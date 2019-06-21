Clean Electricity Overtaking Fossil Fuels In Britain

Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


An anonymous reader quotes a report from the BBC: For the first time since the Industrial Revolution, Britain is obtaining more power from zero-carbon sources than fossil fuels. The milestone has been passed for the first five months of 2019. National Grid says clean energy has nudged ahead with 48% of generation, against 47% for coal and gas. The rest is biomass burning. The transformation reflects the precipitous decline of coal energy, and a boom from wind and solar. National Grid says that in the past decade, coal generation will have plunged from 30% to 3%. Meanwhile, wind power has shot up from 1% to 19%. Mini-milestones have been passed along the way. In May, for instance, Britain clocked up its first coal-free fortnight and generated record levels of solar power for two consecutive days.

    Couldn't have done it without 18% nuclear in the zero-carbon column. Atoms win again.

    Also could not have done it without the 6% "zero-carbon imports". Forgive my ignorance on this particular taxonomic term, but what os this exactly? Did Blighty ship in somebody else's sunlight, or is that just the hot air from Tumps's recent visit?

    https://www.ofgem.gov.uk/data-portal/electricity-generation-mix-quarter-and-fuel-source-gb

    and then you have got a a reality wake up [electricitymap.org] looking at France.

    • Would you look at that link in the parent post? Click around a bit on all those nations in green on the map, tell me what the top three green energy sources are?

      You know what they are, wind, hydro, and nuclear. That's where we need to be spending our money and efforts. Wind, hydro, and nuclear. That's because they are proven technologies. We should ABSOLUTELY be spending money on research for other technologies like solar but don't forget where we've been getting the bulk of our low CO2 energy for the

      • "You know what they are, wind, hydro, and nuclear. That's where we need to be spending our money and efforts. Wind, hydro, and nuclear. That's because they are proven technologies."

        If nuclear is so 'proven' why can't they get insurance, any insurance?

        • It's proven to be uneconomical, that is.

        • If nuclear is so 'proven' why can't they get insurance, any insurance?

          Citation needed. I'll need to see something to show that they can't get insurance. Currently operating nuclear power plants must have some kind of insurance, otherwise I'd expect it would be difficult to find people willing to work there, people willing to invest in the business, banks willing to manage its funds, etc.

          Here's a better question, how is it that coal power plants can get insurance? Any kind of insurance? I presume they must be getting insured, because we are still seeing them getting built.

          • If nuclear is so 'proven' why can't they get insurance, any insurance?

            Citation needed. I'll need to see something to show that they can't get insurance. Currently operating nuclear power plants must have some kind of insurance, otherwise I'd expect it would be difficult to find people willing to work there, people willing to invest in the business, banks willing to manage its funds, etc.

            Of course nuclear plants can get private insurance - for some things. Health insurance for their employees, various types of business and property insurance no doubt, but what they can't get is insurance for accidents involving the nuclear reactors. In the U.S. the government provides this type of insurance via the Price-Anderson Act [naic.org] for which plant operators make payments (required by law).

      • The UK can have more hydro as soon as it can build more rivers and mountains. And solar? In the UK?

        • The UK can have more hydro as soon as it can build more rivers and mountains. And solar? In the UK?

          I did give three options, did I not? What was that third option? If they can't have any of those three then they will just keep burning natural gas. They'll probably run out of that eventually, that being centuries from now. So, they have time to look at options if that third option is kept from them for political reasons.

          • Yes, last time I visited the UK I saw every little Cumbrian village fighting the NIMBY battle over a handful of wind turbines. If they just added generating capacity at Windscale, where the holy war on nuclear has already been fought, all of those villages could be left pristine and the monstrosity at Drax could be closed for good.

    The sun is out.
    That hydro is pumped.
    When the wind is at the correct speed.

    After that "clean" energy stops the 24/7 production lines have to pay for more "traditional" energy.

    • After that "clean" energy stops the 24/7 production lines have to pay for more "traditional" energy.

      Which in this case is natural gas turbines.

      We should be seeing natural gas combined cycle power plants humming along 24/7 at 60% efficiency. Instead in the UK they run single cycle natural gas turbines for 16 hours per day at 30% efficiency, with wind and solar running for the other 8 hours per day. Why not run combined cycle plants for those 16 hours? Because they take a very long time to heat up all that water into steam so that they can reach that 60% efficiency. Keeping them hot burns a lot of fuel,

    • "The sun is out."

      Almost never. In Scotland, the sun currently doesn't set until 11 pm and rises at 2 am.

  • It's just a matter of time before they get sick of eat veggies and sink into a nice T-bone steak. We're addicted to oil, resistance is futile.

    • We're addicted to oil

      We're not addicted to oil any more than we are to food and water. We'll switch to an alternative if a better one presents itself. Find a cheap source of carbon free energy and we'll be making diesel fuel for our cars and trucks by recycling that CO2 in the air.
      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

      I have an idea on where we can get that energy, I'll give you three guesses.

    For the tenth time this year you are comparing shoulder months. Wait until summer.

    • For the tenth time this year you are comparing shoulder months. Wait until summer.

      Because solar works best during the winter?

