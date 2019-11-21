Russia Bans Sale of Gadgets Without Russian-Made Software (bbc.com) 73
Russia has passed a law banning the sale of certain devices that are not pre-installed with Russian software. The BBC reports: The law will come into force in July 2020 and cover smartphones, computers and smart televisions. Proponents of the legislation say it is aimed at promoting Russian technology and making it easier for people in the country to use the gadgets they buy. But there are concerns about surveillance and fears that firms could pull out of the Russian market. The law will not mean devices from other countries cannot be sold with their normal software - but Russian "alternatives" will also have to be installed. The legislation was passed by Russia's lower house of parliament on Thursday. A complete list of the gadgets affected and the Russian-made software that needs to be pre-installed will be determined by the government.
Seems like a good enough reason (Score:4, Insightful)
To just abandon Russia as a market. Their economy is smaller than that of Texas FFS, why bother accomodating such nonsense?
It's probably my fault for lack of nonverbal clarity. Russia has nothing of value to export that is imperiled by even a global boycott, so protectionist trade policy makes cents, and optimistically dollars, for the Putineers.
Ummm... you completely missed the point.
This is about goods being sold inside Russia, nothing to do with exports. It's right there in the first line of the summary.
Re: (Score:3)
Only one piece of software and it is clear what it is about. To favour Yandex and to target Google because of the US governments shenanigans against Huawei. This will just be the first move against Google, they have become undesirable and the Russian government will actively favour https://yandex.com/search/?tex... [yandex.com].
Re: (Score:3)
Posting here to repeat parent's sentiment.
The ease with which nations could boycott Russian tech imports in retaliation would dwarf the intended governmental attempt to bolster homegrown industry... except that there is no export of Russian software to jeopardize.
Nothing left to lose, as it were, for the former Soviets, except maybe the 2020 Presidential election.
;>)
What about Kapersky? I'm sure there are others. But considering they are proposing installing the software on devices inside Russia only I doubt there will be much boycotting.
To the casual observer it seems more like Russia is making this move in order to spy on it's citizens. If anything Russian citizens should be upset.
Maybe the people will say "hey thats spying" and Putin will say "yes, but that is fake news, see we are spying on you, but if we say the left said it, then it won't matter. You understand"
What about them? I consider them compromised by a hostile government. I wouldn't install their software on a sandboxed VM for squirrels.
https://www.kaspersky.com/blog... [kaspersky.com]
I am certainly no fan of the Russian government, but Kaspersky remain the first recommendation I give to private end-user customers when it comes to a 3rd party Windows virus protection.
Telegram is another prominent example that moved away fro
I'm curious how much of these moves to "outside Russia" are just a kind of Potemkin village process to satisfy customers with some kind basic "not made in Russia" box to check.
It seems too easy to produce a facade Kaspersky that appears to be outside of Russia, while code and management still came from within Russia.
Hi.
Although I think the Russian "Government" are scum, and mob bosses, my actual sentiment is that from a business standpoint, complying with this law is likely to be too expensive and bothersome to justify, given that the Russian economy is smaller than Donald Trump's toadstool penis.
There can't be enough dollars in sales of ANY device to which this applies to make it worthwhile to do anything other than just WALK THE FUCK AWAY from selling in Russia.
Hello,
Yes, there are several Russian software companies with significant exports. A quick bit of searching reveals:
While they may not as well known as some of their Western counterparts, they are companies with large numbers of customers outside of Russia and an embargo of their products and services would likely be problematic around the globe.
Regards
Aryeh Goretsky
And yet for an individual company, of which many of those which are affected are NOT US companies, this particular requirement is likely too much of a costly pain in the ass to bother continuing to sell to Russia.
Buying/boycotting, anything else implied in your post isn't even a concern. If I was a CEO of a device making company and I saw that, and then looked at how small the Russian economy is, I'd say "you know what? Fuck Russia. Stop selling there. It just be came not worth the effort"
The problem is that the potentially lucrative Russian market makes it easy for a prisoner's dilemma style defection where one supplier can sacrifice their principles for the sake of their profits at the expense of their competitors. Every company that bows out on principle is one fewer competitor for everyone else that gives in to the temptation to remain in the market.
This is doubly the case when some of those potential competitors are based in countries with fewer scruples about privacy and who, unlike t
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
When Russia engages in protectionism it's nonsense but when the US does it it's wisdom, right?
I look forward to when "buy local" means "from anywhere on Earth". Because that'll mean we have extraplanetary colonies to play the "us & them" game with. We all grow stronger together, folks. Protectionism is bad, no matter if the country's leader has blonde hair or orange. And yes, I know that there's a difference between sensible import/export policies and protectionism.
California, Texas, and Florida textbooks (Score:2)
Try comparing the sizes of the two economies and consider the cost of implementing a special case for a country with an economy smaller than a single US State
American K-12 textbook publishers routinely make special editions for California, Texas, and Florida [reddit.com]. It appears the biggest differences are in health, science, and history books, as these are where the "diverse human rights" and "evangelical" voting blocs disagree most.
The draft law specifies alternatives, not REPLACEMENTS.
There are similar drafts doing the rounds at committee stage in France, Germany, Israel and many other places.
First of all. As long as these are alternatives and not government mandated spyware like in some Chinese regions, there is nothing wrong with that.
Second, if your national alphabet is NOT latin - if it is Hebrew, Armenian, Cyrillic, etc there is nothing unreasonable in making these a requirement.
