Slashdot Asks: Which iPhone Is Your Favorite? (david-smith.org) 190
Apple iOS developer David Smith noticed something that really jumped out at him when he was reviewing his iPhone's device analytics. "People really, really like the 4.7-inch iPhone," he writes. "When I look at the iPhone distribution for Pedometer++ the four most popular devices are all that size. Together they account for nearly 50% of all devices I see in use." The next most popular screen sizes are the 5.5-inch Plus size (19%) and the 5.8-inch X size (12%).
There are two main reasons for why this is the case: people find the 4.7-inch display to be the perfect size, whether that be for one-handed usability or pocketability, and/or the specs and features found in the 4.7-inch iPhone models still perform well to this day, prompting users to hold off on upgrading to a larger model. Whatever the case may be, the numbers show that 4.7-inch iPhones are still very popular in 2019. Are you still using an iPhone with a 4.7-inch display? Which iPhone model is your favorite?
This data is skewed. How many of his users are female? 4.7 was hugely popular with women. Still is.
Yeah the ladies love the 4.7".
.. who am I kidding I know nothing about that.
As long as we're still talking about phones, my ladies (wife and daughters) prefer 4 inches like the iPhone SE. Why do phones always have to keep getting bigger? It's becoming harder and harder to put them into a pocket. My iPhone 8 (5.7 inches) barely fits, but now the XS is bigger again and it's the smallest new model available. Haven't they learned anything from the success of the discontinued SE? The only reason 4,7 inches is so popular is because it's the smallest size available from Apple right now.
That's a biased sample space (Score:5, Insightful)
Larger phones fit in my pockets... (Score:2)
The larger sizes don't fit the pocket of any trousers that I own.
Although I have an iPhone X now and find that just the right size, I had Plus size models for a few years and found they usually fit in my pants pockets OK - with slacks and jeans.
I carry phones in my front pocket though, perhaps that was the difference.
However with that said, I think you are totally right about the audience being skewed away from that form factor.
In other news: App developer who make his apps functionality by the usage of accelerometers in phones pushes for moving towards smaller phones.
Then again that's what I want for that too.
I carry phones in my front pocket though, perhaps that was the difference.
What is wrong with you?
:P
Not carrying the phone in the back pocket means you can sit down without breaking it unless you take it out, and subsequent use it as much as possible. Weirdo
I carry my phone in the front pockets, but X would probably be too large for that, so 4.7 is perfect.
But I am also one of those weird persons that don't need to be glued to the screen 24/7, and also use the phone as a phone (and the occasional reading), so I've never understood the need for a larger screen.
Large hands (Score:2)
so I've never understood the need for a larger screen.
Some people have very large hands.
Operating a tiny screen phone is difficult (just cramming more than one finger over such a tiny surface is hard), even more so with a virtual keyboard (stylus operated PDA with glyphs recognition - e.g.: PalmOS' Grafitti - or physical buttons are a bit easier to operate).
The last one with a headphone jack (Score:4, Insightful)
Which is the iPhone SE 32GB/128GB.
Which is the iPhone SE 32GB/128GB.
I own like, 5 of them. They’re the last iPhones I’ll ever buy. Reason #1: HEADPHONE. JACK.
I have the one I keep in a waterproof case that is my daily driver. Then I have the one that will become my daily driver when that one dies. Then I have the one that will become my daily driver when that one dies. Then I have the one that will become my daily driver when that one dies. Then I have the one that will become my daily driver when THAT one dies.
I bought that number based on how long
Reason #2, (sorry, forgot my other reasons,) size, shape, and location and number of buttons and switch (also fits my 5S case). Any bigger would not fit comfortably in my pocket, nor be usable one-handed as I sometimes do. (Yes, I’m aware they added a way to reach the top of the screen without having extra long thumbs, but that’s just proof that the design of every larger one is bad, and they knew it.)
