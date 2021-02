Solar + Battery in One Device Sets New Efficiency Standard

Ars Technica reports on an international team's demonstration of a device merging photovoltaic and battery hardware into a single, unified device "that can have extensive storage capacity... a device that's both stable and has efficiencies competitive with those of silicon panels ."The article ends by suggesting this demonstration means researchers can now look for more stable battery and photovoltaic chemistries with improved efficiencies. "Whether all of that is compatible with low cost and mass production will be the critical question. But, at this stage of the renewable energy revolution, having more options to explore can only be a good thing."