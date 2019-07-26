Wind Is Outpacing Coal As a Power Source In Texas For the First Time

Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


A new report (XLSX) from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas says wind power has surpassed coal for the first time in the state. CNN reports: Wind has generated 22% of the state's electrical needs this year. It just edged out coal, which provided 21% of the Lone Star State's power, according to the Electrical Reliability Council of Texas, which manages electrical flow on about 90% of the Texan grid. Sixteen years ago, in 2003, wind made up just 0.8% of the state's power, and coal satisfied 40% of electrical needs, the council documents show. By 2010, wind accounted for 8% of the state's energy, and it steadily inched forward to 19% last year and now 22% in the first half of 2019. At the same time, coal's portion of the energy mix has declined over the past several years, from 37% in 2013 to 24% last year and just 21% this year. Yet while wind has soared and coal-generated power has cooled, natural gas still accounts for the largest share of the state's energy mix, generating 46% of its power in 2003 and staying strong at 44% last year.

  • Texas... (Score:3)

    by Freischutz ( 4776131 ) on Friday July 26, 2019 @09:50PM (#58995176)

    This is investors voting with their wallet, the obsolete gets replaced with better tech. Now let's have three huzzahs for the invisible hand of the free market!!!

    • Growth against a practical limit (Score:4, Interesting)

      by Latent Heat ( 558884 ) on Friday July 26, 2019 @09:56PM (#58995210)

      The growth of wind power is impressive yes, but can it get much beyond 22% percent in Texas without substantial energy storage?

      • Yes. Wind can power 100% of Texas, no storage needed. There was a /. article about that research here 6 months to a year ago.

      • Penetration can go much higher, but eventually they will want/need more HVDC for import/export of power east and west. (Initially billed as export-only, and then the economics will favor geographically diverse import/export for parts of the day/week/year.)

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

        The need for storage is greatly over-estimated. Some will make sense for smoothing and as peakers, but for the most part all you really need is a lot of windmills spread over a moderately wide area.

      • Re:Growth against a practical limit (Score:4, Insightful)

        by skoskav ( 1551805 ) on Saturday July 27, 2019 @07:16AM (#58996464)

        Most populated areas on the globe can reach about 40% combined wind and solar production over the course of a year. Above 40%, the exponentially increasing overproduction during good periods would have to be curtailed or stored, significantly decreasing the cost efficiency of those energy sources. Variable energy sources and battery storage alone can't replace traditional base load sources in the near future though, as enough base load capacity would have to be kept around to cover longer periods where batteries are depleted and neither the wind is blowing nor sun is shining.

        There would have to be huge infrastructure and societal changes, as well as technological advances, for the macroeconomics to accommodate a variable energy production above 80% yearly. I personally think that it makes more sense to focus RD&D into non-carbon base load replacements for when the 40% threshold is met. Those alternatives being either affordable 4th Gen nuclear, affordable natural gas with carbon-capture storage, enhanced geothermal or sustainable biomass.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Ichijo ( 607641 )

          Above 40%, the exponentially increasing overproduction during good periods would have to be curtailed or stored

          Why not sold at lower prices to encourage consumption? It's like how in-season produce is much cheaper than when it's out of season.

          • The energy market will follow a production-demand curve, with prices fluctuating throughout the day and seasons. Energy companies will probably be well aware of how much they can deploy an energy type before it loses its profitability, as I'm sure fruit companies will be aware of why it's a bad idea to flood the market with cheap apples.

    • Re:Texas... (Score:4, Interesting)

      by LynnwoodRooster ( 966895 ) on Friday July 26, 2019 @11:08PM (#58995470) Journal
      Investors like Warren Buffet [usnews.com] who want wind because of the transferable tax subsidies/credits they get. You can move losses in wind to other companies you own, so you can lower their taxes. Wind farms without that? Buffet says "They don't make sense".
      • I'd rather have Buffet moving his losses while banking the savings on healthcare from the cleaner air. As someone with heart problems I'm well aware dirty air makes them worse. And this being a nerd forum I'm guessing there's nor shortage of people with Asthma.

      • Re:Texas... (Score:5, Interesting)

        by AmiMoJo ( 196126 ) on Saturday July 27, 2019 @06:29AM (#58996374) Homepage Journal

        That article is from 5 years ago. The economics have changed significantly since then. In Europe even offshore wind is being build subsidy free now.

      • So what? You absolutely could not run any fossil fuel or nuclear plant at a profit without subsidies, both direct and effective. If you took the subsidies away from them, nobody would ever install anything but solar and wind.

        What doesn't make sense is making these bullshit comparisons, unless your goal is to lie like a rug.

      • Warren Buffet personally was the single largest welfare king in US history thanks to the bailouts of AIG and other businesses he owned during the financial crisis. If it weren't for taxpayers bailouts he'd be broker than broke.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gtall ( 79522 )

      Yes, however, the invisible hand of the free market would have strangled wind in its cradle. It is only cost effective now because gov. helped get it up and going.

      So much for the invisible hand. The invisible hand doesn't know what to do with spent nuclear fuel. The invisible hand also has no problem accepting government subsidies for coal, oil, and gas. It seems the invisible hand also has lobbyists.

  • Wind's massive rise as a percentage of electrical generation is impressive, to say the least, but it doesn't inherently mean coal generation is dropping. America (and the rest of the world) faces a constantly-increasing hunger for more electricity. Some of that is offset by more efficient devices, but but industrial growth and consumer electronics growth continue to drive up demand.

    Is Texas actually reducing coal usage, or just building most of its new generating capacity from wind farms without mothballing

    • Wind's massive rise as a percentage of electrical generation is impressive, to say the least, but it doesn't inherently mean coal generation is dropping.

      But coal is most certainly dropping.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Luckyo ( 1726890 )

      Thanks to shale boom, natural gas in Texas is often of negative cost. That is, producers pay consumers to take their massive supply glut.

      So the reason why coal is going away in US is shale and its offering of effectively free and highly efficient fuel. Bonus points for it also being able to function as a spinning reserve for wind when necessary, so it's also making wind power generation relevant.

      US energy market is currently split into two. Parts that have pipes to nearest shale field, where electricity pri

  • The percentages of relative electric energy production don't really tell the whole story. Though the fraction of electrical energy production from coal has dropped to 21% which is less than the percentage from wind, the use of coal to produce electricity may be increasing as more energy is needed for increased usage from population increase, industrial increase and elsewhere. What are the actual annual MWhr of electric energy produced from each source, say, for each of the last 20 years? This would be more enlightening than just the percentages for a few years.
  • as geothermal. Both are needed to replace nat gas and coal, and then work with wind/solar.

