SSDs Are Primed To Get Bigger and Faster With Micron's New NAND Memory Tech (pcworld.com) 36
Micron has announced it's shipping 176-layer TLC NAND flash memory to customers, a move that portends larger, faster and even cheaper SSD drives for all. From a report: The company said its 5th-gen 3D NAND memory should put its density about 40 percent higher than its nearest competitors, which are using 128-layer NAND. Micron said read and write latencies are reduced by 35 percent compared to its 96-layer NAND, and by 25 percent compared its 128-layer NAND. Micron isn't the only NAND memory manufacturer that has 176 layers, but it is the first to start volume shipments. The Micron NAND is TLC, or three-bits per cell, and is said to have 33 percent faster transfer rates, as well as a 35 percent improvement in read and write latencies. And because it's TLC NAND instead of QLC, the new memory should offer better drive endurance, too. The 176-layer design comes from stacking two 88-layer stacks together, which isn't a new thing for Micron. You might think that's a trick, but the end result is still the same: far better density for larger drives. Micron said the new 176-layer NAND is about as thick as one-fifth of a sheet of printer paper, and works out to be as thick its previous 64-layer NAND despite having more than twice as many layers. In the end, this will lead to larger SSDs and potentially cheaper ones, too.
SSDs are well on their way to replace HDDs save for large size, and if this brings them one step closer, I can only salute this advancement.
HDDs will eventually go the way of magnetic tape storage. I can't imagine any regular consumer will be buying an HDD in 10 years.
Uh huh...yeah come back to me when you can buy a new 4Tb SSD for $89 than I'll buy that BS, until then I call bullshit as the price of NAND has if anything been leveling off, hell look at anything above a Tb and watch how quickly the price shoots up into space.
with the new phone cameras I've seen going over 100mp? Yeah a 500Gb-1Tb SSD just ain't gonna cut it pal.
Over 100mp on a phone, where the lens doesn't justify even 10mp? Anyone who turns that shit on deserves to see the lens distortions... and they will.
Probably because I bought a 1TB no-name SSD for $77 from NewEgg back in September. We crossed the $100 per TB mark quite a while ago. Works fine, performs as expected, ~530 megabits per second sustained throughput. It's one device in a ZFS RAIDZ1 vdev in a NAS serving an average 1.1 megabytes per second since then. Still behaving fine. We'll see how it ages. It can't be worse than the piece of shit Western Digital spinning rust I bought in January of last year that has already failed.
Sure, but I can buy an 18TB SATA HDD for about $500, so SSDs still have a way to go. And, the enterprise-grade SSDs are still significantly more expensive than $0.10/GB, so... we have a ways to go before they replace HDD for certain applications (bulk video storage, home/small business backup, etc.).
Exactly. I have 36 TB of storage in my NAS and that's four devices. And I paid less than 800 bucks for all of them combined.
I hope the prices will match and then cheaper than HDDs.
OK great but can we work on reliability? (Score:5, Insightful)
The newer and faster NAND types are all well and good for speed and capacity. Lovely. Can we go back to improving cell lifespan somehow? I probably not the only person who can wear out a TLC drive in a couple years of typical (for me) use. Are there any non-Enterprise products still shipping with high-endurance MLC?
Re:OK great but can we work on reliability? (Score:5, Informative)
And remember that you can't use them for any kind of archival storage. After a couple of years without being plugged in the charges in the storage cells will have started to leak out, whereas a 20 year old HDD will probably still be readable if it's been kept in good conditions.
Re: (Score:3)
Samsung Pro still uses MLC.
Though I admit I haven't seen a use that wears out a SSD after two years as that implies petabytes of writing a year.
The 980 Pros are TLC and I suspect that will be normal going forward.
Wat? Unless it's a 256 or 512 drive it is impossible to kill a QLC drive in under 6 years through normal use as gamer. And even the 512 is pushing it. You would need to be installing ~8 AAA games every two weeks in order to kill it in under 6 years.
You assume that lifepan in bytes is the only thing that kills a drive. It's not. It's just the only thing the manufacturers mention in their marketing blurbs.
I've had a couple MLC based SSD's die and none were near their lifespan on bytes written.
Re: (Score:3)
The newer and faster NAND types are all well and good for speed and capacity. Lovely. Can we go back to improving cell lifespan somehow? I probably not the only person who can wear out a TLC drive in a couple years of typical (for me) use. Are there any non-Enterprise products still shipping with high-endurance MLC?
That's what over-provisioning is for. Leave 5%-10% of the disk unpartitioned and it will fix itself as it wears out.
Every new generation is an order of magnitude less reliable than the one before. SLC was 10x what MLC which was 10x what TLC was. That 5% isn't worth a shit if you're hitting 40% wear on a drive in 12 months.
While SSDs may still be unsuitable for some write-heavy workflows, you know who you are if you have a workflow like that, and you're already buying special equipment anyway, so you should get what makes sense.
WTF are you doing!!? Using them as SAN cache? Maybe that might grinding them down.
