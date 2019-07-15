Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Government Power

Scotland Produced Enough Wind Energy To Power All Its Homes Twice Over (cnbc.com) 162

Posted by BeauHD from the energy-consumption dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from CNBC: Wind turbines in Scotland generated 9,831,320 megawatt hours between January and June 2019, WWF Scotland said Monday. The numbers, which were supplied by WeatherEnergy, mean that Scottish wind generated enough electricity to power the equivalent of 4.47 million homes for six months. That is almost double the number of homes in Scotland, according to WWF Scotland. By 2030, the Scottish government says it wants to produce half of the country's energy consumption from renewables. It is also targeting an "almost completely" decarbonized energy system by 2050. "Up and down the country, we are all benefiting from cleaner energy and so is the climate," Robin Parker, climate and energy policy manager at WWF Scotland, said in a statement Monday. "These figures show harnessing Scotland's plentiful onshore wind potential can provide clean, green electricity for millions of homes across not only Scotland, but England as well," Parker added.

  • Excess power (Score:3, Interesting)

    by sn0wflake ( 592745 ) on Monday July 15, 2019 @08:09PM (#58931412)
    Last week I watched a report from a location in my country producing an excess of 100 KWh because they couldn't offload the power. That financially made them shut down some windmills. Can anybody explain me like I'm an 5 year old why we are generating in excess of green energy that apparently cant be offloaded because we are still using fossil fuels?

    • Re:Excess power (Score:5, Informative)

      by Krishnoid ( 984597 ) on Monday July 15, 2019 @08:11PM (#58931424) Journal

      Maybe it can't be transmitted to where it needs to go? I think you should call the news station and ask them this exact question verbatim.

    • THey need it for bit coin.

    • Because more then 95% of the time, all the wind energy can be offload. And while it sucks that there are times we generate free energy for no use, that is not a major concert.

      As the production of wind energy increases, It may be in big problem in the future, which is why there are being build new power transfer lines, and invested in huge energy storage systems.
       

      • Re:Excess power (Score:5, Interesting)

        by K. S. Kyosuke ( 729550 ) on Monday July 15, 2019 @09:39PM (#58931764)

        and invested in huge energy storage systems.

        Scotland is already doing it. [bbc.com] This is like 40% of the country's average electricity demand in one storage unit.

    • Re:Excess power (Score:4, Informative)

      by Misagon ( 1135 ) on Monday July 15, 2019 @09:33PM (#58931730)

      The energy system itself needs to balance supply with demand within a certain degree at all times.
      This means that suppliers are not allowed to feed more energy onto the grid than what there is demand for.

      The power is regulated by automatically starting up and shutting down power sources as demand changes.
      That requires that there are always power sources available that don't depend on the weather (directly), and which are able to start and stop relatively fast. In other words, these need to be available to meet demand when the wind isn't blowing.

      • Seems like we are going no where near green energy when the first priority should be green energy. The major challenge seems to invert the power system so fossil fuels become the backup system instead of the other way around now.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by whoda ( 569082 )

      Where was the wind farm located? Electric companies are often required to purchase the cheapest electricity available to them, and off-shore wind is the most expensive.
      Modern gas powered plants can be slightly cheaper than on-shore wind.

      • It's located on land in Denmark, the home of green windmills, so we are doing fine with green energy. Too good actually. The location is a big area covered in solar panels, and they want to expand but they cant because they cant offload enough power for it to be profitable.
    • Sorry but may be beyond 5yo level.
      When operating a Grid the generation needs to match the load, so if you are generating 200 and your load is 100 you have a big problem. Also visa versa. If these two do not match you will crate a under frequency or over frequency situation which can cause huge damage as well as Grid collapse. Damage here would be to grid infrastructure, transformers, substations.

      Solution is you generate more than you need and have a big heater that you use to maintain balance (normally m
      • Why not just have batteries? ELI5 ;)

        • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

          by blindseer ( 891256 )

          Why not just have batteries?

