Intel Performance Hit 5x Harder Than AMD After Spectre, Meltdown Patches

Phoronix has conducted a series of tests to show just how much the Spectre and Meltdown patches have impacted the raw performance of Intel and AMD CPUs. While the patches have resulted in performance decreases across the board, ranging from virtually nothing to significant depending on the application, it appears that Intel received the short end of the stick as its CPUs have been hit five times harder than AMD, according to ExtremeTech. From the report: The collective impact of enabling all patches is not a positive for Intel. While the impacts vary tremendously from virtually nothing to significant on an application-by-application level, the collective whack is about 15-16 percent on all Intel CPUs without Hyper-Threading disabled. Disabling increases the overall performance impact to 20 percent (for the 7980XE), 24.8 percent (8700K) and 20.5 percent (6800K).
The AMD CPUs are not tested with HT disabled, because disabling SMT isn't a required fix for the situation on AMD chips, but the cumulative impact of the decline is much smaller. AMD loses ~3 percent with all fixes enabled. The impact of these changes is enough to change the relative performance weighting between the tested solutions. With no fixes applied, across its entire test suite, the CPU performance ranking is (from fastest to slowest): 7980XE (288), 8700K (271), 2990WX (245), 2700X (219), 6800K. (200). With the full suite of mitigations enabled, the CPU performance ranking is (from fastest to slowest): 2990WX (238), 7980XE (231), 2700X (213), 8700K (204), 6800K (159). In closing, ExtremeTech writes: "AMD, in other words, now leads the aggregate performance metrics, moving from 3rd and 4th to 1st and 3rd. This isn't the same as winning every test, and since the degree to which each test responds to these changes varies, you can't claim that the 2990WX is now across-the-board faster than the 7980XE in the Phoronix benchmark suite. It isn't. But the cumulative impact of these patches could result in more tests where Intel and AMD switch rankings as a result of performance impacts that only hit one vendor."
With all of these x64 security and performance issues happening, would now be a good time for the entire industry to switch to ARM architecture CPUs in all desktops, laptops and servers? Most phones and tablets are already there.
Look, we're just looking to get in on the anti-Intel bandwagon. All the other go-fast, low-drag cool kids are doing it.
With all of these x64 security and performance issues happening, would now be a good time for the entire industry to switch to ARM architecture CPUs in all desktops, laptops and servers?
No, because speculative execution is the problem so high end ARM chips are vulnerable too. A raspberry pi isn't because it has an in-order CPU, unlike most decent phones and tablets. You can get low end phones with the A53 core but they're not very good.
The Pi is marketing genius. It started with a chip where the main cpu was meant to be the videocore, with an ARM cpu on the side for minor tasks, that didn't sell worth a damn for Broadcom. Ebon and co managed to make an 'arm' SBC out of it, bit banging USB, etc and somehow it sells like hotcakes. Most of the Pi's faults aren't so much decisions by the Pi team themselves but the fact that they're using an SoC that was never intended for this usage to begin with.
This is unrelated to CPU ISA, and related to design choices.
The biggest takeaway is that Intel did not design for secure context switches, and AMD did.
This gave Intel a nice boost in some benchmarks, but now they are way behind. The mitigations have to use slow state clearing mechanisms in the Intel design, whereas AMD have fast (not as fast as not doing it, obviously) state clearing and proper security checks.
ARM is really great at what it's designed for- very high performance to power ratio, AT low power usage.
It just doesn't scale up to real desktop/server work. x86 is an absolute dog of an architecture but it'll still whip ARM up and down the block for most desktop/server scenarios.
You think speculative execution is a marketing gimic?!
You think removing it isn't an even bigger hit?
If that were true, there would be hige numbers of servers getting in on that performance / cost action.
Most discussions of cost/performance ratio only involve the price of the CPU itself. If you want to decide whether to use Intel, AMD, or ARM processors in your server room, you would have to include other costs of using ARM processors. In particular, you'd have to also take into account the cost of other hardware and space. You can pay $500 for a single Intel processor, or pay $400 for a dozen ARM processors with the same total processing power (numbers made up for this example). But to use the dozen ARM pr
Netcraft confirms, Intel is dying.
We could go back to making software efficient (Score:5, Insightful)
We should go back to making software efficient again, like we had to in the 1990s and before. It wasn't even that hard to do. It just takes native languages like C, C++, Pascal or Delphi, and a little bit of care.