Reason #3, squared off sides, not stupidly rounded which makes it way too easy to drop, and n
I generally agree. The squared off sides have a way of digging into your fingers as you hold it one handed though. I love the headphone jack but i hardly have any music on my iPhone. I bought my SE on price (ebay refurb), long term value, and its ease of fitting into a pocket. I had a 5S but I broke the screen, it probably should've just been fixed. But - every android I have owned had a horrible long term software update history. Forget future promises it was a joke in the past. Apple has always done better on SW updates and security.
I got tired of having to relearn Android every time they updated that POS “OS”. Also, more importantly, the last Android phone I owned, (an HTC EVO) had a nasty habit of being unable to answer phone calls. I have one rule, (like Batman) when it comes to phones. Even more fundamental than a headphone jack, actually. (I neglected to mention it above because with iPhones, in my experience, this generally goes without saying.) But when I need my tiny, flat, battery-powered, pocketable micro-com
I-phone SE 32GB/128GB.
I own like, 5 of them.
Wow, five the same! Do you also own, like, 20 cats, all mangy? And is your living room heaped above the window sills with fast foot wrappers you can't bear to part with?
I-phone SE 32GB/128GB.
I own like, 5 of them.
Wow, five the same! Do you also own, like, 20 cats, all mangy? And is your living room heaped above the window sills with fast foot wrappers you can't bear to part with?
No. I just have bought each of the now 5 of those I own as an insurance policy against Apple not selling any iPhone I’m willing to consider buying. I own no cats, and my home isn’t strewn with garbage, as a matter of fact. (I don’t have dogs, either, before you ask.)
BTW, I didn't buy them all at once. I owned ONE, and when the 8 or 9 or whatever came out, they dropped the price on older models like the SE that they were still selling, and I decided to buy the second one in case t
Of course you're not a hoarder, somebody else does that not you. Careful, don't step on a cat. And you don't post denial text walls, not you, oh no.
You look like an idiot every time you change "iPhone" to "I-phone".
Don't get butthurt about me telling you this, I'm trying to being kind (in a tough love sort of way) by letting you know.
When you sit on your I-phone and it goes up your butt, does it hurt?
I actually just like the EarPod wired headphones. They...
...never need to be recharged.
Easy (Score:4, Funny)
A recycled one.
I like my 6S (Score:2)
I like it because it's not too large and it wasn't too expensive (and I bought it as a refurb). As long as the phone itself works, this will continue to be my phone. When the battery wears out, I'll replace the battery.
I'll tell you one thing, though. If this thing dies, I'm not spending $800-$1200 to replace it.
I'm really hoping that Ive finally departing Apple (yay!) is going to lead to a little more common sense on the design team over there. If not, then this iPhone 6S and the 2015 MacBook Pro I'm typin
I'll tell you one thing, though. If this thing dies, I'm not spending $800-$1200 to replace it.
Lucky for you iPhones have met their hardware speed limit. The $200-ish 4 core 3gb ram iPhone 7 Plus runs nearly every app as fast as the $1200+ 6 core 4gb ram XS Max. Only thing a new iPhone really adds is a bigger screen and options for more storage. Oh, and they just put the iPhone 7 Plus’s cpu in the 2019 IPod Touch, so it seems Apple plans on supporting that cpu for a few more years at least.
My work went w/ iPhoney support only, so I let them buy me an 8+. I got it for the bigger screen. Any larger would be too large for hand comfort. My hands prefer the smaller size, but the eyes carried the vote.
Bonus benefit: the camera pokes out when I slip it into my shirt pocket, affording convenient stealth videos. People think I'm a nerd with a pocket protector, but the jokes on them.
Same here. I've already replaced the battery and screen on my 6s to keep it going. When it finally gives up the ghost, I'll be switching to Android unless Apple has come to their senses on the headphone jack by then.
iPhone 4s 64Gb Jailbroken on iOS 8 (Score:1)
Broken ones (Score:4, Funny)
My favorite iPhone is a broken iPhone.
Every time I see someone bring in a broken iPhone to be recycled, I get a warm fuzzy feeling. Yet another abomination has expired, for the betterment of all.
