Biden Team Pledges Aggressive Steps To Address Chip Shortage

The Biden administration is working to address the global semiconductor shortage that has caused production halts in U.S. industries including autos, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said. From a report: The administration is identifying choke points in supply chains and discussing an immediate path forward with businesses and trading partners, Psaki told reporters at the White House on Thursday. In the longer term, policy makers are looking for a comprehensive strategy to avoid bottlenecks and other issues the semiconductor industry has been facing for years. President Joe Biden is expected to sign an executive order directing a government-wide supply chain review for critical goods in the coming weeks, with the chip shortage a central concern behind the probe. The order will compel a 100-day review led by the National Economic Council and National Security Council focused on semiconductor manufacturing and advanced packaging, critical minerals, medical supplies and high-capacity batteries, such as those used in electric vehicles, two people familiar with the draft said. Additional supply-chain assessments are expected within a year, focused on critical products -- materials, technology and infrastructure -- and other materials tied to defense, public health, telecommunications, energy and transportation.

  • I'm curious how the Biden admin can fix this... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by leonbev ( 111395 ) on Thursday February 11, 2021 @02:31PM (#61052706) Journal

    Considering that most of these chips now are made overseas because the US can no longer compete on manufacturing costs.

    • Re: (Score:3, Funny)

      by laxguy ( 1179231 )

      at least they're being aggressive! /sarcasm

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Elros ( 735454 )

      Considering that most of these chips now are made overseas because the US can no longer compete on manufacturing costs.

      If I had to guess, it would be by proposing the USG subsidize the manufacture of chips.

      • Re:I'm curious how the Biden admin can fix this... (Score:4)

        by Arthur, KBE ( 6444066 ) on Thursday February 11, 2021 @02:49PM (#61052802)
        That may actually be what it takes. What would happen if China were to embargo chip shipments to the US? It would make the oil crisis of the '70's look like small potatoes.

        • And the oil crisis of the 1970's was nothing compared to the Irish Potato Famine of 1845.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by I75BJC ( 4590021 )
          There is a shortage NOW!

          This may be a result of Chi-Comm actions to slow or halt the importation of chips to the USA.
          This is how the game is played in other venues; why not in the chip industry?

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by Rhipf ( 525263 )

            Or it could be that the pandemic slowed down the production of chips. Sure the production is mostly automated but there is human involvement in the process. There is also the transportation of those chips to the site of other manufacturing that has been slowed down.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

          It's definitely on the cards, if the US doesn't relent over Huawei and others.

          In that particular battle China has a few advantages, including a large head start building up its own domestic fabs.

        • Re:I'm curious how the Biden admin can fix this... (Score:5, Informative)

          by Whateverthisis ( 7004192 ) on Thursday February 11, 2021 @04:37PM (#61053464)
          Guys, seriously. China doesn't make many chips; if they did then the embargo efforts against Hua Wei wouldn't be working! China's semiconductor industry, while growing, is not up to the most advanced systems out there.

          The biggest supplier of automotive semiconductor chips is Robert Bosch GmbH. Their foundries are mostly in Europe. STMicrolelectronics is also a huge pure-play foundry provider in MEMS, while they have a facility in Shenzen they also have foundries in Malta, the Philippines, and Malaysia. Sony is climbing the foundry rankings, with foundries in Japan. IMEC is a player in Belgium. Honeywell owns foundries in Texas and other parts of the US. Silex is based in Sweden. Teledyne DALSA is in Canada. Global Foundries operates a foundry in East Fishkill, New York. TSMC is of course the largest and in Taiwan, although not the largest in MEMS. most of this is simple basic processors and sensors that are the "chips" that are missing in automotive; many people can make these and the industry is global; China is a small player.

          • Indeed this can't be stated enough. People see chips and immediately think Samsung, Intel and TSMC. The reality is cars (who are doing the biggest share of bitching) are sitting around the 40nm scale and those chips are produced all over the world, not in a few specialist foundries in Taiwan and Korea.

            That said Europe's biggest foundry is actually Globalfoundries not Bosch, and Globalfoundries' biggest market is MCUs (including Automotive)

            • Hell, I work daily with 55nm, 90nm, and 180nm (very occasionally 450nm - no typo) from a variety of foundries (TSMC, GF, in-house, etc.)

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by Corbets ( 169101 )

            +1 Informative

    • Short term: Massive government subsidies to outbid the other countries that want those chips. Long term: build chip fabs in cheap friendly places, or overthrow the government of China and make them a friendly cheap place.

      • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

        by SirSpanksALot ( 7630868 )
        You think long term they should be built in friendly places? That's what got us into the china problem to begin with... Build those factories here in the US, so that we don't have to worry about changes in relations on the global stage. Self sufficiency is very important to national security and stability.

        • "...so that we don't have to worry about changes in relations on the global stage."

          So you think the US is friendlier to itself than the world is to the US?

          • "...so that we don't have to worry about changes in relations on the global stage."

            So you think the US is friendlier to itself than the world is to the US?

            When it comes to trade, absolutely.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by I75BJC ( 4590021 )
        Short term: Massive government delays (thinks commissions, committees, and Congress).
        Long term: Bullshit, bullshit, and more bullshit -- it's less than 4 years to the most important thing, the 2024 Presidential Election.

        --There! Fixed for you!

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by SirSpanksALot ( 7630868 )
      I don't see why the US can't compete... It's not like the chips are made by minimum wage workers.

      • Minimum wage robots!

      • No, they make considerably less than US minimum wage, in China.

    • Manufacturing costs aren't an issue per se (Score:5, Insightful)

      by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Thursday February 11, 2021 @02:57PM (#61052856)
      they've come down massively since so little labor is involved. The main issue (besides some environmental issues) is supply chains. The US let it's manufacturing get shipped overseas and this means that all the little things needed to support manufacturing aren't here anymore. The most famous example is Apple shipping production of the Mac Pro to Mexico because they couldn't get the screws they needed in the states, but there are others.

      As for what Biden can do, he can force by executive order a *lot* more "Buy America". One of the ways you know the Trump administration was never serious about Buy America is they never put through the executive orders to force government agencies to do it, and when they did they were chock full of the same loopholes they always have.

      Will Biden be any different? Don't know. As a lefty I mistrust him and for good reason, and even if I didn't he's made the point that the courts, which have been packed with pro corporate judges for 20 years, can shoot down his EOs causing him to pick his battles carefully rather than risk getting bogged down in legal battles. But in any case time will tell.
      • So Wrong. The main issue is Taxation Avoidance channel. Un-remitted overseas earnings are untaxed, but can be included on the balance sheet. And Europe has not yet punished the Trump action of allowing a cheap 'laundering' of horded profits washing back to Ireland ad then Caymans. Then buybacks and splits are used to pump up valuations. And no workforce/average American workers to actually share in the spoils.

    • I read the president has a plan to get Foxconn to manufacture them in Wisconsin. That will work. Oh wait, I might be temporally misplaced, here.

    • Re:I'm curious how the Biden admin can fix this... (Score:4, Interesting)

      by omnichad ( 1198475 ) on Thursday February 11, 2021 @03:10PM (#61052934) Homepage

      This is not a manufacturing cost issue. This is a case of flip-flopping supply and demand.

      It takes multi-billions of dollars to build a chip fab facility. Return on investment is good when you're running the thing 24/7. Return is bad when people are only replacing their computers every 7-10 years and there's such a huge boom/bust cycle to work through. The pandemic changed demand curves overnight. You'd think some VCs, Apple, or even Elon Musk would get in on this. There is plenty of capital out there, but this isn't new shiny.

      It's true that Intel was getting terrible yield on 10nm and now 7nm for a couple years now. Add to that AMD doesn't fab their own chips and they're competing with next gen console production and everything else for production facility time.

      The issue has many layers, but none of them are manufacturing costs.

      • "The pandemic changed demand curves overnight. You'd think some VCs, Apple, or even Elon Musk would get in on this. There is plenty of capital out there, but this isn't new shiny."

        Chip fabs don't get built overnight.

        • This has been a known weakness in the supply chain for at least 2-3 years. And that was after SSD chip shortages and flooded hard drive facilities in recent years. There has been plenty of time for something to be in the works by now - but there's not.

          Either way, it's not because the US is too expensive to manufacture in. At least for very specialized and expensive/automated stuff like this.

          • Well there was something in the works. China was splurging like heck to build new fabs.
            The US sanctions on China cut a lot of that existing or future supply.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

        How would that create short supply? If anything a sudden drop in demand would create a huge over-supply.

        These are automotive parts, not cutting edge, with very long lifespans. The issue is that when the pandemic hit the factories in China and Taiwan and Korea and Japan were all forced to temporarily shut down or severely reduce output. There was some lag because of large inventories and reduced car manufacturing, but now it's catching up with everyone.

        • How would that create short supply? If anything a sudden drop in demand would create a huge over-supply.

