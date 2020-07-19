Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Solar + Battery in One Device Sets New Efficiency Standard

Posted by EditorDavid
Ars Technica reports on an international team's demonstration of a device merging photovoltaic and battery hardware into a single, unified device "that can have extensive storage capacity... a device that's both stable and has efficiencies competitive with those of silicon panels." The resulting hardware can operate in any of three modes: providing power as a solar cell, using sunlight to charge as a battery, or providing power as a battery.

Previous records for a solar flow battery show the tradeoffs these devices have faced. The researchers used a measure of efficiency termed solar-to-output electricity efficiency, or SOEE. The most efficient solar flow devices had hit 14.1 percent but had short lifespans due to reactions between the battery and photovoltaic materials. More stable ones, which had lifespans exceeding 200 hours, only had SOEEs in the area of 5 to 6 percent.

The new material had an SOEE in the area of 21 percent — about the same as solar cells already on the market, and not too far off the efficiency of the photovoltaic hardware of the device on its own. And their performance was stable for over 400 charge/discharge cycles, which means for at least 500 hours. While they might eventually decay, there was no indication of that happening over the time they were tested. Both of those are very, very significant improvements.
The article ends by suggesting this demonstration means researchers can now look for more stable battery and photovoltaic chemistries with improved efficiencies. "Whether all of that is compatible with low cost and mass production will be the critical question. But, at this stage of the renewable energy revolution, having more options to explore can only be a good thing."

  • The new material had an SOEE in the area of 21 percent â" about the same as solar cells already on the market, and not too far off the efficiency of the photovoltaic hardware of the device on its own. And their performance was stable for over 400 charge/discharge cycles, which means for at least 500 hours.

    So, about the same as existing tech. Cheap (<$1/W, retail) solar panels are around 18%, and decent lead acid batteries will do at least double that. And that's just using existing commodity compon

    • So what's special here?

      Short lived solar cells, 500 hours, instead of 50 years, progress!

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by sjames ( 1099 )

      It uses flow batteries, so potentially vastly more storage.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by msauve ( 701917 )
        You say that as if it's true, and existing tech can't be scaled. Exactly how do flow batteries provide "potentially vastly more storage?" Citations/explanations needed, not just an unsupported claim.

        • One small point. Assuming that the sun comes up and sets once every day, 400 charge cycles works out to about 14 months lifetime for this device. I think for most practical applications, you're going to need about 20 times that long a lifetime.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by sjames ( 1099 )

          Google "flow battery".

          It's not that existing tech can't be scaled, just that flow batteries offer much greater scaling opportunities.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by jezwel ( 2451108 )
        So what's the difference between using this new integrated technology, vs using ever cheapening, easily replaceable, PV hooked up to physically separated flow batteries, that can also be scaled up as desired (though probably much easier and cheaper as you can optimise PV for solar influx and the batteries for whatever site requirements they might prefer).
        • Integration increases the system efficiency and lowers the cost. Separate power modules with a flow battery inevitably waste power when the current flows through connecting wires. In the description they say the back of the solar cell is in direct contact with one of the fluid components in the battery. No wires. Less material used. Additionally the battery liquid can cool the solar cell which can increase it's efficiency and possibly make it last longer.
    • Well, on the plus side it runs for at least 400 charges/500 hours, so you can get a reliable 6 months out of it. That has to be good for something (mainly the bank account of the manufactuerer)!

  • This technology sounds much more interesting and will maybe go into massproduction before my thin film solar cells.

  • Or my backpack solar battery? Do they plan on making the storage component replaceable to extend its useful life? And if so, will they use standard battery sizes?

  • ... if you add in the cost of replacing the damn battery every two years because it lost half its capacity.

  • Batteries cooking in the Sun. I know how this story ends. It ends just like all the other bullshit solar and battery stories. Placed in the circular file.