Re: (Score:2)
The iPhone is not a satanic artefact, IT'S A DAMN TELEPHONE.
No. Wrong. This is incorrect. The iPhone is an Apple Product. And the best Apple product is a dead Apple product. They are after all designed to expire, and designed to never be repairable.
These qualities give the iPhone, along with all other Apple products, a rather satanic aspect. Who designs things to break on schedule and be utterly impossible to repair? Apple does!
Re: (Score:2)
which particular phone should we be purchasing?
When I shop for a device, I look for these qualities:
Does it have a user-serviceable battery?
Does it take a microSD card?
Does it have proper USB-to-go functionality?
Is it glued shut, or held together with proper fasteners?
Can I purchase parts online for the device?
Apple devices usually fail most of these required features.
My fave (Score:4, Funny)
My favorite Iphone is definitely my Galaxy S4.
If Xiaomi Pocophone F1 is the best iPhone and Pixel and flag ship device and K20 or K20 Pro is the successor then it would make sense for it to be these.
Latest rumor says 6.4" for A3.
When do we get to own and rule and have privacy on phones again?
I was actually looking at the Xiaomi Mi A2 lite. Headphone jack + microSD almost sold it to me. If only it had a replaceable battery...
I was surprised how well old Galaxy S phones hold their value. A friend wanted another Galaxy S3 because he already has custom car mount and other accessories for that model, but they are still quite pricey around here.
Battery in mine started puffing up. Pulled it, tossed it, and for $20 I put a new one in. Combined with a 200GB microSD card, it makes a great device.
Well, maybe if you weren't, then it would be at least worth a giggle.
Translation: It's the same thing, but without the Apple Tax.
An imitation that has outlasted the "original" for two important reasons:
I could replace the battery when it failed
I could boost the storage to hold all my music
It's an imitation Iphone right down to being the white model, but it's still working where others of the era are dead.
The inevitable "Damn the man!" (Score:4, Insightful)
It's ok that you're not a geek, but WTF are you doing on
/.? Apple is the anti-competition, do-it-our-way-and-like-it option. It's in direct opposition to the hacker ethic.
Re: (Score:2)
...Apple is the anti-competition, do-it-our-way-and-like-it option. It's in direct opposition to the hacker ethic.
And this differs from Google how?
Re: (Score:2)
And this differs from Google how?
Apple: Locked bootloader, locked installer, no competing app stores, no competing browser engines, limitations on compilers and interpreters, closed source.
Android: Vendor locks/doesn't lock bootloader, unlocked sideloading, you can have multiple app stores, you can have competing browser engines, no restrictions on compilers or interpreters, open source.
The two could be more fundamentally different, but only slightly. They really are opposing approaches to computing. I can strip all Google spyware away fro
Re: (Score:2)
If they're using a smart phone they definitely aren't a hipster.
Pedometer isn't typical (Score:2)
Virgin Mobile branded Moto E5 Play (Score:2)
Amazfit Bip Smartwatch by Huami, All-Day Heart Rate and Activity Tracking, Sleep Monitoring, GPS, Ultra-Long Battery Life (up to 30 days on a 2 1/2 hour charge), https://www.tomsguide.com/us/a... [tomsguide.com]
My screen size compensates for .... (Score:3)
Re:My screen size compensates for .... (Score:5, Informative)
Re: (Score:2)
Except for the N word. Can't post that without obfuscation.
Still, I'd be hesitant to hold up Slashdot as the gold standard for free speech. It's not just that views contrary to the established narrative get modded down, it's that if you get modded down too much you start to be rate limited and unable to post much.
Submitting stories is even worse. If your submissions get marked as spam you can't post comments at all and have to email the site staff to get it fixed.
6s is last worthy iPhone (Score:1)
Iâ(TM)ve got the XS Max and itâ(TM)s meh. Way too heavy and a bit clunky to hold. Itâ(TM)s fast and the camera and screen are nice, but itâ(TM)s definitely not worth the money spent.
