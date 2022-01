The Rise and Fall of the PlayStation Supercomputers

"On the 25th anniversary of the original Sony PlayStation, The Verge shares the story of the PlayStation supercomputers ," writes Slashdot reader jimminy_cricket . From the report:"The game consoles entered the supercomputing scene in 2002 when Sony released a kit called Linux for the PlayStation 2," reports The Verge. Craig Steffen, senior research scientist at the National Center for Supercomputing Applications, and his group hooked up between 60 and 70 PlayStation 2s, wrote some code, and built out a library."The PS3 entered the scene in late 2006 with powerful hardware and an easier way to load Linux onto the devices," the report adds. "Researchers would still need to link the systems together, but suddenly, it was possible for them to imagine linking together all of those devices into something that was a game-changer instead of just a proof-of-concept prototype."