          Because batteries cost money and take resources. Since solar and wind power are so dilute it takes a lot of resources already to collect this energy. Since solar and wind power are so unreliable it takes a lot of batteries to make it reliable. One way to measure this is with energy returned on energy invested.

          https://www.forbes.com/sites/j... [forbes.com]

          Solar power is already shit and wind is only half bad. Add batteries and wind turns to shit and solar only gets shittier.

          I'm sorry, maybe using such language is not

          • ... energy returned on energy invested. https://www.forbes.com/sites/j... [forbes.com] Solar power is already shit and wind is only half bad. Add batteries and wind turns to shit and solar only gets shittier.

            Interesting. The study was from 2013, though, and refers to a study from 2007 for the energy cost of PV production. Part of why PV panels have dropped in price so much over the last 10 years must be due to more efficient and less energy-intensive production.

            As for buffering costs: the study assumes 10 days of storage capacity, which strikes me as a quite a lot for PV in places with consistent clear weather (not Northern Europe where I live, though).

            • Re: (Score:1)

              by Anonymous Coward

              Here's an older article (2014) but appears to have used more recent data (2013 and 2014 as opposed to 2007).
              https://www.energycentral.com/c/ec/catch-22-energy-storage

              That article gave very similar numbers.

              If solar power made a 10X leap in power output in the last 10 years, and surpass fossil fuels, then that would be just world changing. More likely it crept up to simply get barely above that 7 mark that is required to sustain our standard of living. It will then still be another 10 years to just get to w

          • Yea.. thats pretty old data. LA just signed up for 2c/kwh solar and 1.3c/kwh battery.

            Solar and batteries are much less expensive today (and still declining in price).

    • because wind and solar are inconsistent supplies that spike up and down and because generation from fossil fuels can't react as fast to those changing spikes. Therefore if wind or solar spike up to high you have to shut some down if you can't offload as bringing down the fossil fuel power generation could lead to blackouts as you can't ramp up fast enough should solar or wind drop.

    • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Power Systems Engineer Here.

      Possible reasons:
      1: Insufficient transmission capacity
      2: Power was reduced automatically for system stability reasons (rising frequency means too much generation is operating). This is usually temporary (seconds or minutes)
      3: Power was reduced by the operator in order to ensure overall system stability.

      Number 3 is the most interesting case. It happens in countries with low overall demand, weak interconnection and high renewables penetration. Ireland is hit hard by this issue.

      Basi

    • Often its capacity constraints - the wind farms are set up in far away places and the cables can only carry so much power to where its needed. Upgrading that infrastructure costs a lot. (eg in Scotland when the demand is all down south in places like London)

      So when too much power is generated the government pays generators to turn off for a bit. Now, who do you want to turn off? clean wind, or dirty fossil plants? obviously the latter - so you pay them to turn off, and it looks like some grubby fossil fuel

    • I think your have confused energy and power (rate of change of energy) as kWh is a unit of energy.

      Note the SI unit (metric) term for energy is Joule (J) so really we should be using MJ (megajoules) and GJ (gigajoules) rather than the made-up term kWh (not an SI unit). So people get confused because kW (kilowatt) is a SI unit (metric) term for power which is measured in Watts and is equivalent to Joules per second (rate of change of energy).

      Power consumption relies on there being sufficient demand to consume

  • This is why they are buying a really big battery (Score:5, Insightful)

    by WillAffleckUW ( 858324 ) on Monday July 15, 2019 @08:15PM (#58931438) Homepage Journal

    As you may have noticed, Scotland is buying a really big battery to handle the wind solar and tidal energy fluctuations on the interties, to store excess electricity like this.

    While at first it will only be exported to England and Wales, we can expect it to also go to nearby places as well.

    Renewables are here, and they're making continuing operation of coal plants, nuclear fission plants, and other fossil fuels even more uneconomical in comparison.

    If it weren't for the massive tax subsidies and tax exemptions and expensed depreciation for fossil fuels, they would already have been shut down by now.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      read as : if green 'renewables; were able to tax fossil fuels out of existnce then they would succeed. carbon tax et al./

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      How are you going to make fertilizer? Asphalt? Can batteries make those? What about jet fuel? Bunker oil? Do wind turbines receive subsidies in Scotland? They sure do where I live.