I mean why would any hardware manufacturer even bother with ensuring all their products cater to russia? That just sounds like a development nightmare just for what? A couple extra million a year...if that? That's not including the cost of developing and maintaining this garbage for them.
Because we'd lose our influence there. Better to have a seat at the table and be able to have a say in events than to leave entirely and let bad outcomes happen.
Translation: "bad outcomes" = "we lose money".
You seem to believe that staying carries the power to prevent bad outcomes. It does little more than slow them down a pinch, at best, so better to not be there and not share the blame over something you couldn't control. The moral high ground is a public reason to do so, but even as a practical matter, the "good old days" aren't going to last very long and then you're stuck with the bill.
Remember, this money you're trying to play for, you're only going to ever chip off a sliver, and those with an interest i
Doesn't Canada have something similar? Everything has to be available in French, all phones have to have a French language pack installed.
Re: (Score:3, Funny)
The Lada Phone.
No it will be a Yugo Phone cause Putin will know everywhere Yugo.
Re:Can't wait for ... (Score:4, Interesting)
... the Russian version of iOS...
Is called Aurora and is based on the code which they bought from Finland written by the guys Elon fired from Nokia, namely Sailfish. It actually has some heritage and they have the guys in Yandex and mail.ru which can supply it with relevant services. There is an ongoing haggle for it become the Huawei OS (at least for domestic devices). If it does, it will be supported by an immediate 7M+ order as it becomes the manatory and only choice for both Russia and Chinese government and contractors. At that point I think that dissing it out of hand will no longer be wise: https://www.reuters.com/articl... [reuters.com]
What this means (Score:3)
All Internet connected devices like routers will need Russian software so snooping software can be installed. Very clever. Eventually this will be coming to a country near you too.
Re: (Score:3)
All Internet connected devices like routers will need Russian software so snooping software can be installed. Very clever. Eventually this will be coming to a country near you too.
Unless you're jaded, and believe it is likely to have already occurred in your country.
Remember, ubiquitous government surveillance was trivialized as tinfoil-hattery until the Snowden revelations.
Snooping? I thought this was so they could surreptitiously insert alternative texts in to things like Wikipedia and foreign news outlets.
Already started by USA. (Score:2)
Most of such equipment has USA software on it (Android, Windows, MacOS), so that country is already privileged with access to huge amounts of information on people worldwide.
Russia is, in a way, merely trying to equalize the situation.
NP. (Score:2)
No problem. People can just sell widgets, gizmos and doo-dads.
They are not that smart (Score:1)
Welcome back (Score:2)
It never really left. You know the people that had power and money during the USSR? Guess what.... they still have the power now. You think Putin was a nobody during the USSR and only came into his own after the fall of communism? Cronyism has been rampant in that country, and still is. When you have these large networks of people in power, they will consolidate and maintain that power. They pretty much operate above the government, because it doesn't really matter what rules they are supposed to be pl
North Korea! (Score:1)
What's the fuss? (Score:2)
The BBC article is a big vague, it just talks about "software" but does not say what that means, it also says "applications" so I guess it does not mean operating systems. So: web browsers, word processors, mail clients,
.... I see no harm in these being installed - I assume that if there is not a Russian made alternative available then that is OK.
Also not mentioned is: will the user be able to uninstall Russian made software ? If so: then why the fuss ? If they cannot then why not, what is the real purpose
Add US software to Huawei devices sold in the USA (Score:2)
I am waiting for a superior product to appear.
Can you not just use the existing superior American product which they must have copied to produce theirs? Or does conservative Slashdot groupthink run into issues when confronted by reality?
Just give them away (Score:2)
Good reason for proper sandboxing (Score:3)
Comply with the law use by installing the software, but allow users to see and control exactly what each app does and what it sees, including the ability to feed the app any data user wants (such as location) - make sure you make it easy to use, so for location you should be able to easily just click "for this app, replay last year's locations from date x/y/z", or "for this app, generate a random set of locations assuming I'm driving around aimlessly".
This will last about as long as the... (Score:4, Insightful)
.. wives and offspring of powerful oligarchs find they can't buy iPhones and can't bear the humiliation of using some bad Russian stack smartphone.
Replace Russian with any countries name.
China, South Korea, & Japan (Score:2)
There is little if any hardware covered by this that WOULD be of American manufacture.
I just would tend to consider the Russian economy to be of too little value to justify the work and money involved in complying with this law.
It's barely a statistical error to these companies.
made in Russia or russian language? (Score:2)
What does "russian software" mean? Should the installed software be in russian language, so people can understand it? Or ist it required the software be written in Russia (=made in Russia)? First seems more logical to me.
You don't need an explanation, comrade. Just install everything on the list that runs on the phone's OS. *pats your head* What could possibly go wrong?
I don't expect that the definition of "Russian software" will be any more coherent than "whatever the Russian authorities want it to be".
New OS coming out soon (Score:2)
Can't wait to try out a new OS written from the ground up in Russia, to replace the evil open source linux and its friends, written partly by foreigners. Can't take THAT much to get a mobile phone working without any open source software.
Bubble boy here (Score:2)
Please wear this decorative mic at all times... (Score:2)
How very China of Russia. Install our voluntary apps by act of law.
Russian history (Score:2)
I don't know much history, but it seems like this kind of behavior is what keeps Russia a pariah of Western Civilization. The Russian element they embraced what lies beyond Russia's borders brought us Tolstoy, Tchaikovsky, and
the city of Saint Petersburg.
Oh they embrace what lies beyond Russia's borders -- in the "Embrace, Extend, and Extinguish" sense of the word. Crimea was just a test run.