Some perspective: A 500GB Samsung 970 Pro NVMe SSD has a write endurance of 600 TBW with 5 year warranty. That means for each day for five years, you could write 164GB. Or, 5.7 MB/s for 8 hours each day. That's the same as 1.9 MB/s in 24 hours. So for 5 years, you could write non-stop 24/7 365 x 5 for 1.9 MB/s. THAT is endurance!!
A 500GB Samsung 960 EVO has half that endurance. Need more endurance, get a larger capacity drive.
Some perspective: A 500GB Samsung 970 Pro NVMe SSD has a write endurance of 600 TBW with 5 year warranty. That means for each day for five years, you could write 164GB. Or, 5.7 MB/s for 8 hours each day. That's the same as 1.9 MB/s in 24 hours. So for 5 years, you could write non-stop 24/7 365 x 5 for 1.9 MB/s. THAT is endurance!!
The trouble is the wear-leveling built into those things doesn't level across all cells evenly so those raw estimates are severely over-optimistic. Or at all, in some Samsungs. I have a Samsung 840 Pro 256 GB sitting here that failed in less than 4 years. It went totally inaccessible to the host system, too, rather than just going read-only. Early Samsung controllers were abysmal. Early Crucial controllers were bad, but at least the data was salvageable. (Early Samsung in this case being August 2013.
The trouble is the wear-leveling built into those things doesn't level across all cells evenly so those raw estimates are severely over-optimistic
Wow, that's the entire point of wear-leveling. If it doesn't wear evenly, it's simply not working, period.
My 10 year old Intel 250GB SSD is still humming along perfectly. I'd hope that an SSD drive you buy today will have figured out this most basic and crucial function.
I have a customer with a 2 year old Dell server built with their cheapest "SATA read-intensive" 900 GB SSDs which also hosted, for a year, their video surveillance system (~3 TB of storage, but only a max 15 day retention, so a lot of activity).
Re: (Score:3)
I've had a much higher percentage of SSD's, including intel, die that I have the spinning disks.
granted my ssd sample size is much smaller than my HD, but I have had 3 dead SSD's, and I maybe had 4 HD's die (in over 30 years, and over 100 HD's, many still working to this day) so 4% vs 50%.
one was ~6 year old Intel 320. The other two where newer but more than 1 year A-data, the last was either samsung or crucial.
Are there *any* products still shipping with MLC? Pretty much everything has gone to TLC or QLC, with appropriate amounts of over-provisioning for the intended workload/lifespan. A 6.4TB write-intensive enterprise SSD may have 15TB or more of actual NAND in it, for example. Certain vendors (Micron among them) allow the customer to adjust the amount of OP after receiving the drive, to fit the intended workload. Others aren't quite as transparent about the amount of OP, and don't allow it to be adjusted.
I had an Plextor MLC SSD die just this weekend. Out of the blue, even though the SMART stats showed plenty of life.
I agree...I miss the days one could buy the MLC version of a drive for a little more money. I'd be willing to pay that.
Pretty amazing (Score:5, Insightful)
I don't really have a point, just nice to appreciate when technology exceeds expectations. If only we could have made the same sort of progress with batteries.
progress can be amazing (Score:2)
I still cannot get over the size of storage whether it be data it holds or the drive itself. I remember the first harddrive I purchased was a 20 meg drive that cost almost 300 bucks and it was huge compared to ssd drives and even regular harddrives today.
2? (Score:2)
Why not stack 4 layers of 88? Also, why 88 and not 64 or 128 or, say, 79?
meh - too bad they've become obnoxious (Score:5, Insightful)
Micron is just too foul to work with these days.
There was a time when Micron was a great company - I personally designed their parts into a whole bunch of products. When you needed data on their parts, it was readily available; the company, their reps, and the distributors were all helpful and datasheets/databooks (and even sample parts) were easy to obtain.
Now, if you are a US company (cannot say what the experience is for non-US customers) they are not interested in communicating with you and they refuse to provide data on their parts. If you go to their website, they have no complete data for many devices and require you to create an account and provide them with data on your proposed product, how you'll use the parts, etc before they'll even talk to you (and no info on if they will let you have data). There's something repugnant about a company that requires would-be customers to apply and get approved before being able to file a request to be considered for access to product data - who in the hell wants that sort of hassle when all other companies freely hand-out the same data for their parts. Most companies doing anything proprietary (ie not doing generic DIMMs) are not going to hand out such product data and sales projections etc to a SUPPLIER (which is what Micron is - they seem to have forgotten that is what they are). American companies are currently having to use Chinese parts these days because American vendor Micron will not provide data on its parts. This same company will no-doubt complain to congress at some future point about unfair trade practices - if and when that happens, they should be refused help. Micron has gone ugly.
I'm personally unwilling to design ANYTHING from Micron into any product these days, and none of the other engineers I know are either; we've all been turned off by their bad behavior. Our assumption is that they only want to serve the generic DIMM and SSD markets. The only press release they need to put out is one apologizing to their customers and former customers, and a promise to return to good behavior as a SUPPLIER.
Yet another threat 2 digital Tibetan prayer wheels (Score:2)
Rotating machinery will never be replaced for this purpose!
C.f. https://twitter.com/atomicthum... [twitter.com]
"Shipping", that's a word I like hearing (Score:1)