The driver software can detect the Ethereum mining algorithm and throttle performance in response. The rationale is simple: NVIDIA wants to put GeForce cards "in the hands of gamers," not just those hoping to turn a profit by generating digital money. While the extremely high demand from miners has been good for NVIDIA's bottom line in the short term, it has frustrated gamers, professionals and everyday users who just want better than integrated graphics -- NVIDIA even brought back years-old GPUs just to give customers some options. Scalping and price gouging have been all too common for those GPUs that do become available.
It's not leaving miners empty-handed. The firm is launching a new CMP (Cryptocurrency Mining Processor) line of add-in cards that doesn't do graphics, but is fine-tuned for crypto mining performance. The absence of video ports allows for greater airflow and more densely-packed cards, for example. The first CMP designs are the 26 megahash per second 30HX and 36 megahash 40HX, both of which should be available this quarter from vendors like ASUS, EVGA and Gigabyte. More powerful 50X (45MH/s) and 90HX (86MH/s) boards are due in the second quarter. The company said it won't limit the performance of GPUs that are already sold.
Exactly - it's all "general purpose computing" until the corporation, for whatever reason, decides that it's not.
This is also probably to stop a *huge* crash brewing if/when the miners dump those cards.
That said I've got mixed feelings. Crypto is a huge waste and I cannot imagine
Please. It's always something isn't it? There's always a nefarious motive behind any move. Well I have news for you, Nvidia has already been throttling their cards since forever. Their Quadro professional cards are just normal gamer cards with drivers that unlock the cards full potential. Imagine! All these past decades Nvidia could have potentially throttled "non-EA" games and you haven't been worrying about it. You got some gut wrenching anxiety to catch up on.
Once cards become unprofitable for mining, they get sold off cheaply. These older cards are still perfectly good for playing games, and very few if any games actually require the latest cards.
I agree with you however, artificially crippling something is never good.
I absolutely disagree that crippling cards like that for "undesirable" uses should be done. First it is going to be mining, then it is going to be non-EA games...
I think you are projecting your dystopian fantasies ad absurdum.
I think you are projecting your dystopian fantasies ad absurdum.
I know you just woke up from a coma, but a lot of thing happened in 2020.
Or you could say that NVIDIA created the shortage by setting the price of those cards below market equilibrium.
They should just auction them on eBay with a starting price of $1 each until the fury subsides and they can sell them through retail channels at the advertised price.
Torvalds was right.
As someone who games, but also sets his computer to mine when not gaming, this irks me. Seems to me that retailers limiting the number of cards per customer is the better solution.
Wasn't Ethereum supposed to convert to Proof Of Stake (from Proof Of Work) and stop this hashing crap? Like several years ago?
What a stupid waste of resources.