      I agree that eventually everyone will drive something like a Tesla in the future - everyone that still drives, that is.

      • Fertilizer can be made from seaweed and shells, just like it used to be made.
        Asphalt pretty much the same.

        Maybe you should realize all these things have existed for a lot longer than Western Europe has been civilized?

        • Fertilizer can be made from seaweed and shells, just like it used to be made.

          Right, because that won't have any environmental impact. I'm sorry, did my sarcasm drip on your shoes?
          In fact I'm quite certain that would be an environmental disaster.

          I propose using basalt for the pH balance and mineral depletion in agriculture instead of seashells. There's plenty of evidence of it being superior.
          https://www.growingagreenerwor... [growingagreenerworld.com]

          For the nitrogen we can synthesize ammonia based fertilizers, only don't use natural gas for the hydrogen source.
          https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

          For the hydrogen use something like the copper-chlorine cycle.
          https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

          That requires temperatures of 530 C, which we can get from solar thermal or molten salt cooled nuclear fission reactors.
          https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
          https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

          Molten salt nuclear would be preferred since at the temperatures they reach the 530 C required for hydrogen production is what is typical for the "cool" side of the turbines. The fertilizer would be from "waste heat". They'd be taking in seawater as raw material and then output drinking water, hydrogen for fertilizer or other uses (such as synthetic diesel fuel), and electricity. What's not to like?

          More on synthesized diesel fuels...
          https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

          Maybe you should realize all these things have existed for a lot longer than Western Europe has been civilized?

          Maybe we should look back to what we did in the 1930s and 1940s instead for ideas on how to do proper agriculture. We got the "Green Revolution" in the 1950s and 1960s based on that technology. That's not "green energy" but fields of green crops, it's that boom in crop production that allowed us to finally leave starvation behind for much of the world.
          https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

          • Re: (Score:1, Informative)

            by Anonymous Coward

            Right, because that won't have any environmental impact. I'm sorry, did my sarcasm drip on your shoes?
            In fact I'm quite certain that would be an environmental disaster.

            Turns out, probably due to nitrogen runoff into the ocean, the amount of sargassum in the Atlantic is at an all time high, and growing. [theguardian.com] The seaweed on Mexico beaches is not a localized problem; it stretches from the Gulf of Mexico, through the Caribbean, clear across the Atlantic to the west coast of Africa. We have plenty of sea weed, it is readily availabke and easy to harvest, and it makes an excellent fertilizer [ashs.org].

            Exactly what fantasy environmental disaster are you imagining?

            I propose using basalt for the pH balance and mineral depletion in agriculture instead of seashells. There's plenty of evidence of it beinf superior

            Good idea, except harvesting b

            • The only reason we stopped building reactors is because they are too expensive, and today cost $10B.

              Solar power was expensive once too, prices went down with some research and development. I believe research and development will bring down the costs of nuclear power too, and bring them down significantly.

              Also, what happens to prices of solar and wind power if China decides that they want those rare earth elements and refined silicon for their own wind and solar power?

              Prices shift and we're running out of room to improve wind and solar energy, there's real physical limits on the availability and efficiency that we have already hit or will soon. We barely started on nuclear power research. That's the price today, and still worth it, but in the future that price will come down.

              • Re:This is why they are buying a really big batter (Score:4, Insightful)

                by MrKaos ( 858439 ) on Tuesday July 16, 2019 @05:39AM (#58932878) Journal

                The only reason we stopped building reactors is because they are too expensive, and today cost $10B.

                I believe research and development will bring down the costs of nuclear power too, and bring them down significantly.

                The NRC commissioned this research to be conducted by manufacturers and operators of nuclear power plants and the recommendations that would make them safer made them cost *more*. Reactors being placed underground is one example.

                EPR adopted some of the NRC recommendations (the four "trains" separating reactor activities for example) in that design. However whilst EPR increases the amount of concrete and adds a double layer containment building resistant to military air strikes, the AP1000 went the other way, reduced concrete, added untested features to a containment building that is like an egg shell in comparison.

