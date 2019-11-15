Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Germany Forces Apple To Let Other Mobile Wallet Services Use iPhone's NFC Chip 50

Posted by BeauHD from the open-access dept.
A new German law passed yesterday requires Apple to allow other mobile payments services access to the iPhone's NFC chip for payments to allow them to fully compete with Apple Pay. 9to5Mac reports: Apple initially completely locked down the NFC chip so that it could be used only by Apple Pay. It later allowed some third-party apps to use the chip but has always refused to do so for other mobile payment apps. Reuters reports that the law doesn't name Apple specifically, but would apply to the tech giant. The piece somewhat confusingly refers to access to the NFC chip by third-party payment apps as Apple Pay.

"A German parliamentary committee unexpectedly voted in a late-night session on Wednesday to force the tech giant to open up Apple Pay to rival providers in Germany," reports Reuters. "This came in the form of an amendment to an anti-money laundering law that was adopted late on Thursday by the full parliament and is set to come into effect early next year. The legislation, which did not name Apple specifically, will force operators of electronic money infrastructure to offer access to rivals for a reasonable fee." Apple says that the change would be harmful: "We are surprised at how suddenly this legislation was introduced. We fear that the draft law could be harmful to user friendliness, data protection and the security of financial information."

  • Good (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Pinky's Brain ( 1158667 ) on Friday November 15, 2019 @07:39PM (#59418708)

    Good letting Apple leverage their monopoly power to get a cut of so many sales while forcing the costs on non Apple users is unjust.

    It's bad enough credit card companies are making gains in Europe, don't need more leeches.

    • Good letting Apple leverage their monopoly power to get a cut of so many sales while forcing the costs on non Apple users is unjust.

      It's bad enough credit card companies are making gains in Europe, don't need more leeches.

      A clickbait /. Headline? I am shocked, shocked! What the headline fails to mention is that the law does not target Apple; it requires any mobile payment provider to provide access for a reasonable fee. Apple and others will simply charge for the access and potentially collect a wealth of valuable use data to target ads.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

        In Europe language like "reasonable fee" generally means "at cost". Since it's free on Android, just pay for a standard app developer licence, I can't see Apple being able to charge much more than that.

        They could MITM attack the NFC conversation I guess in order to harvest data, but again being Europe they would need to clearly tell the user they are doing that and get their affirmative opt-in consent, and if the user declined they couldn't deny access to the NFC hardware because personal-data-for-access is

  • Pick one. (Score:3)

    by Torodung ( 31985 ) on Saturday November 16, 2019 @12:48AM (#59419264) Journal

    We are surprised at how suddenly this legislation was introduced. We fear that the draft law could be harmful to user friendliness, data protection and the security of financial information.

    On of these two statements is true. Guess which?

  • Pretty heavy handed directive so sudden. Apple might need to disable or compromise their security. In time after security confident then can comply.

  • What about iMessages? iMessages is the biggest monopoly thing that keeps people stuck with Apple though they want out.

    • oh for fucks sake. you can still SMS people from android. you can still SMS iphone users from an android phone. If your friends judge you for being a green bubble, find better friends.

