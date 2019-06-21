Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Millions of Dell PCs Vulnerable To Flaw In Pre-Installed Software (threatpost.com) 27

Posted by BeauHD from the perils-of-bloatware dept.
secwatcher shares a report from Threatpost: Millions of PCs made by Dell and other OEMs are vulnerable to a flaw stemming from a component in pre-installed SupportAssist software. The flaw could enable a remote attacker to completely takeover affected devices. The high-severity vulnerability (CVE-2019-12280) stems from a component in SupportAssist, a proactive monitoring software pre-installed on PCs with automatic failure detection and notifications for Dell devices. That component is made by a company called PC-Doctor, which develops hardware-diagnostic software for various PC and laptop original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). A patch has been issued by PC-Doctor that fixes impacted devices. Impacted customers can find the latest version of SupportAssist here (for single PC users) or here (for IT managers).

Millions of Dell PCs Vulnerable To Flaw In Pre-Installed Software