                That's how the nuclear industry makes reactors cheaper, they offload the risk onto the unsuspecting community that has no idea what the impact of an accident will be sometime in the future. What we do know is that the community itself is what is usually destroyed.

                The sheer amount of concrete used in the construction of a nuclear reactor is what makes them expensive. So I think your beliefs are strongly attached to your idealism which prevents you from seeing those kinds of facts and rationality.

                Also, what happens to prices of solar and wind power if China decides that they want those rare earth elements and refined silicon for their own wind and solar power?

                We will engage in standard business practices to ensure continuity of the supply chain like any normal business does.

                Prices shift and we're running out of room to improve wind and solar energy, there's real physical limits on the availability and efficiency that we have already hit or will soon.

                So what you're saying is wind and solar all almost ready to be mainstream and be funded through the energy act instead of the small business act?

                We barely started on nuclear power research.

                So what you're saying is 70 years hasn't been enough time to produce an economical, safe nuclear reactor. We're going to need at least another hundred years of research before we can produce any form of viable nuclear industry so by inference of your statement we should stop deploying nuclear reactors until we can design one with a service life long enough to make it viable.

                You heard it here first folks, blindseer wants to end nuclear reactor deployment.

                That's the price today, and still worth it, but in the future that price will come down.

                So when we start building nuclear reactors again in a century or two the price of electricity will still be too cheap to meter the way everyone was sold on nuclear power the first time around.

                • Maybe if you put a few links to sources in that lengthy post I'd have a reason to believe you. I can't respond to it all but I thought this was an odd reply...

                  We will engage in standard business practices to ensure continuity of the supply chain like any normal business does.

                  That's a meaningless non-answer answer. This isn't a street vendor that loses his supplier for fish and chips and so decides to sell corndogs instead. This is the windmill industry potentially losing access to 2/3rds of the rare earth metals that come from China because of a trade war. There is no substitute for this. The "standard business pract

              • Solar has been getting cheaper annually since the beginning.. for decades now.

                Nuclear has been getting more expensive since the beginning.. for decades now. (And their estimates of costs are often off by an order of magnitude-- sometimes more than that.) Insurance companies won't touch Nuclear-- which means any costs (like the Fukishima cleanup) (or the california plant decomissioning) is *always* backstopped by future citizens/taxpayers/ratepayers.

                Is Solar perfect? Nope.

                But nuclear technology is a lot m

                • Nuclear has been getting more expensive since the beginning.. for decades now.

                  You ignore the question why. Solar has been getting cheaper because of technology. Nuclear has been getting expensive because of overhead.

                  Disclosure: I worked in the industry, as a contractor it was lucrative. Oh man I missed the epic parties. Doing almost identical projects in the chemical industry now I realise just how much waste there really is in the world. Hey maybe we can produce biomass energy from the pointless paperwork required to build a nuclear power plant.

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by Uecker ( 1842596 )

              This should be modded up, not down.

      • Re:This is why they are buying a really big batter (Score:4, Interesting)

        by K. S. Kyosuke ( 729550 ) on Monday July 15, 2019 @09:33PM (#58931728)

        How are you going to make fertilizer?

        Using electrolytic hydrogen and the Haber process, obviously.

        What about jet fuel? Bunker oil?

        Uhhh...synthetic fuel, perhaps?

      • Do wind turbines receive subsidies in Scotland? They sure do where I live.

        And do you think oil and natural gas don't?

        • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

          by blindseer ( 891256 )

          And do you think oil and natural gas don't?

          Sure they do, they are getting a cut from the wind and solar industry with the backup power they provide.
          Look at this...
          https://powerpastimpossible.or... [powerpastimpossible.org]

          All kinds of glowing remarks on how oil and gas will reduce our CO2 output. They talk nice nice about wind and solar power then the wind and solar power people give them a cut of the subsidies. You really think that if the government writes a big check to a utility for being "green" that some of that doesn't go to build more natural gas turbines? Of cour

          • To end the subsidies on oil and natural gas means ending the subsidies on wind and solar power.

            Well let's look at the facts in the US Energy Policy Act [energy.gov] and determine exactly what half truth is being offered to manipulate people's opinions.