6s fits in your hand/pocket, is lightweight, screen and camera are nice, sports a headphone jack (you will get sick of charging BLE headset), and lets you chat up Siri. Itâ(TM)s obvious that Apple keeps stringing people along and has ceased to be the innovative company it once was. Plus, itâ(TM)ll o
'XS Max' still sounds like a feminine hygiene product. Like they needed to double down on 'iPad'.
Re: (Score:2)
I agree the loss of the jack is a loss of functionality, but the change was a "meh" to me at the time because I had switched to a BT headset years ago with my BB and have been exceedingly happy with them. A nightly charge for a second device doesn't bother me.
The jack is great when plugging into exterior amps, and I would still do it that way if a jack was present. I bought a BT receiver that takes care of that problem with my PA. I've also found that modern PA's are building in their own receivers, too.
But
iPhone 8 (Score:3)
The iPhone 8 (non-Plus) is perfect. It's fast, pocket friendly, and still has a very reliable thumb print for easy Apple Pay and logging into the phone. I will be replacing the battery in it.
Yeah, specs are better for sure, but I expect he's rating the smaller size as more convenient, and more important to him.
Re: (Score:2)
That is correct. My phone is a phone first and foremost. I don't need a "phablet". Yes, I do like the convenience of running apps and reading from it, but I primarily use it to make phone calls and then slip it into my pocket without discomfort.
I'm not saying the Plus not a good choice for everyone, just not good for my needs.
Re: (Score:2)
I prefer my Android iPhone.
The only Apple product I own, and have ever owned (Score:2)
It's a truly honest piece of equipment, where engineering design took precedence over marketing and sales forces.
Oh, and it has rounded corners too. And that makes it interesting in that Apple didn't go after other ][ clones like the Pineapple etc. over this particular issue back in the day.
Didn't Apple sue clone makers like laser?
If I could use an iPhone... (Score:4, Insightful)
I would go for this year's iPhone XR cheap compared to the other option, with an usable size (too large for my taste, but not eXeS large), whith support for all the new features, and the long life of software updates/upgrades/patches that not even google dares match (3 years vs and avg of 5 years).
But alas, my essential tremmor means that, as long as I can, I shall use a phome with a keyboard (I tried all glass with swift and other alternative keyboards when only my N9 had swift), so, android it is for me, until apple releases a phone with a keyboard (or a well designed accesory), or until no more decent android keyboard phones are made.
If I have to go to all glass, if I still have a mac, iPhone it will be.
I would go for this year's iPhone XR cheap compared to the other option,
A punch in the stomach hurts less than a kick in the balls, and trust me, I practice Krav Maga so I speak from experience, that doesn't mean I'd want either. My favourite is the phone that lets me decide how I use it.
I know the one I like (Score:2)
Yeah... women (Score:2)
I use an iPhone X, and it has two great advantages over the Android phone it replaced: it will get updates for more than two years, and it has a really fantastic battery. It has one major disadvantage, but one that would also
I have Swype on my iPhone 6S. Did they delete it from the app store?
I've had mine for almost four years and it is still going strong with good battery life.
You know, Android pixel and Android one devices get long-term updates, too? My Moto X4 Android one edition was $150, came with Oreo, has updated to Pie, and will get Q. It has an all-day battery (true so far) and IP67 water resistance. Plus I can sideload whatever I want, and it's got an unlockable bootloader.
The supposed advantages of the iPhone are universally notional.
The open one (Score:3)
NetBSD has a better package collection.
None (Score:1)
HTC Touch (Score:2)
2.8 inch of pure marvel relased one month before the first Iphone.
iPhone SE (Score:1)
Both me and my wife bought the iPhone SE while it is (was?) still available.
I also have an iPhone 6 from work, and I can say with 100% certainty that it is inferior. The camera sticks out and the size is shit. You can't use it one-handed anymore and it doesn't fit in all pockets while the iPhone SE does.
I can't imagine that Jobs would've accepted the design blunders with the camera sticking out. You can't even put this crap flat on a table. But the main factor really is size, and it does make a huge differe
The only good I-phone (Score:2)
The only good I-phone is a dead I-phone. Call me captain obvious.
