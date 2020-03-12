Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Chrome OS To Get Native App For Printing and Scanning Documents (9to5google.com) 28

Posted by BeauHD from the what-to-expect dept.
According to 9to5Google, Google is working on a native Chrome OS app for printing and scanning documents. From the report: While there are many ways to start printing on Chrome OS, there's no real way to see what you've currently got queued to print, when not using Cloud Print [which is shutting down at the end of the year]. This is particularly frustrating if you've accidentally printed a long document as there's no way to cancel. [...] Late last month, work began on a new "Print Management app," starting with a Chrome OS specific flag in chrome://flags. Print Management is still in the early stages of development but we know that, like many Chrome OS apps, it'll be a web-based System Web App (SWA), which you can launch from the printers section of the main Settings app. Inside, you'll see a list of your recent printing attempts, including useful information like the job's name, what time it started, whether it succeeded, and which printer it was sent to.

And then, of course, on the flip side of working with paper documents is scanning, which is by no means easy to do on Chrome OS. Thankfully, Print Management will also include a UI for scanning documents and photos. The Chromium team is already working on this behind yet another flag.

  • Just to piss off the Google fanboys I'd like to observe that MacOS, Windows and Linux have had this for years and ask why this is news?

  • We used to call it 'Print Preview' (Score:3)

    by imidan ( 559239 ) on Thursday March 12, 2020 @06:02AM (#59820934)

    You know what I miss? Print Preview. I don't know what's happened that we can't have it anymore, but I want to be able to push Print and then see exactly what pages are going to come out of my printer. So many times, I print something, and the last page is completely blank except for some header or footer.

    Print Preview. It used to be a thing. Apparently, we can't have it, now. Does it take Google to give it back to us?

    I hope not.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by berj ( 754323 )

      Not sure about other OSes but the macOS print dialog has a small preview of the pages to be printed. You can view them one at a time and see exactly what's going to come out. From the same dialog you can save to PDF and even just open the current print job in an application called..... Preview.. to see a higher resolution preview

    • I don't know about ChromeOS, but if I'm using Chrome for desktop and I press ctrl+P, the first thing it does is throw up a print preview. I know desktop MS Office also still has this feature.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by bgarcia ( 33222 )
        Yeah, ChromeOS does the same - you get a print preview as soon as you type CTRL-P.

        I'm not sure what imidan is going on about.

    • Preview got moved to the print dialog box. Thats where you can say print all pages or just 1 or even 1-3,5,7,11-15. The preview shows you what is going to the printer.

  • Printing from ChromeOS has always been difficult, obtuse, confusing, and "just not working".
    I've even had zombie print jobs that I could not kill. Couldn't find a print queue. They even kept going after rebooting everything.
    Most of the time it's just a crap shoot as to whether or not it will print.
    I'm glad to see this longstanding problem being addressed.

