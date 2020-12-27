Edmund Clarke, 2007 Winner of the Turing Award, Dies of Covid-19 (post-gazette.com) 53
"Edmund M. Clarke, the FORE Systems Professor of Computer Science Emeritus at Carnegie Mellon University, has died of Covid-19," writes Slashdot reader McGruber.
From the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: Professor Clarke was best known for his work in model checking, an automated method for detecting design errors in computer hardware and software. CMU president Farnam Jahanian said the world had "lost a giant in computer science" with Mr. Clarke's death. "Ed's pioneering work in model checking applied formal computational methods to the ultimate challenge: computers checking their own correctness," Mr. Jahanian said in a statement. "As systems become ever more complex, we are just beginning to see the wide-reaching and long-term benefits of Ed's insights, which will continue to inspire researchers and practitioners for years to come."
In the early 1980s, Mr. Clarke and his Harvard University graduate student, E. Allen Emerson — as well as Joseph Sifakis of the University of Grenoble, who was working separately — developed model checking, which has helped to improve the reliability of complex computer chips, systems and networks. For their work, the Association for Computing Machinery gave the three scientists the prestigious A.M. Turing Award — computer science's Nobel Prize — in 2007.
Mr. Clark's citation on the Turing Award website said Microsoft and Intel and other companies use model checking to verify designs for computer networks and software. "It is becoming particularly important in the verification of software designed for recent generations of integrated circuits, which feature multiple processors running simultaneously," the citation page said. "Model checking has substantially improved the reliability and safety of the systems upon which modern life depends."
From the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: Professor Clarke was best known for his work in model checking, an automated method for detecting design errors in computer hardware and software. CMU president Farnam Jahanian said the world had "lost a giant in computer science" with Mr. Clarke's death. "Ed's pioneering work in model checking applied formal computational methods to the ultimate challenge: computers checking their own correctness," Mr. Jahanian said in a statement. "As systems become ever more complex, we are just beginning to see the wide-reaching and long-term benefits of Ed's insights, which will continue to inspire researchers and practitioners for years to come."
In the early 1980s, Mr. Clarke and his Harvard University graduate student, E. Allen Emerson — as well as Joseph Sifakis of the University of Grenoble, who was working separately — developed model checking, which has helped to improve the reliability of complex computer chips, systems and networks. For their work, the Association for Computing Machinery gave the three scientists the prestigious A.M. Turing Award — computer science's Nobel Prize — in 2007.
Mr. Clark's citation on the Turing Award website said Microsoft and Intel and other companies use model checking to verify designs for computer networks and software. "It is becoming particularly important in the verification of software designed for recent generations of integrated circuits, which feature multiple processors running simultaneously," the citation page said. "Model checking has substantially improved the reliability and safety of the systems upon which modern life depends."
Permanent BSOD (Score:1, Funny)
Re:How? (Score:5, Informative)
They are also legally required to write covid on the death certificate if they tested with it or it was suspected...
No, they are not. Causes of death are coded according to the International Classification of Diseases, 10th Revision (ICD–10).
Stop getting your opinions from internet sites run by fringe idiots.
"If the patient was a confirmed COVID-19 case, but the cause of death was not related to COVID-19 nor did COVID-19 contribute to the death, how should the physician complete the death certificate?
If COVID-19 was unrelated to the cause of death and not a contributing factor, it should not be included in Part I or II of the death certificate."
-- https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_... [ms.gov]
"COVID-19 may be present on the death certificate as a significant condition contributing to death but not the underlying cause. These guidelines are clear that in such cases these deaths are not deaths due to COVID-19 and should not be certified as such”.
-- https://www.who.int/classifica... [who.int]
Re: (Score:1)
Re: How? (Score:2, Informative)
Re: (Score:2)
Depending on country death rate of Covid versus influenza is 40 - 100 times higher for Covid.
When exactly was the last time your hospital where full with influenza patients? I think that was 1914, or so
... IDIOT.
Re: (Score:1, Interesting)
How can you die of something that doesn't exist?
By being scared to death of it.
I've heard of people so scared of COVID-19 that they delayed treatment of a possible heart attack because they were constantly hearing "safer at home". Aren't we all always "safer at home"? Well, for the most part that is true. That's not true if you are showing the symptoms of a heart attack, then you are safer in a hospital.
Please note that I am not claiming that COVID-19 does not exist. I'm answering the question on how people could die from something that does not exis
Re: (Score:3)
I've heard of people so scared of COVID-19 that they delayed treatment of a possible heart attack because they were constantly hearing "safer at home".
Let us not forget those who died because hospitals are at full, or over full, capacity [nytimes.com] and can't handle emergency cases. People are dying because they can't receive the care they need because of all the covid cases filling emergency rooms.
Re: (Score:2)
Now is a good time to be extra careful and quarantine yourself, because the odds of catching COVID from random people is higher than it's ever been.
It would be really sad to get sick right before you received the vaccine. And COVID isn't fun, even if you don't die from it.
Re: (Score:3)
I have a prediction, California and New York will stop complaining about a shortage of hospital beds after January 20, 2021.
Is that the same prediction that covid will magically disappear after January 20, 2021? What will be the excuse from places such as Iowa, Utah or South Dakota where they're having to ship patients out of state because of lack of beds? Will they blame Biden for that?
