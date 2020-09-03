Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Facebook Halts Oculus Quest Sales In Germany Amid Privacy Concerns (arstechnica.com) 27

Posted by BeauHD from the put-on-hold dept.
Facebook has "temporarily paused" sales of its Oculus Quest headsets to customers in Germany. "Reports suggest the move is in response to concerns from German regulators about the recently announced requirement that all Oculus users will need to use a Facebook account by 2023 to log in to the device," reports Ars Technica. From the report: "We have temporarily paused selling Oculus devices to consumers in Germany," Facebook writes in a brief message on the Oculus support site. "We will continue supporting users who already own an Oculus device and we're looking forward to resuming sales in Germany soon." Facebook declined an opportunity to provide additional comment to Ars Technica. But in a statement to German News site Heise Online (machine translation), the company said the move was due to "outstanding talks with German supervisory authorities... We were not obliged to take this measure, but proactively interrupted the sale."

In a statement provided to Heise Online, the Hamburg Commissioner for Data Protection and Freedom of Information (HCDPFI) said, in part: "The obligation to create a Facebook account [to access an Oculus headset] is legally extremely questionable, at least for those who have already bought a headset. Whether this also applies to new customers is definitely open to discussion. That should largely depend on the design of the contract, which we do not have." The group goes on to cite the GDPR's so-called "coupling ban," which prohibits tying one side of a contract (say, the EULA needed to use an Oculus headset) to the sharing of specific personal data (say, the data included in a user's personal Facebook account).

Facebook's requirement that "the use of the headset should be linked to the establishment of a Facebook account" would seem to violate this coupling ban, HCDPFI said. "For those users who already have a headset and do not log in with a Facebook account after 2023, there is also no immediately suitable alternative to continuing to use the headset. The compulsion to use Facebook is therefore exerted on both old and new customers."

Facebook Halts Oculus Quest Sales In Germany Amid Privacy Concerns

  • Ugh (Score:5, Insightful)

    by TechyImmigrant ( 175943 ) on Thursday September 03, 2020 @08:48PM (#60471320) Homepage Journal

    So instead of letting you buy and use one without being spied on, they refuse to let you buy one.

    • Some things are still more important than money. For a money loving corporation this says a lot about their real ethics and driving force.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by rtb61 ( 674572 )

      Even better, if you call Zuckerberg a fucking anal retentive cock sucker and Facebook is full of shit hole employees, when they ban your account they KILL your device on purpose and if that ain't illegal, then EU courts are full of shite, just right to allow EU citizens to be fucked over by corporations.

    • Makes sense since everything except for your data/information is a loss leader.

    • Re:Ugh (Score:5, Insightful)

      by cayenne8 ( 626475 ) on Thursday September 03, 2020 @09:19PM (#60471388) Homepage Journal
      I"m in the US.

      And this would be a deal breaker for me too...I would not use ANY product that required me to have a FB or any other social media account.

      • Same here, especially as the more intimate a piece of technology is with you (and the entire point of VR is realism, impossible without it getting far closer to you than anything before), the more information about you abusive companies can harvest.

        This announcement should be a wake up call to anyone who thinks Facebook is not planning to MASSIVELY abuse Oculus's technology on a scale hitherto not thought possible. If all they wanted to do was show more appropriate ads, they'd accept the hit and reduce t

      • This was an inevitability as soon as facebook purchased Oculus. The day that was announced, I abandoned any hope of ever owning one, because I knew that a) they would be collecting as much information as they could even without a facebook account, and b) someday the announcement that a facebook account would be required would come.

        facebook can die a slow, horrible death, and Oculus with it.

    • Re:Ugh (Score:5, Insightful)

      by JaredOfEuropa ( 526365 ) on Thursday September 03, 2020 @11:36PM (#60471712) Journal
      Maybe Facebook hope to create some public outcry to influence regulators. Though given the way Germans feel about privacy, that could backfire on FB horribly. This should tell the public just how badly FB wants you to sign up, and perhaps prompt them to discover (or speculate about) why that is.
    • ....by the all seeing OVRService daemon, it adjusts your power profile, disables USB selective suspend, changes GPU Settings and pisses about with a ton of other things. It also runs as SYSTEM without any constraints but also canâ(TM)t be sandboxed because it needs the power to impersonate the running user. Seriously, would you give Facebook root? I did.. because beat saber!

  • There can only be one! (Score:3)

    by DontBeAMoran ( 4843879 ) on Thursday September 03, 2020 @09:16PM (#60471384)

    Valve Index or nothing!

  • How many people named Adolph Hitler live in Germany anyway?

  • You can create dummy account for Oculus in Facebook and don't have to share any private information.

  • Not gonna start a political discussion whether the EU is a good thing or not ... but in _this_ particular context:

    I'm very happy we got the EU visibly pushing back at "too big to fail" global corporations. Because noone else does. The US administration seems to be entirely in the pockets of the googles, facebooks, microsofts, amazons, etc of the world. And China, Russia, etc. - well, make your own conclusions.

    The EU famously did the whole "free browser selection" thing. They push back on privacy issues. The

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ytene ( 4376651 )
      Not only do I completely agree with the sentiment you express regarding "whether the EU is a good thing or not..." ... but I find the irony here almost delicious.

      Think about it... The EU, which forces a "one size fits all" and "shut up and take it" model on member states, which insists on pushing for ever more integration, even in the face of evidence that this could be a bad idea (look at the financial crisis caused by the failure of the economies of Portugal, Italy, Greece and Spain)... turn around and

  • One of the few occasions where I'm proud of my country.

    The GDPR is as if somehow a unrealistic dream of me came true.
    Whatever lizard people behind the curtains had that change of heart, I thank ye. ;)

  • We should applaud the German administration for taking the steps necessary to review this practice. There may be subtle details not yet in the public domain, but on the face of it, the facts as presented do look an awful lot like illegal bundling/tying of services.

    A much more interesting question here, however, is to think about the way that the EU actually works. All the countries in the EU have ratified and implemented the GDPR, even the UK, which despite being on the eve of leaving, has already enshri