Right now so much computing power is wasted on frivolous UI animations and other stupid effects. Computing power is also wasted on bloated programming language virtual machines and scripting languages.
Hardware performance issues become less of a problem when not using slow and bloated programming languages, and when not doing stupid things like pointless UI effects.
You're talking to the wrong crowd. Slashdot is festering with "web developers" these days.
Here's something to make you feel safe. Guess what language all those gnome plugins are written with? Javascript!
The animations that are totally not the point but I see why you think that...
Iâ(TM)s the boxing and unboxing of millions of objects, their respective heap allocations and cleanup (GC), and generally not giving a fuck about performance by developers. Most of which donâ(TM)t use what they work on...
Câ(TM)est la vie.
I agree. We're still deploying embedded systems running on 4, 8 and 16K of RAM - not megabytes or gigabytes.
PC operating systems and applications are overly wasteful - greenies should be targeting those instead of sweating over the alleged 5% of greenhouse emissions caused by air travel.
Alright William, 64K should be enough for anybody, we get it... But seriously, that is insightful, please mod parent up!
Indeed it is, it should be at least a +2 so, mod GP up some more
I agree but I'd dump Delphi.
Only C or Pascal were ever "good" languages to develop with
Pascal??
Looks like you were not on the tier 1, and you probably will never do.
Tier 1 folks are experts in machine language and asm.
Only morons use C.
most computing power is wasted waiting for I/O. very few CPU cores are pegged.
instead of worrying about trivial micro-benchmarks, they should be more concerned about the latency holes in the I/O pipelines.
In terms of number of CPU clocks spent waiting it still doesn't match the old days(with contemporary clock speeds increasing rather faster than the speed of light it's not clear that we'll ever see those ratios again, unless someone deliberately builds the CPU down to the speed of the RAM and/or onto the die or both); but improvements to I/O have really been a pretty solid area of late.
Re: (Score:2)
I agree. I manage or work with about a half-dozen VMware clusters, and aggregate CPU demand is really at the bottom of the list. Seldom do you see a cluster with more than 50% CPU utilization.
The only real CPU utilization "problem" is single-threaded performance, which mostly seems to tie into the fact that CPUs with high clock rates are fucking expensive, and probably because there's such a huge market for virtualization and people mostly aren't worried about aggregate CPU demand.
Ya know what wouÃd really give me a stiffy being a Vmware admin and all? If we could have beastly single core coprocessors. From time to time there actually is that one customer that has an application that makes the infrastructure sweat. More often than not because they throw way too many cores at the thing wanting to speed things up but in the process fucking the scheduler.
Aside from the commercially interesting move of AMD back to not sucking;
Let's be clear here, AMD never sucked. Their 386s were just as good as Intel's, their 486s were better, the 586 was faster than the Pentium when writing code optimized for it and not for the Pentium, and the K6 was faster than the P2 clock-for-clock under similar circumstances. The K7, as we all know, was superior on every level to Intel's chips at the time. The only reason the K6 was slower was that everyone optimized for Intel, not AMD. Gentoo built for the K6 was screaming fast.
Intel sucked plenty, though. They may have been faster, but they deliberately created provably less secure designs for the sake of that speed. That sucks, in my book. And even putting aside the technical level, Intel behaved anticompetitively at every turn. That sucks too.
No your assembly programs aren't recompiled. The rest I guess is trying to describe out of order execution but is still very wrong.
Since the day processors needed caches* one can not count clock ticks directly - but one can still count cycles given the best case and with some analysis average/worst case. One can still optimize on assembly level and get better performance.
But most old assembly language programmers weren't actually good at it so improved compilers removed the need in general.
We should go back to making software efficient again
Or we could just not conform to the mass hysteria we've been told to and treat Spectre and Meltdown with the proper respect, which is to ignore it unless you're a cloud hosting provider or being actively targeted by the CIA.
Yes. I think Linux allows you to choose if you want to run with Spectre mitigation or not and in Windows maybe you can just not install or unininstall the relevant fixes. Maybe we have to accept that security vs speed is a zero sum game and we have to choose. I would normally choose speed, but it depends on the context. I just hope that choice is not taken away. Most software is coded with fast CPUs in mind. If CPUs become much much slower it could make certain software not even usable.
Re: (Score:2)
GRUB_CMDLINE_LINUX_DEFAULT="text nospectre_v1 nospectre_v2 spectre_v2=off spectre_v2_user=off spec_store_bypass_disable=on net.ifnames=0 biosdevname=0"
that's what I now use.