            Section 300 on Oil subsidies has 91 sections, with one section allocating funding for the Denali Commission for research and development activities into and assortment of things including: fuel cells, hydroelectric, solar, wind, wave, and tidal energy; the construction of energy transmission, in-cluding interties; the replacement and cleanup of fuel tanks; the cons

      • Re:This is why they are buying a really big batter (Score:4, Informative)

        by crunchygranola ( 1954152 ) on Monday July 15, 2019 @10:26PM (#58931962)

        How are you going to make fertilizer?

        What fertilizer are you imagining that requires any petrochemical at all?

        Oil produces no potassium or phosphorus, so you must be thinking of nitrogen. Currently the cheapest way to make nitrogen fertilizer is using natural gas -- because it is the cheapest source of hydrogen -- but no carbon is required to make it -- you only need air for the nitrogen, water for hydrogen, and heat (plus a catalyst). Electricity makes nitrogen fertilizer fine.

        Jet fuel can ultimately be made from synthetic fuel using carbon captured from the atmosphere.

        • The cheapest source of fertilizer is algae. It grows almost anywhere, in almost any water, it does not deplete its substrate of anything, and it is made mostly out of atmospheric carbon so it's carbon-negative. It composts rapidly.

          Natural gas is NOT cheap. Using it releases carbon into the atmosphere, which has costs. And in a fair system, those costs would be monetary.

          Making fertilizer out of fossil fuels is as wrongheaded as making fuel from topsoil (corn ethanol.)

      • You do realise that it's possible to use renewable energy sources whilst still making asphalt, fertiliser and jet fuel the traditional way? That's still a net gain in terms of pollutants.

        You're just playing the 'no perfect solution' fallacy card.

    • Mod parent up. In what world is this a troll?

      (No, wait - don't tell me, it's in the climate denier world)

    • If it weren't for the massive tax subsidies and tax exemptions and expensed depreciation for fossil fuels, they would already have been shut down by now.

      Who gives massive subsidies and tax exemptions? - Trump? In Europe it's the opposite. Coal power plants need to buy quotas for emission which in some countries, have had a drastic impact on electricity prices. People are getting pissed off and I don't blame them. Especially if their countries consume more CO2 than they produce (with the help of an ingenio

  • Sightings of the Loch Ness monster are a higher probability now thanks to all of the excess generation that allowed for installation of baseball stadium lighting around the loch.

    • Sightings of the Loch Ness monster are a higher probability now thanks to all of the excess generation that allowed for installation of baseball stadium lighting around the loch.

      In an effort to recapture some of the energy from this lighting there will be steam collectors put in place to make use of all the water that will be boiled off from the loch with these lights. This heated steam will be used to provide clean drinking water and the cooking of fish and chips.

  • The US will just have to produce more carbon emissions to offset that. China, too.

  • WTF ??? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    And here I was believing that Scotland was powered by Alcohol and fist fights.

  • That's awesome, and I'm glad it works for them. Hopefully they are in a position that they can sell the excess and pay for the generation gear, maintenance, and net out an income stream as well.

    But let's face it, Scotland is an anomaly- sparsely populated, a crazy good coast mile : square mile ratio... wind still isn't terribly viable for the rest of the world. And here in the US we have to deal with the "But it kills birds!" (it doesn't) crowd and similar idiocy.

    Oddly, I was thinking just this morning a

    • And here in the US we have to deal with the "But it kills birds!" (it doesn't) crowd and similar idiocy.

      More like from the "Dead Kennedys" singing, "But it will spoil our ocean view!"

      • Of course it kills birds.

        But a minuscule fraction of the number of birds that cats kill.

        And I think fewer birds than skyscrapers kill.*

        * One night at work there was a loud "CRACK" and the window 30' from me was completely shattered. We thought it was a rock or maybe even a bullet. It was a hawk. Dead as a doorknob on the ground below where it had hit the window.

    • And here in the US we have to deal with the "But it kills birds!"

