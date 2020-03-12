Chrome OS To Get Native App For Printing and Scanning Documents (9to5google.com) 28
According to 9to5Google, Google is working on a native Chrome OS app for printing and scanning documents. From the report: While there are many ways to start printing on Chrome OS, there's no real way to see what you've currently got queued to print, when not using Cloud Print [which is shutting down at the end of the year]. This is particularly frustrating if you've accidentally printed a long document as there's no way to cancel. [...] Late last month, work began on a new "Print Management app," starting with a Chrome OS specific flag in chrome://flags. Print Management is still in the early stages of development but we know that, like many Chrome OS apps, it'll be a web-based System Web App (SWA), which you can launch from the printers section of the main Settings app. Inside, you'll see a list of your recent printing attempts, including useful information like the job's name, what time it started, whether it succeeded, and which printer it was sent to.
And then, of course, on the flip side of working with paper documents is scanning, which is by no means easy to do on Chrome OS. Thankfully, Print Management will also include a UI for scanning documents and photos. The Chromium team is already working on this behind yet another flag.
CUPS is now the de facto unix printing system and not using it is really cutting off their nose to spite their faces. But then nose removal is Rule 1 in the Google playback.
CUPS is open source, and the current license (Apache 2.0) pretty much would allow Google to do anything with CUPS that they wanted, including a fork like they did with WebKit.
Open source doesn't shield you from being sued for patents and copyright
CUPS is included in both Linux and FreeBSD you clown.
Thatâ(TM)s what makes relying on them so dangerous from a business standpoint. There is bad as the Windows phone. Lets make something, put it out there, and when adoption doesnt meet our expectations lets just throw the whole thing away and fuck over everybody that was brand loyal.
The new print manager will use CUPS.
Because Google are slowly realising that... (Score:2)
... a PC with OS that can't do anything without a full time internet connection really isn't that much use to many people. Thats fine for tablets but not for content creation devices.
There were TSRs for DOS that could do print spooling.
I'm all for adding features that improve the utility of their platform. But they need to be careful not to pat themselves too hard on the back.
Why is it such a struggle to cancel a long print job? Why is it not as simple as sending a command to the printer to cease printing? They had this in the mainframe era. Why's it such a struggle today?
The sheer number of types of printers, many of which are STILL using control protocols which are specific to the printer or at least to a small number of printers that only differ in terms of page size and suchlike. That, in turn, is a result of PostScript being expensive to license back in the day which led the manufacturers to all go their own ways with printer control languages and we're stuck with it for now.
Mainframes generally had printers made for them specifically rather than buying them from a sepa
Thankfully, 98+% of the network printers and a good number of the USB printers now support printing using IPP and common raster formats (many also PDF!) so the problem is much simpler than it was when CUPS was first released.
Do you know how many people dont realize PDF is postscript? Both were owned and licensed by Adobe. PDF has evolved along the way but it originally stood for Postscript Document Format, not Portable.
but it originally stood for Postscript Document Format
Citation needed? [amazon.com]
It isn't PostScript. PostScript is a Turing-complete imperative language (stack-based virtual machine). PDF is a declarative language. PDF has considerably lower overhead to render.
PostScript was also expensive to implement. It takes more CPU than the other printer control languages, because it's much more complicated. That gives it much more capability... Which is pretty much never used.
I still prefer a PostScript printer because I know I'll be able to print to it from anything, but there's no denying it is unnecessarily complex.
We used to call it 'Print Preview' (Score:3)
You know what I miss? Print Preview. I don't know what's happened that we can't have it anymore, but I want to be able to push Print and then see exactly what pages are going to come out of my printer. So many times, I print something, and the last page is completely blank except for some header or footer.
Print Preview. It used to be a thing. Apparently, we can't have it, now. Does it take Google to give it back to us?
I hope not.
Not sure about other OSes but the macOS print dialog has a small preview of the pages to be printed. You can view them one at a time and see exactly what's going to come out. From the same dialog you can save to PDF and even just open the current print job in an application called..... Preview.. to see a higher resolution preview
I'm not sure what imidan is going on about.
Preview got moved to the print dialog box. Thats where you can say print all pages or just 1 or even 1-3,5,7,11-15. The preview shows you what is going to the printer.
Welcome improvement (Score:2)
Printing from ChromeOS has always been difficult, obtuse, confusing, and "just not working".
I've even had zombie print jobs that I could not kill. Couldn't find a print queue. They even kept going after rebooting everything.
Most of the time it's just a crap shoot as to whether or not it will print.
I'm glad to see this longstanding problem being addressed.