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
I have a prediction, California and New York will stop complaining about a shortage of hospital beds after January 20, 2021. That's because after that date it's going to be difficult to blame any shortages on Republicans. That doesn't mean that there will not be shortages, it means they stop complaining about them.
I have a better prediction - You will move to parler, because we're just going to start making fun of you.
Re: (Score:2)
It's more of a country-wide problem driven by the costs of maintaining empty hospital beds and the more frequent use of outpatient procedures. In the '60s, the USA had more than 9 hospital beds per 1,000 people, today it's less than 3 per 1,000.
Re: (Score:1)
How can you die of something that doesn't exist?
By being scared to death of it.
See Wikipedia entry for koro https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Re: (Score:2)
I've heard of people so scared of COVID-19 that they delayed treatment of a possible heart attack because they were constantly hearing "safer at home"
Well the culling of extremely stupid people is one of the few positive things about this virus. I personally hope the world can be rid of those morons who spit on others at shopping centres for disagreeing with masks, or that Karen that was licking the outside window of a pub she was banned from entering.
The world would be a better place without those people.
Sadly the Venn Diagram of people who died and people who deserve it has only the tiniest of overlaps and the collateral isn't worth it.
Slashdot covid logic (Score:2)
Well he was old and it didn't matter if he died.
Re: (Score:2)
And will easily suck up over $50 Billion in lingering health care issues caused by becoming ill with Covid and then failing to completely recover.
Re: (Score:2)
https://slashdot.org/comments.... [slashdot.org]
Re: (Score:2)
https://hardware.slashdot.org/... [slashdot.org]
Re: (Score:2)
Interestingly, the post before yours reads:
He was 75 and retired. It isn't like he was still a net contributor to society.
Covid has already saved America more than $50B in future SS and Medicare payments.
So the liberals weren't wrong.
Re: (Score:1)
That's too "no the nose", and anonymous. I suspect a false flag.
Re: (Score:1)
I'm not taking anything as true from anonymous sources, nobody should. How do I know someone's "reliable anonymous source" wasn't their echo in the bathroom?
Re:Slashdot covid logic (Score:4)
A scientist that knows a lot about the spread of disease does not necessarily know what makes good public health policy, because there is more to public health than the spread of a contagious disease in the middle of a pandemic.
One example of bad public health policy that might come from an expert on infectious diseases is to close liquor stores. This is because there's a lot of high functioning alcoholics that are not getting treatment. These people will not simply stop drinking alcohol if all the liquor stores are closed. They will find other sources of alcohol, many of which could poison them.
There's scientists who dedicate their lives studying public health policy, including in things like pandemics. I'm not sure why you'd assume that they aren't involved when "scientists" are consulted for public health advice.
A public health expert might know more about how to manage a pandemic but it takes someone that is an expert on COVID-19 to make good policy. There's no such thing as an expert on COVID-19 because there is still plenty we don't know.
Assume your car is broken down in the middle of the desert and the only other person around is a lawnmower mechanic.
Are you going to listen to their advice in fixing your car or ignore them because they're not exactly the right kind of expert?
We also found out that public health experts will lie to our faces. They told us that masks would not be effective to slow the spread of COVID-19. They did this to make sure health care providers would have enough masks.
You're confusing two different things.
1) Public Health Experts didn't think basic surgical masks would help. They were partially right (they don't protect the wearer), but it turns out they do significantly slow the spread. When that evidence came in they changed their tune.
2) The masks they always knew DID work to protect the wearer were the N95 masks. They told people not to wear these since they were needed for health care workers.
You want me to listen to the scientists? Okay then, which one? I had one tell me months ago that masks are worthless in slowing COVID-19, in fact they said it would be "stupid" to wear a mask. At that same time I had another tell me that if I didn't wear a mask that I was going to kill grandma.
I'm not going to bother investigating timelines, but it's clear that as more evidence came in scientists came to a consensus that masks were good.
Anyone who ignores this process either doesn't understand science or is being deliberately misleading.
Re: (Score:2)
The liquor stores here are run by the state but the employees are in a union. The union told people to stop coming to work.
Re: (Score:2)
Right. I only recall "scientists" leaned on by the alleged administration giving out bad advice. Real scientists counseled to wear masks.
Next time you are in the hospital for that triple by-pass, tell them you don't want any stinkin' science based doctors working on you. Tell them you want the real doctors.
Re: (Score:2)
We also found out that public health experts will lie to our faces.
Only if you're wearing a mask
:)
One piece of information is missing (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
75 years old. If you only would have clicked the first link in TFS...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Re: (Score:3)
The question I wonder is How did he catch covid?
This is how we respect our elders (Score:2)
This is how we respect our elders
What a waste. (Score:2)
Condolences to the families and friends of the doc.
Re: (Score:3)
While the political response did indeed suck, most of it is caused by the general population behaving like idiots, like refusing wearing the masks because "muh rights"
Re: (Score:2)
It's more of a vicious circle. And strictly speaking the problem isn't people being idiots, it's people being fools. Fools elect fools who encourage them to continue being fools.
You can't blame an idiot; he was born that way. But being a fool is a choice. An idiot can't learn from the example of others, but the fool refuses to. That's why the bible says "A whip for the horse, a bridle for the ass, and a rod for the fool’s back." A fool has to get burned for the lesson to sink in.
Re: (Score:2)
Thanx.
Re: (Score:2)