Any of them are my favourites (Score:2)
Just as long as they have spent 5 minutes in a blender first.
I like the one I use (Score:2)
That goes back to my first one. Perhaps I should be more precise. I like the latest one I bought.
Onviously very biassed as I do not want to admit I bought the wrong one.
The iPhone SE (Score:3)
slashvertisement (Score:2)
Cheaper options are generally more popular (Score:2)
A 4.7" phone is much cheaper than a phone with a larger screen.
Not everyone can afford either a bigger screen when they upgrade, or can even afford to upgrade.
So, yeah, it's no surprise that the cheaper model of the phone is the more popular.
In other news, water is wet, oil is oily, and sunshine comes from the sun!
Repeating Jobs' mistake (Score:3)
No, some people find the 4.7 inch display to be the perfect size. Others prefer bigger. Others prefer smaller.
The correct solution is to offer different sizes and let people choose the one they like best. Declaring something to be the "perfect size" just because it's most popular is disingenuous at best, downright deceptive at worst. It's not even preferred by a majority - less than half the people prefer it. This erroneous thinking is what leads to manufacturers trying to force a single version down everyone's throat (e.g. Google dragging their feet on offering a dark mode for their apps - many of us prefer light text on a dark background).
Quoting general Philip Sheridan... (Score:2)
My favorite iPhone... (Score:2)
...is an Android.
The one that lets me... (Score:2)
... access my files through a simple USB tether.
Oh, you don't have that? Well then I guess I dislike them all equally.
The preference for the 4.7" phone (Score:3)
This one. (Score:2)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Question asked and answered (Score:2)
Which is your favourite?
My tracking software proves it to be 4.7-inch display.
The cheaper one stupid !! (Score:2)
Causation Correlation here folks.
Yes a lot of people like the smaller screen --- possibly because it comes on a Cheaper model ?!
Another analysis might point out that the majority of his users are OLD phones. I personally waited for the new models to come out and then snapped up an iPhone8 after the price drop.
Sure, I will also admit that I like the smaller screen because it fits in my pocket, I own an iPad for the larger screen experience. I traded up from an iPhone5 and really liked the smaller phone.
I keep my 5.5 in an Otterbox. That makes it thicker and sturdier. I find thes maller size hard to see, and the larger size hard to fit into pockets.
I keep my 5.5 in an Otterbox. That makes it thicker and sturdier. I find thes maller size hard to see, and the larger size hard to fit into pockets.
Comments like this make baby Steve Jobs cry in heaven.
then why thin ? (Score:2)
if people end up putting an inch thick case around their phone, what's the point of this race for always thinner phone?
We already lost audio jack on the altar of "phones you can slice cheese with" !
A thinner phone can be personalized more with different cases. Being thin is good, it's only the poor battery life that's bad. But smaller batteries are cheaper, and manufacturers want to save money, so the real reason you get ever-thinner phones is cost reduction. Having reduced battery capacity, they will brag about how thin the device is.
Re: People want a SMALL, QUALITY Android Phone (Score:2)
Well, maybe there are not enough people who would buy small, thick, sturdy, large battery, fast CPU phones. Because otherwise companies would offer them...
Also the iPhone SE (Score:2)
I upgraded from an iPhone 5 to an SE (a small 6s under the hood, sans the "right click" touch) a few years ago. It still does what I need in 2019, and is still really small in my pocket.
Today I'd probably pick the next screen size up (the 4.7") today (even if the SE is still available) because when I do have a problem with the SE it's about content not fitting on the screen very well. The 4.7" is a solid compromise.
I don't want a mobile device bigger than that. If I need a bigger screen, I just pop open m
Nobody is mad. Classic old school nerds just hate Apple and always will.
Spoken as an aging Apple cultist. Got any original teeff leff?
But thug Apple can still send out its wheezy old troll mods.
Just as long as they make their daily "Orange Man Baaaaad" story quota.