FCC Photos Confirm Galaxy Note 10 Won't Have a Headphone Jack (theverge.com) 131
Samsung has been one of the only large smartphone manufacturers to insist on keeping the headphone jack in its flagship phones. But that is about to come to an end with the Galaxy Note 10. According to photos published by the FCC, showing both the bottom and top of the phone, there's no headphone jack in sight. The Verge reports: The FCC seems to have briefly shared these images by mistake. Samsung followed the usual protocols in requesting confidentiality for external photos of the Note 10 test device, and yet here we are. Whoops. There are two different models at the FCC, but neither includes 5G. So as with the S10 series, Samsung will likely produce a standalone 5G model. Aside from the headphone jack being a goner -- renders of the phone had already suggested this was coming -- we get a look at the triple-camera system on the back. There's another sensor positioned under the flash, which could be the same 3D time-of-flight depth sensor that Samsung included in the Galaxy S10 5G. The Note is usually where the company throws in everything it can, so it makes sense for it to carry over everything from the top-tier S10 model. The center-aligned front camera cutout is also faintly visible in one shot. Samsung is expected to formally announce the Note 7 at an August 7th Unpacked event in Brooklyn, New York.
Yep somehow Samsung lying and Android fanboys bitching like little girls is all Apples fault.
Or are you just sad your phones suck ass. You can admit it.
I feel the rage has to do more with apples extortion.
That, and the fact that it sucks to not have a standard audio jack.
What extortion?
Thug Apple extortion. Business as usual.
Don't freak out wired headphone lovers, you can probably still use USB-C for headphones....
I have to assume at this point the number of mobile headphones made that use an audio jack, had to be diminishing rapidly, so there was little point in Samsung keeping a point of entry for water.
so there was little point in Samsung keeping a point of entry for water.
USB-C is also inserted, yet it isn't considered an entry point for water. Why is a headphone socket harder to enclose than a USB socket?
It is also an entry point, yes (Score:2)
USB-C is also inserted, yet it isn't considered an entry point for water
Sure it is, it has to be sealed as well.
Basically any point like that you can get rid of is helpful, and in modern phones there is a fair amount of space an audio jack along with hardware takes up. Note this model has another camera added if you wonder where the space that was saved went to....
Bluetooh isn't really a security issue (Score:2)
Wireless headphones and microphones are a security risk, and a very easy point of failure - and a pain to keep charged and keep track of.
In practical terms how many devices have honestly been attacked via bluetooth? It's fairly secure. If I were the U.S. president I might want to keep bluetooth off but for the rest of us, we are never going to have an issue with someone trying anything over Bluetooth.
AirPods address your other concerns, because of the case they are easy to keep track of (pro tip - add sti
Stores have been adding bluetooth sensors to all of their store shelves to track customers throughout the space with pin-point precision. [nytimes.com] It's much more precise for this purpose than cellular or wifi signals. This would probably be correlated with video camera footage, so that profiles of your shopping habits could be consistent over weeks or months or years. I'd rather not be forced to walk around with a tracking beacon permanently turned on in order listen to my podcasts or music.
It's a pretty basic mis
It's a pretty basic mistake to think of that as a security issue when they have a dubious ability to tie that tracking back to an individual who has not registered.
They're not as easy to keep charged as my lovely Sony MDR-V6's because THEY DON'T EVER NEED CHARGING.
But then I will need to carry the stupid dongle which _will_ get lost eventually. Very stupid decision by Samsung. There is no excuse for this on a phablet.l
Just leave it on (Score:2)
But then I will need to carry the stupid dongle
One thing I never understood about this argument - why not just leave it on your headset? Then you only have to remember the headset.
They are cheap, if you have multiple headsets just buy more than one.
If you buy a $50,000 new car, it probably has wireless charging included.
It's a small price to pay for not having to see a headphone port on a phone... right?
Most modern phones have wireless charging, so no.
You're a drivelling idiot. I have an auxillary battery pack. I assume you do not, because you have no need for such a thing in the Apple subbasement you never leave.
I have no need for it because <sucking sounds> <more sucking sounds> <more and more sucking sounds>
...
It's illegal in all 50 states to use headphones while driving.
Note that most cars have audio line-in that can be connected to headphone jack.
Most cars now also have a USB plug where you can connect your phone to the car to both charge it, and forward the interface via apple car play/android auto. Doing so brings audio from the phone to the car, same as an aux cable, but charges while you do it.
At least in 2015, that was not the case (I have a very high trim of a higher end car from that year today, it did not even have such an option). Your statement at best applies to cars 2016 model year and up.