Maybe someone qualified can explain if these exploits are even a thing for your average PC user. I guess any malware must already have found its way onto my PC in order to exploit any CPU vulnerabilities. At that point, my PC is compromised anyway and many more bad things can happen, which are probably much easier to abuse than a cryptic and fairly random CPU vulnerability.
I agree with parent that this can be a problem for hosting providers whose CPU's might be shared with all sorts of totally unrelated sof
Maybe someone qualified can explain if these exploits are even a thing for your average PC user. I guess any malware must already have found its way onto my PC in order to exploit any CPU vulnerabilities.
In theory, many of the vulnerabilities could be exploited by Javascript. If you run any code on your computer that might be less than perfectly trustworthy, you could be at risk, even if it's in a container that is supposed to be able to keep it contained.
Interesting point. I'm not an expert on JavaScript, but like most modern languages, I suppose it is relatively high-level or runs in a VM, so the memory is managed for it, and there is no direct access to any CPU caches.
I would assume you would have to do systems-level programming in C to be able to access something like that.
Interesting point. I'm not an expert on JavaScript, but like most modern languages, I suppose it is relatively high-level or runs in a VM, so the memory is managed for it, and there is no direct access to any CPU caches. I would assume you would have to do systems-level programming in C to be able to access something like that.
VMs are no protection. The purpose of VM-based isolation is to defend against vulnerabilities in the operating system, but these are hardware-level vulnerabilities.
The way I understand this is, that you would also have to get extremely lucky to even get any sensitive data in those caches. So it is in no way a targeted attack, but rather some sort of random snooping, without any context of what that data could even be. So overall it sounds to me like an extremely theoretical security vulnerability. Have to wonder if its really worth sacrificing CPU performance to fix that.
We should go back to making software efficient again
Or we could just not conform to the mass hysteria we've been told to and treat Spectre and Meltdown with the proper respect, which is to ignore it unless you're a cloud hosting provider or being actively targeted by the CIA.
So far, I agree with this. But attacks will improve, and it's not inconceivable that a paper could be published tomorrow that demonstrates how to exploit one or more of the vulnerabilities from Javascript.
there is a benefit to these 'slow' programming & scripting languages and that is it's much easier to write software without certain types of bugs.
things like overflows or double free's are almost non-existent, and before you say that these are well known these days, just remember that the linux kernel just recently had a double free security bug discovered.
i do agree about efficiency though, but in most cases that is mostly not an issue of the chosen language.
Optimizing software tends to make it harder to maintain. It's usually the last thing you do if possible.
So while modern languages are less efficient to run, they are more efficient to write.
Computing power is also wasted on bloated programming language virtual machines and scripting languages.
Hardware performance issues become less of a problem when not using slow and bloated programming languages, and when not doing stupid things like pointless UI effects.
Agreed that UI animations are pointless, but I think a major culprit is layers of abstraction. Look at the UI tier. I have seen 1000 line package.json files for a simple form-based UI. I have no clue what most of the dependencies are and the developer that made them barely has one as well. Look at the node-based text editors. They are crazy slow on fast computers. My biggest frustrations are that ever time I turn around someone is inventing an abstraction layer. 15 years ago, it was Java...inventing dozens of redundant abstraction layers just to get to form input. This only went away when we moved to REST-based architecture and moved form binding to JavaScript.
Most of the UIs I work with are modern...and slow and terrible. However, I do have to work with one legacy system...an old JSP and servlet-based system from 20 years ago with 20-year-old HTML and only a little JavaScript(a typical UI of the time) that no one has updated...it is an actual delight. It loads FAST. I can scroll through 10,000 rows without my computer breaking a sweat. When the page says it's loaded, it's ready to use (that is my biggest pet peeve...pages that say they're loaded, but need to make 20 server calls and you never know when you have all the data). I hate to sound old, but I LOVE fast legacy UIs so much more than the trendy new ones that download megabytes of JavaScript and CSS and have convoluted complex layouts in HTML just to accommodate mobile users (and the UIs look like crap anyway on a phone, plus most corporate apps are not ones people want to use on their phone, so why make your primary users suffer?)
Server-Side Java use to be terribly bloated, but has matured and even slightly trimmed down (or more precisely, people abandoned the slowest technologies) for JAX-RS-based REST services. I hope the same happens to the UI tier...that minimal and fast becomes trendy.