      Insects as well apparently.

      https://www.forbes.com/sites/m... [forbes.com]

    • Little rock with few exports can manage it but the supposedly greatest nation can't? We must really fucking suck

  • WWF Scotland? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Who’s their spokesman? Roddy Piper?

  • From the fine article...

    By 2030, the Scottish government says it wants to produce half of the country's energy consumption from renewables. It is also targeting an "almost completely" decarbonized energy system by 2050.

    There's quite a few experts that believe this simply cannot happen. Not unless nuclear power is included. Those experts included a very intelligent and educated UK citizen, Dr. David MacKay.
    https://www.theguardian.com/en... [theguardian.com]

    His CV...
    https://www.withouthotair.com/... [withouthotair.com]

    The costs of going without nuclear power is simply too high. Dr. MacKay doesn't argue that 100% renewable is impossible, quite the opposite. He's spelled out in considerable detail how to do it but the costs make it too high for it to be practical.

    Here's another pair of smart people that did the math...
    http://www.roadmaptonowhere.co... [roadmaptonowhere.com]

    And more very intelligent and educated people from IEA that did the math...
    https://www.reuters.com/articl... [reuters.com]

    Again, it's not that a switch to 100% of energy from wind, water, and sun, can not happen. It's that it will not happen. The cost is far too high.

    • Re:50% renewable energy by 2030? Not happening. (Score:4, Interesting)

      by Uecker ( 1842596 ) on Tuesday July 16, 2019 @02:34AM (#58932472)

      I would rather ask people, who really did the math.The IEA has long been criticized by scientists for not acknowledging the potential of renewables.
      For example here (Nature Energy): https://www.nature.com/article... [nature.com]

      Here is a full simulation for south and central america showing that a completely renewable energy system is cost effective:
      https://journals.plos.org/plos... [plos.org]

      So, yes, 100% energy from renewables can happen and will be relatively cheap (in contrast to nuclear).

      • I would rather ask people, who really did the math.The IEA has long been criticized by scientists for not acknowledging the potential of renewables.

        How about instead of these scientists go about criticizing the IEA they go make their case to some investors and get them to build out this renewable energy infrastructure? Unlike nuclear power, that needs government permits printed unicorn skins with unobtainium ink, they can put solar panels on rooftops all they want.

        Here is a full simulation for south and central america showing that a completely renewable energy system is cost effective:

        So, yes, 100% energy from renewables can happen and will be relatively cheap (in contrast to nuclear).

        Scotland is not in South America.

        I just gave links to websites that went through the math in considerable detail on why the UK and USA cannot do without nuclear power. If some scientists di

  • There is a lot of industrial and commercial use. So Scotland is probably still net negative.

    For those talking batteries, Scotland has plenty of mountains, which suggest pumped hydro would be the way to go.

    It's cold and windy in Scotland.

  • Turning wind into electricity lowers the amount of wind (Oban Airport) [windfinder.com] in Scotland, a nation that has too much. Using the electricity raises the temperature of the surrounding area, making Scotland warmer, another benefit.

  • Up and down the country, we are all benefiting from cleaner energy and so is the climate

    No - the climate in Scotland is still terrible. Lots of wind, lots of rain, not a sign of warming.

    • The climate in Scotland is very mild for its latitude. Even in Shetland, which is ~50 kilometers further to the south than Anchorage, the record low is just -9 degrees Celsius.

    • For people who have never been to Scotland, let me enlighten you. The depression above Scotland is world famous, at least in Europe. That depression hovers between Iceland and Scotland, so it is never far away. That depression directly influences most of the northern European weather. Off course depressions travel, but around Scotland and Iceland there is a zone where all depressions from the Atlantic go to die, circling around each other. Especially in October, the weather map looks like a stable "depressi

  • --OK, so - serious question. If you've ever read Terry Pratchett, the History Monks have a series of "spinners" that take up excess load - a series of tiny ones going all the way up to huge+heavy.

    --If there's too much power being generated, can we route it to a series of gear-reduction spinners that can wind up like a spring, and then "unwind" later to provide more power when the generation is low?

    REF:
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]

    --If the "spinners" can lift a load off the ground (or wind something up)