I went to check, and most *entry* level vehicles do not have apple car play/android auto, and you have to option it up or go to a mid level trim.
Either way, a headphone jack is critical to some, not important/antiquated for others. No amount of explaining why it doesn't have to be important is going t
I'm not a lawyer and I don't know the law, but I've copied this from some personal injury law firm's website: I can't vouch for the accuracy of the statement either.
Currently, it is completely illegal for drivers to wear headphones while driving in Colorado, Maryland, Louisiana and Rhode Island. It is legal in most other states, with various exceptions in 14 others. These exceptions include Illinois, where it is illegal to wear headphones or earbuds while driving, but Bluetooth and other hands-free listening devices are permitted if they only obstruct one ear.
Oops - sorry about that. In my defense I do turn the volume down if I'm using headphones while driving. My car stereo is broken. Should I start a gofundme to keep my local streets safer by buying me a new car stereo? Or how about a whole new car that would have even more safety features than my current one?
I probably should cite the source
The dongle will not be left on the headphones all the time because they will be inevitably also used on devices with 3.5mm jacks.
And then you take the dongle off to use the headphones on the laptop, lay it down somewhere and... its gone.
Won't be buying phones without headphone jack, my headphones are maybe 15 year old Radio Shack AM/FM phones that I use to help block out other noises. It plugs into my Edge S7, and will continue to do so rather than buying a $1K S10. But if the S10 was affordable, and had no headphone jack, I still wouldn't be buying it. I don't do ear buds, they hurt.
Agree. I just bought a Samsung tablet _with_ a headphone jack, which gets used regularly. I like it, I would buy again. But I won't be buying this new one.
Re:You can still use USB-C (Score:5, Insightful)
Don't freak out wired headphone lovers, you can probably still use USB-C for headphones....
I have to assume at this point the number of mobile headphones made that use an audio jack, had to be diminishing rapidly, so there was little point in Samsung keeping a point of entry for water.
I have a high-quality earphone from Sennheiser with a cable and will not buy a phone without an audio jack. Why pay so much for a phone with a feature lacking compared to S5? I can get two Asus Zenfone 6 for the money, with audio jack and flash memory extension. Thank you Samsung for saving some money. Wired connection has better security and availability, I really can depend on it and use my Plantronics headset for business talks. And the earphone for music. Problems with battery or connection? Not with me. Either charging or connecting the headset? Not with me. Bye bye Samsung.
you can probably still use USB-C for headphones
Unless you need to charge at the same time.
Eh. Won't get it then. (Score:5, Insightful)
Bluetooth is a good idea - but implemented, it's worse than even USB ever was in terms of careless implementation by industry.
Random disconnects while driving places or taking a walk, have to very meticulously manage 'bluetooth priority' settings - and even then, just sometimes it'll stop connecting, and you have to reset all devices.
That, and having to manage yet another set of batteries, which also involves a countdown clock to another semi-expensive item needing replaced.
I pay just $9 for a great set of earbuds, and have 0 problem managing a cord. The bluetooth problems just aren't worth dealing with - and every bluetooth audio device I've ever used has failed far sooner than a standard device, at twice the price or more.
So, I'll stick with phones that have a built-in headphone jack, or else wait a few major tech generations until the future wireless connectivity standards at least aren't such a constant annoyance.
The lowest common denominator is HUGE market force for phones - the 'need' to upgrade won't exist for years, the way that market actually works. I can wait quite comfortably - especially when I don't bother with freemium games ever.
Ryan Fenton
Or, it doesn't connect at all. My AirPods are really annoying when I'm in downtown Seattle since both will almost never connect at the same time. Also, the audio delay is annoying when watching video.
I've actually had great experience with bluetooth the last 3-4 years. I suspect this has less to do with getting better bluetooth earphones and more to do with better devices (Pixels, as it happens, though I suspect that most flagship phones have better bluetooth hardware and firmware stacks).
As for the battery management issue, I've found a fairly simple solution: Buy two. Yes, this is more expensive than a single $9 corded headphone. I buy a pair of ~$20 bluetooth headsets, so about $40. Lately I'v
As for the battery management issue, I've found a fairly simple solution: Buy two.
How would having two dead sets of headphones in my bag the one time a month I need to use them help?
>You forgot audio quality. Bluetooth audio quality is almost universally terrible. You might as well listen to music through an old fashioned telephone.
