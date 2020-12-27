Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Edmund Clarke, 2007 Winner of the Turing Award, Dies of Covid-19 (post-gazette.com) 53

Posted by EditorDavid from the sad-news dept.
"Edmund M. Clarke, the FORE Systems Professor of Computer Science Emeritus at Carnegie Mellon University, has died of Covid-19," writes Slashdot reader McGruber.

From the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: Professor Clarke was best known for his work in model checking, an automated method for detecting design errors in computer hardware and software. CMU president Farnam Jahanian said the world had "lost a giant in computer science" with Mr. Clarke's death. "Ed's pioneering work in model checking applied formal computational methods to the ultimate challenge: computers checking their own correctness," Mr. Jahanian said in a statement. "As systems become ever more complex, we are just beginning to see the wide-reaching and long-term benefits of Ed's insights, which will continue to inspire researchers and practitioners for years to come."

In the early 1980s, Mr. Clarke and his Harvard University graduate student, E. Allen Emerson — as well as Joseph Sifakis of the University of Grenoble, who was working separately — developed model checking, which has helped to improve the reliability of complex computer chips, systems and networks. For their work, the Association for Computing Machinery gave the three scientists the prestigious A.M. Turing Award — computer science's Nobel Prize — in 2007.

Mr. Clark's citation on the Turing Award website said Microsoft and Intel and other companies use model checking to verify designs for computer networks and software. "It is becoming particularly important in the verification of software designed for recent generations of integrated circuits, which feature multiple processors running simultaneously," the citation page said. "Model checking has substantially improved the reliability and safety of the systems upon which modern life depends."

  • This is how we respect our elders

  • The massive loss of life that we are seeing in America is just crazy. This due to our screw-up in the WH, as well as a number of idiotic governors. Just sad.

    Condolences to the families and friends of the doc.

    • While the political response did indeed suck, most of it is caused by the general population behaving like idiots, like refusing wearing the masks because "muh rights"

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by hey! ( 33014 )

        It's more of a vicious circle. And strictly speaking the problem isn't people being idiots, it's people being fools. Fools elect fools who encourage them to continue being fools.

        You can't blame an idiot; he was born that way. But being a fool is a choice. An idiot can't learn from the example of others, but the fool refuses to. That's why the bible says "A whip for the horse, a bridle for the ass, and a rod for the fool’s back." A fool has to get burned for the lesson to sink in.

      • Trump had no real response and then you had idiots like Cumo who was ordering nursing homes to take back patients that had been positive (and STILL were shedding). The initial spread could/SHOULD be blamed on Trump, and a number of governors.