          You missed the key part of the parent's point. The industry does not cater to over-supply. Ever. They only cater to 24-7 operations and permanently run in a state of either meeting demand or supply shortage. It costs way too much to not run a fab so no one builds up scale to handle any kind of peak demand.

          The GP is wrong about pointing at Intel / AMD as an example though. These fabs have nothing to do with the shortage at hand, the shortage is more in the 40nm range and these are manufactured all over the w

    • Declare Taiwain to be the 51st state and nationalize TSMC

      • Which would do nothing since TSMC doesn't have a supply shortage. They don't produce trivial little automotive MCUs.

        • Which would do nothing since TSMC doesn't have a supply shortage. They don't produce trivial little automotive MCUs.

          They will under the new arachno-bidenist management!

    • The easiest answer would be improving trade offers to a country for some of our goods if they allocate more chips to US firms away from other buyers. Incentivize supplying USA over other countries. That gets tricky when so many US companies have manufacturing everywhere, but treaties can have complex clauses and net effect of unlocking a greater share for us.

      Next answer would be helping to finance expansion of any point in the supply chain that is constricted.

      Third would be to see if there are any chip buye

    • agreed.
      this is just one more manufacturing choke point.
      sout korean batteries was yesterday on huffpo.
      p p e from china last year.
      and we do have automated factory capabilities.
      why not create a zero work force factory system that addresses u s manufacturing choke points

    • The U.S. still makes a lot of chips, which are just shipped overseas to complete the packaging. There are a lot of fabs in Europe and more recently Korea and Taiwan. It's just that we're using so many more chips now than at any time in history and the pandemic has caused a surge in demand as people need to upgrade computers and other devices that use computer chips in order to work at home.

    • Well if his past actions of the past month indicate anything, the addled idiot will whip out his pen and sign some papers thinking he can just magik them in to existence. After that one of his handlers will give him some apple sauce, pat him on the head, and tell him what a good boy he is. Then some poor son of a bitch will be brought in to change his diapers.

  • Basic results will be. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Fly Swatter ( 30498 ) on Thursday February 11, 2021 @02:32PM (#61052708) Homepage
    Government finds that we rely too much on foreign entities.

    Corporations will say don't worry about it, we got this.

    Problem will continue as is for a few more decades.

    • Better summary:

      Government fed some bullshit about the automotive industry, ignoring the fact that automotive MCUs are made all over the world including in Texas and Utah as well as Germany.

      Corporations say f-off government we're not building fabs for peak demand, if we can't operate 24/7 it doesn't get built, you want zero supply shortages then hand us taxpayer money.

      Problem will continue to come in waves as it always has and always will because it costs a lot of investment money to play in this industry.

  • Go figure that he's going to pump money into Idaho. Typical politician. Absolutely in the bag of big junk food.

  • We offshored our chip production, (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Pascoea ( 968200 ) on Thursday February 11, 2021 @02:41PM (#61052752)

    "We offshored our chip production to give money to our shareholders. Please pay us to bring it back."

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gweihir ( 88907 )

      Yep. And them build some empty warehouses instead of actually bringing it back...

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Tablizer ( 95088 )

      Yip. Businesses gripe about "socialistic government interference", but are happy to show up at the door begging for a bailout when biz is down.

      Privatize profits, socialize losses.

    • "We offshored our chip production to give money to our shareholders. Please pay us to bring it back."

      We did nothing of the sort. America is hugely represented in the list of semiconductor manufacturers especially around the 40-120nm mark where the supply shortages are currently.

      We offshored our extreme high tech, but that's not under discussion here.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Pascoea ( 968200 )
        After I wrote that, I spent some time digging around on the web and was surprised at how much fab we still do here.
        • I think people get mixed up because after we fab the chips in the U.S. they get shipped overseas where the packaging is done and then shipped back to the U.S. or wherever they're ultimately being sold. The companies like Dell or HP get them shipped to China where their PCs are assembled. It's really only the end assembly that's done in China.

          Apple gets their chips made in Taiwan, but TSMC is already in the process of building some fabs in the U.S. so it's possible some of those types of chips will start
  • I too wish that when I am incompetent and screwed up my work, I can whine to the government and have them do my work for me. In related news-https://www.autoblog.com/2021/02/10/toyota-no-immediate-chip-crisis/ [autoblog.com] Someone obviously didn't screwed up their work.
  • Even the President of The United States can't get a 3070 or a 6900XT right now.

    • I had trouble getting a freakin' 1660Ti which is so close in price to a 3060Ti that I can't get that I almost didn't buy it (the 1660Ti, that is).

