FCC Photos Confirm Galaxy Note 10 Won't Have a Headphone Jack

Samsung has been one of the only large smartphone manufacturers to insist on keeping the headphone jack in its flagship phones. But that is about to come to an end with the Galaxy Note 10. According to photos published by the FCC , showing both the bottom and top of the phone, there's no headphone jack in sight . The Verge reports:Samsung is expected to formally announce the Note 7 at an August 7th Unpacked event in Brooklyn, New York.