From what I've seen of native apps, they're following a similar trajectory...lots of layers of abstractions and toolkits that tangibly slow down the UI, but add no value for the end user. I hope minimal becomes trendy again. It's not that hard to implement. I wish there was a way to incentivize good engineering and quicky, snappy UIs over quick turnaround, excessive layering and abstraction and bloated toolkits.
Waiting... (Score:5, Funny)
I am waiting to find out that the only way Intel was able to compete with AMD was to intentionally introduce these flaws.
Shouldn't have to wait long. Both Intel and Nvidia have been busted multiple times for creating optimizations for popular benchmark programs at the microcode level in order to give a false performance boost. And with the gigantic shift in servers to consoles all moving to AMD for CPU's and APU's, it'll just be matter of time before more garbage is found out.
Making microcode that runs faster than the competition... those sneaky bastards.
One of the things they did was reduce FPU precision without telling anyone. Sneaky is exactly the word for this shit.
Look when these flaws were introduced... when Intel went back to the P6 core after AMD was destroying them on the performance/power consumption of the Pentium 4. The Pentium 4 hasn't been shown to be vulnerable AFAIK.
I am waiting to find out that the only way Intel was able to compete with AMD was to intentionally introduce these flaws.
You don't have to wait. We already know. You can tell because Intel's performance lead is erased when mitigations are enabled.
Speculative execution was a mistake. (Score:3, Interesting)
I predicted this in 2006.
Thanks for this. Made me chuckle.
:)
Did you spend a lot of money on a highly-vulnerable Intel chip and now you dearly regret it, you poor thing? I would have saved you the money you know, if you had just asked me for advice. Pride is ultimately the downfall of us all, isn't it?
Speculative execution is fine, as long as you keep security in mind. AMD did and has a minor problem. Intel did not, screwed up its customers, and delivered ill-gotten performance at inflated prices. The sheep kept buying Intel and even today keep buying. People are stupid.
Both AMD and Intel were warned a long time ago by the research community that speculative execution is dangerous and needs extra care.
Saying it is "fine" is one thing; the implementation is another. There are no fixes--only mitigations, and they add cost in performance, power, and complexity. Unwinding state, cache effects, etc. is non-trivial, and more than likely just moves the problem rather than eliminating it, because buffers are finite.
Saying it is "fine" is one thing; the implementation is another. There are no fixes--only mitigations, and they add cost in performance, power, and complexity.
A "mitigation" is a fix in some other place than where the problem is. This is pretty much a fixed term in IT security engineering and it has a different meaning from normal English.
Speculative execution is fine providing you remember security is a sliding scale of risk and not an absolute. Spectre and Meltdown won't affect nearly every computer in the hands of people out there, and are a risk only for highly targeted attacks and situations where you can carefully characterise the machine (e.g. VM hosts).
I never had problems with AMD CPUs and I had one from every generation except Zen-1.
Intel gets a lot of sales from laptops, because AMD's mobile offerings are not as good on battery life. You can buy Ryzen laptops but the battery life just isn't competitive with Intel.
Hopefully AMD can fix that because the Ryzen/APU combo is great performance-wise, they just need to get the power management stuff sorted out.
I have an older APU netbook. Works nicely under Linux and had a far better price-point than Intel-based alternatives.
I do expect that the end of what can be done performance-wise is pretty much reached (both AMD and Intel), so power will be next for AMD.
People aren't stupid. AMD's performance has been vastly inferior to Intel's until Ryzen. Most people would prefer it if their computers weren't space heaters. In the mean time, who exactly was saying, in 2016, "Don't buy this Core i7, it has security vulnerabilities unlike this competing AMD A9 that's slower unless you overclock it and install a water cooling rig"?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Unfortunately they are hit pretty badly. With Premier rendering might maintain decent speed if you are using GPU acceleration, otherwise it's probably going to take a fair hit I'm afraid.
I have a better question for you: How affected are *you*? Security is the answer to risk. Risk is a personally assessed based on a consequence and likelihood of your situation.
If you're running a photoshop and premier machine the likelihood of you being affected by Spectre and Meltdown is so close to zero that if you're worried about it I also have asteroid impact insurance to sell you.
No
[1] Rust code is compiled using LLVM infrastructure. That is to say, whatever compiler mitigations Rust programs have, the same mitigations are available to C++, and vice versa.