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by laxguy ( 1179231 )

        I saw this coming a few months back and got a 1660Ti before things went tits up - solid card if you're still looking.

        • My current card is an RX570, 4GB. Is the PNY 1660Ti 6GB Blower (VCG1660T6BLMPB) any good or should I just return it immediately while it's still unboxed?

          P.S.: I have a relatively small case, a Cooler Master NR200.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by laxguy ( 1179231 )

            Depends on what you're looking for, but it should be decent enough.

            I got the "EVGA - SC ULTRA GAMING NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GDDR6" - paired with a 10700k and I've been very happy with it so far. It has some of the same streaming capabilities as the 20s and 30s series (im blanking on the name of the tech right now)

        • I bought a GTX 1650 Super 6 months ago, reading this I checked the prices and WTF, people are asking 2.6x what I paid at a retail outlet. Of course no stock at reputable places.
    • I get the feeling that Biden wouldn't know what to do with a 3070 if he got one.
  • As I said earlier even Intel can’t get off of TSMC dependency. Coming together and making an “ASMC” will help the world a lot.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gweihir ( 88907 )

      And who would make that work? Intel clearly has lost the skills and there is nobody else in the US.

    • TSMC can't make enough chips either. That's what cracks me up about the "OMG Intel's fabs now useless because they are a generation behind!" crowd. Give me a fucking break, every fab that can produce anything 22nm or better is cranking at full speed and the world still can't make enough chips. There's plenty of fucking pie for everyone.

  • By the time the review is done (Score:5, Insightful)

    by stabiesoft ( 733417 ) on Thursday February 11, 2021 @03:13PM (#61052956) Homepage
    it will be over. Of course a shortage will happen again in a few years and once again there will be a review. Typical US response, oh god there is a problem, fix it today. Except fabs take years to build, and a single fab run takes a month or more. In the end, nothing will happen. Because having excess fab capacity is expensive.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by labnet ( 457441 )

      Yup, you’re on the money.
      We had a letter from microchip saying the main reason for the problem was hoarding caused by trump sanctions and COVID. To combat this, any orders for Q4 to Q1-22 were NCNR (Non cancellable, non refundable). That order book will now be full, so microchips production is now bought out until next year.

  • I mean really what good is the government going to do here.

    Hey! if coal miners can work in the mine they can be taught to build chips right. After all they are writing all the computer code now.

    • If we look at history, there's a lot the government can do. A full supply chain analysis is hard for any endpoint company to conduct -- vendors don't always let you go snoop in their supply chains. Governments can do that. Gov't can find people hoarding to drive up prices and put a stop to that. Government can subsidize materials that are being directed to other projects that make financial sense at one vendor's level but don't make sense at the macro economy level. Government can play matchmaker between sm

      • "Government creates markets... when it sets out to do so, it can reshape them for any given goal." Really?

        • Sure. By creating currency, regulatory environments, and defending the marketplace from outside forces, the government creates the environment in which buyers can find sellers and trade. The government can make that environment as laminar or bumpy as it wishes to. Some governments take a very hands off approach. Others control microtransactions. With tax policy, a government can distort supply and demand chains. With legal policy, government can cause externalities to be priced into goods and services. With

  • Because that is about the most effective thing they could do. Or rather it is equally effective as anything else they can do...

  • Get me a PS5 on the shelves, get my vote.

  • The Biden administration will cheerfully promise to spend more money to do ... well, almost anything.

    Anyone have any idea where those funds will come from?

    To be clear, I thought Trump and Congress were asinine spending $trillions to bribe people to stay home over the last year too.

  • Biden getting friendly with china now so he and Hunter can make MILLIONS in "pay outs" from the Chinese. And no one saw this coming. Right? He should be BARRED from doing anything remotely close to dealing with China!
  • They can't do anything. Nothing.

    There's just a huge surge in demand and a few cheap, boring things no one paid attention to like chip packaging, and I don't mean like fan-out, I mean like the green hard boards chips are put on, weren't expanding in time. Now there's a rush to do so and machines to make the stuff are backordered. It's fine, a few months from now it'll be all behind us. The politicians are just PR stunting to make believe they can speed it up in any way.

  • As with all other problems facing the new administration, the flacks will first announce that the Biden Administration will be taking speedy action to fix whatever the problem is. Then Joe will call a press conference and announce the formation of a new committee of experts to study the matter. Then he will go home for milk and cookies and will forget about the whole thing by the end of the day.