I've actually coded a G.726 vocoder for the DSPs they put in small devices, and basically sounds like a phone call with the noise cancellation. Bluetooth uses the same tricks, I believe, just with better bitrates. What you're maybe hearing there is likely a noise cancellation algorithm, more than the raw audio quality. But it amounts to the same thing
I've gotten had Note 2, 4, 5 and currently on 8. I can't imagine that the 10 is worth the price of upgrading. Anyway, no headphone jack is a non starter for me. Sometimes I forget to charge my BT headphones. Guess I'm just out of luck. Also, I have things that actually USE the headphone jack. I've got a chronograph used to get speed data on ammo reloads. Phone app connects to chrono over a cable from the headphone jack.
I just don't understand the obsession with removing the jack. People tha
Courage! (Score:1)
To copy Apple five years later. lol @ Android scrubs.
No headphone jack = lost sale (Score:5, Insightful)
Good news is they are "one of the only large smartphone manufacturers" so you have an unknown quantity of other options. And it may be nonzero.
And I'm apparently "one of the only" dashslot readers to care about proper communication. Nonsense or information free phrases should be avoided.
The Note 4 was the last Samsung phone worth buying. Prices have continued to skyrocket since then, b
Here's something to consider: nobody gives a fuck what you think.
I'm not trying to be inflammatory, but as pointedly truthful as possible. Your money will be able to buy things for a while, but eventually, it's likely that you won't be able to buy the thing that you want. You might perhaps be able to find niche products that support you for many years, but they'll be expensive or inferior.
The problem is that techy people like us think the world and the market revolve around us, and it's largely the opposite
Well.. (Score:2, Interesting)
My history with Samsung stopped after it was loaded with tons of scrap and their own set of applications that duplicates everything but in worst, so I stopped at the Galaxy S2, and installed a custom ROM on it.
And this confirms it (Score:1)
I won't be buying the Note 10.
You can pretend all you want that bluetooth headphones or using a USB C to Audio jack adapter is "good enough", but it's not.
So it's kind of mutual. (Score:5, Interesting)
The Galaxy Note 10 won't have a headphone jack, and I won't have a Galaxy Note 10.
Besides, I like phones with removable batteries, so I'll probably go for the LG K8.
(don't judge me, I still use a Galaxy S5)
It's your fault (Score:1)
All you morons keep buying phones with features removed from previous versions. Fuckin' stop.
I won't be buying one then (Score:2)
Not that I was in the intended market but I do still have a Galaxy Note 3
I do still have a Galaxy Note 3
BOOOOOOM! Not anymore.
I confirm I won't be buying a SamsunGalaxy Note 10 (Score:2)
EOM
Budget phones FTW! (Score:2)
Budget phones to the fucking rescue, ya'll! In the ~$200 tier, you'll find plenty of options for phones with all of the features the flagships have been withholding. Check out the Moto brand, for example. The E6 has a 5000 ma battery with several days talk time for less th
Not only that, even the new 400 dollar Google Pixel 3A came back with the headphone jack, and after the sales disaster that was the Moto Z with its mods, Motorola/Lenovo just released the Moto Z4, with a headphone jack of course.
and what type of slashdot reader doesn't want a user replaceable battery and a micro sd card slot?
The stupid kind.
Anyone who would trade ~0.01mm of thickness for the loss of a user replaceable battery and a micro sd card slot is an idiot.
Stylis? (Score:2)
Environment (Score:2)
Done with this stupid trends (Score:2)
No audio jack, no removable battery, curved screen, bloated OS (Android, iOS,
...), mass surveillance, ... All of this is terrible for the environment, my privacy and my pocket$.
I'm waiting for my Librem 5 to move out of this mess. On Librem 5, I will be able to replace the battery and the modem (M2) to keep up with new frequencies/standards. Also have hardware kill switches for camera, microphone, WiFi/Bluetooth, and baseband. Everything in this phone is made to protect privacy as much as possible. Bonus:
Corrected Headline (Score:3)
Corrected Headline:
"FCC Photos Confirm I Won't Buy A Galaxy Note 10 Because There's No Fucking Headphone Jack"
Round hole on botton right side (Score:2)
Then what is the round hole on the bottom right side?
Re:Time to let it go. (Score:5, Insightful)
Yes there absolutely is a reason all the high end phones are moving away from them, but it isn't because the alternative is better. It's for 2 reasons, and only 2 reasons:
1) the manufacturer saves a few pennies on each phone (and they sure don't pass that on to you if you've looked at the price of phones recently!)
2) the manufacturer probably also sells dongles and/or headphones, both of which are a profit centre.
The manufacturers would love you to believe the hype that their new alternative is better, but it isn't. This is about one thing, and one thing only. Money.
No thanks, I know where the jac
